ANNEXURE 7 - NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING

The definitions and interpretations commencing on page 2 of this Announcement & Circular, to which this notice is attached apply to this Notice of General Meeting.

1. Notice of General Meeting

1.1. Notice is hereby given to all Shareholders recorded in the Company's securities register on 22 May 2024 that a General Meeting of the Company will be held at

Centre Management Offices, 1st Floor, Game City Retail Mall, Gaborone, Botswana at 12 noon on 05 July 2024 or any other adjourned or postponed date and time determined in accordance with the Company's constitution.

2. Purpose of the General Meeting

2.1. The purpose of the General Meeting is to consider and, if deemed fit, pass with or without modification the ordinary resolutions set out hereunder to the extent proposed by the chairman of the General Meeting.

3. ORDINARY RESOLUTION 1 - APPROVAL OF RELATED PARTY TRANSACTION

3.1. "RESOLVED THAT the proposed Transaction in terms of which Turnstar acquires the business of GHG known as Lotsane Junction Mall and the Properties thereunder, be and is hereby approved in terms of 7.4 (b) of the Listings Requirements, it being noted that;

GHG is a material Shareholder in the Company; Gulaam Abdoola is a Managing Director of the Company and a shareholder and director in GHG; and the proposed Transaction is deemed to be a 'Related Party Transaction' in terms of the Listings Requirements."

In order for this ordinary resolution to be passed, the support of more than 50% (fifty per cent) of the voting rights exercised on the resolution by Shareholders, other than GHG, present in person or represented by proxy, at the General Meeting is required.

