Turning Point Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Alles Mark J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. [TPTX]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director
_____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
(Last)
(First)
(Middle)
C/O TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 10628 SCIENCE CENTER DRIVE, STE. 200
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN DIEGO
CA
92121
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City)
(State)
(Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security
8. Price of Derivative Security
9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expriation Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Alles Mark J
C/O TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10628 SCIENCE CENTER DRIVE, STE. 200
SAN DIEGO, CA92121
X
Signatures
/s/ Paolo Tombesi, Attorney-in-Fact
2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*)
If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**)
Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1)
Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of June 2, 2022, by and among Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Issuer"), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS") and Rhumba Merger Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS ("Purchaser"), on August 17, 2022, Purchaser completed a tender offer for shares of common stock of the Issuer (each, a "Share") and thereafter merged with and into the Issuer, with the Issuer continuing as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS (the "Merger"). At the effective time of the Merger, each issued and outstanding Share was cancelled in exchange for $76.00 per Share in cash, without interest, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes (the "Cash Amount"). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Shares were tendered and disposed of at the Offer Acceptance Time (as defined in the Merger Agreement) in exchange for the right to receive the Cash Amount.
(2)
At the effective time of the Merger, pursuant to the Merger Agreement, each outstanding option was accelerated and became fully vested and exercisable and was cancelled and automatically converted into the right to receive cash, without interest, in an amount equal to the product of (i) the total number of Shares subject to such option multiplied by (ii) the excess of (x) $76.00 per Share over (y) the exercise price payable per Share under such option, net of any withholding taxes required to be deducted and withheld by applicable law.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.
Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.