Turning Point Therapeutics : Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire Turning Point Therapeutics, a Leading Precision Oncology Company - Form 8-K

Bristol Myers Squibb to Acquire Turning Point Therapeutics, a Leading Precision Oncology Company Acquisition Brings Repotrectinib, a Potential Best-in-Class, Next-Generation ROS1/NTRK Inhibitor with Differentiated Duration of Response for Patients with ROS1-positive First-Line Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; Expected to Launch in 2023 Bristol Myers Squibb to Commence All-Cash Tender Offer to Acquire All Outstanding Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics for $76.00 per Share Expected to be Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share beginning in 2025 (NEW YORK & SAN DIEGO, June 3, 2022) - Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) and Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) today announced a definitive merger agreement under which Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire Turning Point Therapeutics for $76.00 per share. The transaction was unanimously approved by both the Bristol Myers Squibb and Turning Point Therapeutics Boards of Directors and is anticipated to close during the third quarter of 2022. Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of investigational medicines designed to target the most common mutations associated with oncogenesis. Turning Point Therapeutics' lead asset, repotrectinib, is a next-generation, potential best-in-class tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) targeting the ROS1 and NTRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib has been granted three Breakthrough Therapy Designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. In the Phase 1/2 TRIDENT-1 clinical trial, longer duration of response has been observed in the landmark analysis with repotrectinib than with existing ROS1 agents in first-line NSCLC. Bristol Myers Squibb expects repotrectinib to be approved in the U.S. in the second half of 2023 and become a new standard of care for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC in the first-line setting. The company also plans to continue to explore the potential of Turning Point Therapeutics' promising pipeline of novel compounds. "The acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics further broadens our leading oncology franchise by adding a best-in-class, late-stage precision oncology asset," said Giovanni Caforio, M.D., Board Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Bristol Myers Squibb. "With this transaction, we are continuing our strong track record of strategic business development to further enhance our growth profile." 1

"Today's news builds upon our long legacy of pioneering next-generation medicines for patients with cancer," said Samit Hirawat, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Global Drug Development, Bristol Myers Squibb. "With repotrectinib, we have the opportunity to change the standard of care and address a significant unmet medical need for ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer patients." "Through this transaction, we will be able to harness the full potential of our precision oncology platform to advance the standard of care for cancer patients. Since our founding, we have leveraged our deep scientific expertise to develop a pipeline of promising precision oncology assets," said Athena Countouriotis, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, Turning Point Therapeutics. "With Bristol Myers Squibb's leadership in oncology, strong commercial capabilities and manufacturing footprint, we will be able to further accelerate the pace at which we can bring our novel medicines to benefit people diagnosed with cancer around the world." Financial Details and 2022 Financial Guidance The transaction supports Bristol Myers Squibb's medium- to long-term growth strategy with accretion to non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) beginning in 2025. The transaction is expected to be up to $0.08 per share dilutive to non-GAAP EPS in 2022 prior to any impact from an acquired in-process research and development charge based on final accounting treatment. The accounting treatment as a business combination or asset acquisition will be determined upon the expected close of the transaction in the third quarter of 2022. Transaction Terms and Financing Under the terms of the merger agreement, Bristol Myers Squibb will promptly commence a tender offer to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Turning Point Therapeutics' common stock at a price of $76.00 per share in an all-cash transaction for a total consideration of $4.1 billion in equity value. Turning Point Therapeutics' Board of Directors unanimously recommends that Turning Point Therapeutics shareholders tender their shares in the tender offer. 2

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the tender of a majority of the outstanding shares of Turning Point Therapeutics' common stock and the expiration or termination of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976. Following the successful closing of the tender offer, Bristol Myers Squibb will acquire all remaining shares of Turning Point Therapeutics that are not tendered into the tender offer through a second-step merger at the same price of $76.00 per share. Bristol Myers Squibb expects to finance the acquisition with cash on hand. Advisors Gordon Dyal & Co., LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Bristol Myers Squibb, and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal counsel. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is serving as the exclusive financial advisor to Turning Point Therapeutics, and Cooley LLP is serving as legal counsel. About Bristol Myers Squibb Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube , Facebook , and Instagram . About Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company with a pipeline of investigational drugs designed to address key limitations of existing cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate, repotrectinib, is a next-generation kinase inhibitor targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. Repotrectinib, which is being studied in a registrational Phase 2 study in adults and a Phase 1/2 study in pediatric patients, has shown antitumor activity and durable responses among kinase inhibitor treatment-naïve and pre-treated patients. The company's pipeline of precision oncology drug candidates is being studied across a variety of solid tumors. The company is driven to develop therapies that mark a turning point for patients in their cancer treatment. For more information, visit www.tptherapeutics.com. 3

