Turning Point Brands :' Zig-Zag Partners with One Tree Planted to Launch Burn One / Plant One Program

Initiative Aims to Offset Paper Products’ Carbon Footprint Resulting from TPB’s Continued Commitment to Environmental Sustainability

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (“TPB” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TPB), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, today announced that its iconic brand Zig-Zag has partnered with One Tree Planted, a non-profit 501(c)(3) environmental tree planting charity, to launch the new Burn One / Plant One program. Focused on fostering a healthy climate, protecting biodiversity and helping global reforestation efforts, the program’s mission is to help restore forests in the U.S. to offset carbon emissions that are produced from paper products.

“In 2020, devastating wildfires swept across the country, destroying more than 4 million acres in California alone,” said Ryan Parker, Brand Manager, Zig-Zag. “As Zig-Zag is a leading paper goods producer in the cannabis space, it is our responsibility, with our customers’ help, to do our part in preserving forests and offsetting our carbon footprint through paper production. We look forward to launching this new initiative with One Tree Planted in an effort to preserve our planet’s beauty and health. Additionally, as part of our continued commitment to environmental sustainability, we recognize that processing wood and paper is a fundamental part of our brand. As such, our goal is to be carbon-neutral by 2031.”

Through the Burn One / Plant One program, a tree will be planted in a California forest for every online customer purchase above $15 that’s made through the Zig-Zag website. This partnership will enable thousands of trees to be planted to help restore these forests, which suffered more damage from wildfires in 2020 than in any other year.

Turning Point Brands’ Zig-Zag rolling paper products use trees that are responsibly selected and harvested, with environmental impact being a top priority for the wood fiber papers. Zig-Zag chooses wood from carefully controlled logging operations that meet strict criteria, such as those set forth by Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certification and from areas that best preserve biological diversity.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients, through its iconic core brands Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 210,000 retail outlets in North America, in addition to sites such as www.zigzag.com, www.nu-x.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

About One Tree Planted

One Tree Planted is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit on a mission to make it simple for anyone to help the environment by planting trees. Their projects span the globe and are done in partnership with local communities and knowledgeable experts to create an impact for nature, people, and wildlife. Reforestation helps to rebuild forests after fires and floods, provide jobs for social impact, and restore biodiversity. Many projects have overlapping objectives, creating a combination of benefits that contribute to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Learn more at www.onetreeplanted.org.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intend," "plan" and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. As a result, these statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by TPB in this press release, its reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and other public statements made from time-to-time speak only as of the date made. New risks and uncertainties come up from time to time, and it is impossible for TPB to predict or identify all such events or how they may affect it. TPB has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws. Factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to those included it the company’s Annual reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other reports filed by the Company with the SEC. These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

