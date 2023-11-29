Official TURNIUM TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC. press release

Vancouver, Canada--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2023) - Turnium Technology Group Inc. (TSXV: TTGI) (FSE: E48) ("Turnium" or the "Company") announces that it has changed its auditors from Manning Elliott LLP ("Former Auditor") to Kingston Ross Pasnak LLP (KRP) ("Successor Auditor") effective November 28, 2023. The Former Auditor Submitted a resignation letter as the auditor of the Company effective November 27, 2023 and the Board of Directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective November 28, 2023, until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports on the Company's financial statements for the ‎period commencing at the beginning of the Company's two most recently completed financial years and ‎ending on the date of resignation of the Former Auditor.‎ There are no reportable events including disagreements, consultations, or unresolved issues as defined ‎in National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102") (Part 4.11) between the Company and the Former Auditor.‎

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been reviewed by the board of directors of the Company and filed on SEDAR.

The Company further wishes to announce the appointment of Mr. Konstantin Lichtenwald as the CFO. Konstantin has over 16 years of finance and accounting experience, including corporate compliance, accounting and financial management, initial public offerings and reverse takeovers, providing corporate finance, valuation, taxation, financial reporting, consulting and other accounting services to both small businesses as well as public companies. Mr. Derek Spratt, who was acting as the interim CFO has stepped down from the role, but will continue as the CEO and as a Member of the Board of Directors.

About Turnium Technology Group, Inc.

Turnium Technology Group Inc. delivers its SD-WAN solution as a white label, containerized, disaggregated software platform that channel partners host, manage, brand, and price and as a managed cloud-native service provided by Turnium. Both Turnium SD-WAN offers are available through a channel partner program designed for Communications Service Providers, Internet and Managed Service Providers, System Integrators, and Value-Added Resellers.

