    TPTX   US90041T1088

TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(TPTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
76.01 USD   +0.69%
04:54pTURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:54pTURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
04:54pTURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
Turning Point Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

08/17/2022 | 04:44pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Alles Mark J
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. [TPTX] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC. , 10628 SCIENCE CENTER DRIVE, STE. 200
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
SAN DIEGO CA 92121
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Alles Mark J
C/O TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.
10628 SCIENCE CENTER DRIVE, STE. 200
SAN DIEGO, CA92121 		X

Signatures
/s/ Paolo Tombesi, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-08-17
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of June 2, 2022, by and among Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Issuer"), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS") and Rhumba Merger Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS ("Purchaser"), on August 17, 2022, Purchaser completed a tender offer for shares of common stock of the Issuer (each, a "Share") and thereafter merged with and into the Issuer, with the Issuer continuing as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS (the "Merger"). At the effective time of the Merger, each issued and outstanding Share was cancelled in exchange for $76.00 per Share in cash, without interest, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes (the "Cash Amount"). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Shares were tendered and disposed of at the Offer Acceptance Time (as defined in the Merger Agreement) in exchange for the right to receive the Cash Amount.
(2) At the effective time of the Merger, pursuant to the Merger Agreement, each outstanding option was accelerated and became fully vested and exercisable and was cancelled and automatically converted into the right to receive cash, without interest, in an amount equal to the product of (i) the total number of Shares subject to such option multiplied by (ii) the excess of (x) $76.00 per Share over (y) the exercise price payable per Share under such option, net of any withholding taxes required to be deducted and withheld by applicable law.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. published this content on 17 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2022 20:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12,1 M - -
Net income 2022 -388 M - -
Net cash 2022 710 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3 806 M 3 806 M -
EV / Sales 2022 256x
EV / Sales 2023 71,6x
Nbr of Employees 267
Free-Float 99,3%
Managers and Directors
Athena M. Countouriotis President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paolo Tombesi Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Mark J. Alles Chairman
Mohammad Hirmand Chief Medical Officer & Executive Vice President
Ed Gemo Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNING POINT THERAPEUTICS, INC.59.35%3 806
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-8.65%83 136
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS37.98%77 707
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.2.72%69 351
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-22.47%38 993
BIONTECH SE-37.79%38 973