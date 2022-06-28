Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Botswana
  4. Botswana Stock Exchange
  5. Turnstar Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TURNSTAR   BW0000000314

TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TURNSTAR)
  Report
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
1.850 BWP    0.00%
04:01aTURNSTAR : New appointment to the board of directors
PU
04/29Turnstar Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, 2022
CI
04/29TURNSTAR : Abridged audited group financial results for the year ended 31 january 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turnstar : NEW APPOINTMENT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

06/28/2022 | 04:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

28th June 2022

New Appointment to the Board of Directors

Turnstar Holdings Ltd, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Solomon Seoketsi Mantswe, to the Board of Directors, with effect from 1st July 2022.

He brings over 30 years' experience in the public service. He was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Botswana Police Service (BPS) in 2021. Some of his key responsibilities include strategic leadership and management of the BPS, the development and implementation of organisational strategies, directing the Human Resource and Administration of the BPS, Policy direction and stakeholder relations. He gained extensive experience in corporate governance through his service as the Chairman of the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) a position he has held since 2017, and also from the various subcommittees of the same board.

Turnstar welcomes Mr Mantswe to the Board of Directors and wishes him success in his appointment.

By Order of the Board

P.O. BOX 26012 GAME CITY GABORONE BOTSWANA TEL: +267 3936105 FAX: +267 3936169

WEB: www.turnstar.co.bw

Directors: P K Balopi(Chairman)*, G H Abdoola (Managing Director)*, V T Tebele*, B Phirie*, P Bezuidenhout **,

S. Puvimanasinghe*** *Botswana **South Africa ***Sri Lanka

Disclaimer

Turnstar Holdings Limited published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 08:00:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:01aTURNSTAR : New appointment to the board of directors
PU
04/29Turnstar Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended January 31, ..
CI
04/29TURNSTAR : Abridged audited group financial results for the year ended 31 january 2022
PU
04/12TURNSTAR : Announcement to shareholders (being a reference to linked unit holders) in rela..
PU
03/30TURNSTAR : Trading statement for the year ended 31 january 2022
PU
01/27TURNSTAR : FURTHER PRESS RELEASE IN RESPECT OF ARTICLE HEADED “TURNSTAR BOARD LIES T..
PU
2021TURNSTAR : Report on proceedings at the extra general meeting
PU
2021TURNSTAR : FURTHER PRESS RELEASE IN RESPECT OF ARTICLES HEADED “ABDOOLA, TURNSTAR IN..
PU
2021Turnstar Holdings Limited Announces Retirement of Mokgadi Nteta as Board of Director
CI
2021Turnstar Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended July 31, 202..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 267 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2022 101 M 8,29 M 8,29 M
Net Debt 2022 552 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,2x
Yield 2022 9,14%
Capitalization 1 058 M 86,9 M 86,9 M
EV / Sales 2021 8,09x
EV / Sales 2022 6,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Turnstar Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gulaam Husain Abdoola Managing Director & Director
Shiran Puvimanasinghe Finance Director & Executive Director
Patrick K. Balopi Director
Mokgadi Khonziwe Nteta Independent Non-Executive Director
Pierre J. Bezuidenhout Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LIMITED-6.57%87
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.75%33 965
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.25.41%32 280
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED7.93%32 161
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.6.14%29 043
LONGFOR GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-7.36%26 327