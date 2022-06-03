Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TPTX   US90041T1088

TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TPTX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  06/03 07:38:53 am EDT
74.75 USD   +118.82%
07:28aBristol Myers to Buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 Billion
DJ
07:17aBristol-Myers Squibb Agrees to Acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 Billion
MT
07:13aBristol Myers to buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 bln
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bristol Myers to buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 bln

06/03/2022 | 07:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A woman holds test tube in front of displayed Bristol Myers Squibb logo in this illustration

June 3 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb said on Friday it would acquire drug developer Turning Point Therapeutics Inc for $4.1 billion in cash to gain access to a portfolio of promising cancer drugs.

The U.S. drugmaker will pay $76 per Turning Point share, a 122.5% premium to its last closing price.

Turning Point's lead asset is repotrectiniba that belongs to a class of treatments called tyrosine kinase inhibitors.

Bristol Myers expects repotrectinib to be approved in the United States in the second half of 2023. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)


© Reuters 2022
All news about TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
07:28aBristol Myers to Buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 Billion
DJ
07:17aBristol-Myers Squibb Agrees to Acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 Billion
MT
07:13aBristol Myers to buy Turning Point Therapeutics for $4.1 bln
RE
05/26Turning Point Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences
AQ
05/24Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target for Turning Point Therapeutics to $116 From $143, Ke..
MT
05/20BofA Securities Starts Turning Point Therapeutics at Buy With $58 Price Target
MT
05/16Turning Point Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Steve Sabus as Chief Commercial Off..
AQ
05/16Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Appointment of Steve Sabus as Chief Commerci..
CI
05/11SVB Securities Adjusts Turning Point Therapeutics' Price Target to $101 from $107, Keep..
MT
05/11Wedbush Lowers Turning Point Therapeutics' Price Target to $61 from $93, Keeps Outperfo..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6,07 M - -
Net income 2022 -334 M - -
Net cash 2022 748 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -5,14x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 1 697 M 1 697 M -
EV / Sales 2022 156x
EV / Sales 2023 29,4x
Nbr of Employees 248
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 34,16 $
Average target price 97,20 $
Spread / Average Target 185%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Athena M. Countouriotis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Tombesi Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark J. Alles Chairman
Mohammad Hirmand Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Ed Gemo Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.-28.39%1 697
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-12.60%79 599
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS22.97%69 067
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-0.13%67 956
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-23.56%39 453
BIONTECH SE-38.57%38 485