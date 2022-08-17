Turning Point Therapeutics : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4

(1)

Pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), dated as of June 2, 2022, by and among Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (the "Issuer"), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ("BMS") and Rhumba Merger Sub Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS ("Purchaser"), on August 17, 2022, Purchaser completed a tender offer for shares of common stock of the Issuer (each, a "Share") and thereafter merged with and into the Issuer, with the Issuer continuing as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of BMS (the "Merger"). At the effective time of the Merger, each issued and outstanding Share was cancelled in exchange for $76.00 per Share in cash, without interest, subject to any applicable withholding of taxes (the "Cash Amount"). Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, the Shares were tendered and disposed of at the Offer Acceptance Time (as defined in the Merger Agreement) in exchange for the right to receive the Cash Amount.