Bristol Myers to buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 bln

June 3 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb said on
Friday it would acquire drug developer Turning Point
Therapeutics Inc for $4.1 billion in cash to gain
access to a portfolio of promising cancer drugs.
The U.S. drugmaker will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a
122.5% premium to its last closing price.
Turning Point's lead asset is repotrectiniba that belongs to
a class of treatments called tyrosine kinase inhibitors.
Bristol Myers expects repotrectinib to be approved in the
United States in the second half of 2023.
(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)