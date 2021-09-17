Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Turning Point Brands, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPB   US90041L1052

TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.

(TPB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Turning Point Brands : Provides Update on PMTA Process (Form 8-K)

09/17/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Turning Point Brands Provides Update on PMTA Process

Louisville, Ky. - On September 14, Turning Point Brands, Inc. ('TPB' or the 'Company') (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, was informed by the Food and Drug Administration that the agency has issued a Marketing Denial Order ('MDO') in response to a Premarket Tobacco Product Application ('PMTA') covering certain of the Company's vapor products.

The Company stands behind the high quality of its PMTA, which we believe established that the products' continued marketing would be 'appropriate for the protection of public health,' the standard established by the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act of 2009. These products are crucial to improving public health by helping adult smokers migrate to less harmful products. TPB will continue to engage with the FDA and other stakeholders as we consider options moving forward, including a formal appeal of the decision and potential legal relief.

The PMTA denied by this MDO included an in-depth toxicological review, a clinical study, and studies on patterns and likelihood of use. We believe the data demonstrated that TPB products do not appeal to never users, youth, or former users and that a significant majority of users of TPB products had completely ceased use of combustible cigarettes. The scientific literature on lower-risk nicotine delivery systems shows that these products can significantly improve public health by providing alternatives that are much less harmful than combustible cigarettes.

'While we believe the FDA's current conclusion is misguided, we will continue our dialogue with the agency in search of a path forward,' said Larry Wexler, President and CEO, Turning Point Brands. 'As we explore options for appealing this decision, we are hopeful that the agency reaffirms its commitment to science-based decision making and to its announced Comprehensive Plan, which includes fully transitioning adult consumers down the continuum of risk in order to reduce the morbidity and mortality associated with combustible cigarette use by preserving the diverse vapor market.'

The Company continues to monitor regulatory developments and intends to take appropriate measures to manage and mitigate any risk exposure that may result from these and any future MDOs.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker's® and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB's products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America, in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as 'anticipate,' 'believe,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan' and 'will' or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release, its reports led with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the 2 date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the company's Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports led by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company's cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts

Turning Point Brands, Inc.:
Caitlin Kasunich / Raquel Cona
KCSA Strategic Communications
212.896.1241 / 212.896.1204
ckasunich@kcsa.com / rcona@kcsa.com

Investor Contacts

Turning Point Brands, Inc.:
Louie Reformina, Senior Vice President, CFO
Turning Point Brands, Inc.
502.774.9238
ir@tpbi.com


Disclaimer

Turning Point Brands Inc. published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 20:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
04:32pTURNING POINT BRANDS : Provides Update on PMTA Process (Form 8-K)
PU
04:08pTURNING POINT BRANDS : Consumer Stocks Dropping This Afternoon
MT
01:59pConsumer Stocks Down in Afternoon Trading
MT
09:14aConsumer Stocks Trade Lower Pre-Bell Friday
MT
08:27aTURNING POINT BRANDS : Considers Appealing FDA Marketing Decision on Certain Vap..
MT
08:24aTurning Point Brands Down After FDA Denies Vapor Products Application
DJ
07:30aTURNING POINT BRANDS : Provides Update on PMTA Process
BU
06:21aTURNING POINT BRANDS : FDA Issues Marketing Denial Order For Vapor Products Appl..
DJ
08/10TURNING POINT BRANDS : Raises Stake in Canadian Distribution Company ReCreation ..
MT
08/10TURNING POINT BRANDS : Increases Equity Stake in ReCreation Marketing, a Leading..
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 457 M - -
Net income 2021 54,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 0,44%
Capitalization 917 M 917 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,50x
EV / Sales 2022 2,27x
Nbr of Employees 408
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Turning Point Brands, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 48,47 $
Average target price 65,40 $
Spread / Average Target 34,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lawrence S. Wexler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Louie Reformina Chief Financial Officer
David E. Glazek Chairman
Christian Allen Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Sarah Evans Director-Scientific & Regulatory Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNING POINT BRANDS, INC.8.77%917
PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL, INC.24.21%160 265
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC-1.64%83 974
SMOORE INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED-41.69%26 175
IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC1.01%20 035
GODFREY PHILLIPS INDIA LIMITED7.82%742