Turnstar : NEW APPOINTMENT TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

28th June 2022

New Appointment to the Board of Directors

Turnstar Holdings Ltd, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Solomon Seoketsi Mantswe, to the Board of Directors, with effect from 1st July 2022.

He brings over 30 years' experience in the public service. He was appointed Deputy Commissioner of the Botswana Police Service (BPS) in 2021. Some of his key responsibilities include strategic leadership and management of the BPS, the development and implementation of organisational strategies, directing the Human Resource and Administration of the BPS, Policy direction and stakeholder relations. He gained extensive experience in corporate governance through his service as the Chairman of the Botswana Public Officers Pension Fund (BPOPF) a position he has held since 2017, and also from the various subcommittees of the same board.

Turnstar welcomes Mr Mantswe to the Board of Directors and wishes him success in his appointment.

By Order of the Board

