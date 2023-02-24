Turning Point Brands : Q4

in the back half of the year. In addition to returning capital to our shareholders through share repurchases, we opportunistically purchased $10 million notional of our convertible notes during the fourth quarter while maintaining a strong cash balance. Over the last few months since taking on the CEO role, my primary objective has been to re-direct our focus and energy towards driving organic long-term growth. This starts with allocating resources to products, initiatives, and channels best positioned towards this goal. Our organization is now better aligned towards capitalizing on the opportunities in front of us and we look forward to delivering against our long-term plans going forward."

Zig-Zag Products Segment (45% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the fourth quarter, Zig-Zag Products net sales increased 0.9% to $46.4 million. Both of TPB's Canadian and other smoking accessories businesses saw strong growth during the quarter. This was partially offset by anticipated declines in the U.S. rolling papers and wraps businesses which were impacted by the previously disclosed pull-forward of sales into the prior quarter due to the timing of promotional programs. For the fourth quarter, total Zig-Zag Products segment volume increased 0.8%, while price / mix increased 0.1%.

For the quarter, the Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit decreased 2.4% to $25.8 million. Gross margin declined 180 basis points to 55.5% driven primarily by product mix including the ramp of our CLIPPER lighters business which operates at lower gross profit margins.

For the full year, net sales of Zig-Zag Products increased 7.9% to $190.4 million with double-digit advances in the U.S. rolling papers and e-commerce, other smoking accessories, and Canadian businesses partially offset by a double-digit decline in the wraps business. For the full year, total Zig-Zag Products segment volume increased 6.4%, while price / mix increased 1.5%.

For the full year, Zig-Zag Products segment gross profit increased 3.7% to $106.6 million. Gross margin contracted 220 basis points to 56.0%, driven primarily by product mix including the launch of our CLIPPER lighters business which operates at lower gross profit margins.

"Zig-Zag papers demonstrated solid share growth for the year while we continue to build our presence in the alternative channel," said Purdy. "Furthermore, we remain excited about our continued roll-out of CLIPPER lighters in the U.S. and Canada."

Stoker's Products Segment (31% of total net sales in the quarter)

For the fourth quarter, Stoker's Products net sales increased 2.6% to $32.0 million on double-digit growth of MST partially offset by a double-digit decline in loose-leaf chewing tobacco. For the fourth quarter, total Stoker's Products segment volume decreased 6.1%, while price / mix increased 8.7%.

For the quarter, the Stoker's Products segment gross profit increased 1.6% to $17.2 million. Gross margin contracted 50 basis points to 53.8% due to product mix shift.

For the full year, net sales of Stoker's Products increased 5.3% to $130.8 million on double-digit growth of MST partially offset by a high single-digit decline of loose-leaf chewing tobacco. For the full year, total Stoker's Products segment volume decreased 2.6%, while price / mix increased 7.9%.

For the full year, the Stoker's Products segment gross profit increased 4.7% to $71.3 million. Gross margin contracted 30 basis points to 54.5% due to the impact of product mix shift including growth in discount looseleaf products.

"Stoker's saw strong market share gains in both the MST and loose-leaf chewing tobacco categories during the quarter," continued Purdy. "Stoker's strong value proposition continues to resonate with consumers in the current inflationary environment that has challenged their budgets."

