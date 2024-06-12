Turnstar Holdings Limited
(Registration number BW00000973397)
PROXY FORM (to be completed by Holders of Linked Units)
Please read the notes overleaf before completing this form
For use at the General Meeting of Unit Holders of the company to be held at Centre
Management Offices, 1st Floor, Game City Retail Mall, Gaborone, Botswana at 12 noon on 05 July 2024.
I/We
(Name in block letters)
Of (address)
Hereby appoint
Or failing him/her
Or failing him/her, the Chairman of the meeting as my/our proxy to act for me/ us at the General Meeting, to vote for or against the resolutions and/or abstain from voting in respect of the Linked Units registered in my/our name in accordance with the following instruction.
NUMBER OF LINKED UNITS
For
Against
Abstain
Ordinary Resolution 1
Agenda No 3
Ordinary Resolution 2
Agenda No 4
Signed at
Date:
Signature:
Assisted by (where applicable)
Each unit holder who is entitled to attend and vote at a General Meeting is entitled to appoint one or more persons as proxy to attend, speak and vote in place of the Unit Holder at the General Meeting and the proxy so appointed need not to be a member of the company.
NOTES TO THE PROXY FORM
- A Shareholder must insert the names of two alternative proxies of the Shareholders choice in the space provided with or without deleting ''Chairman of the General Meeting''. The person whose name appears first on the form of proxy and whose name has not been deleted shall be entitled to act as proxy to the exclusion of those whose names follow.
- A shareholder's instruction to the proxy must be indicated by the insertion of the relevant number of votes exercisable by the Shareholder in the appropriate space provided. Failure to comply herewith will be deemed to authorize the proxy to vote at the General Meeting as he/she deems fit in respect of the Shareholders votes exercisable thereat, but where the proxy is the Chairman, failure to comply will be deemed to authorize the proxy to vote in favor of the resolution. A Shareholder or his/her proxy is obliged to use all the votes exercisable by the Shareholder of by his/her proxy.
- The completion and lodging of this form will not preclude the relevant Shareholder from attending the General Meeting.
- The Chairman of the General Meeting may reject or accept any form of proxy not completed and/or received other than in accordance with these notes provided that he/she is satisfied as to the manner in which the Shareholder concerned wishes to vote.
- An instrument of proxy shall be valid for the General Meeting as well as for any adjournment thereof, unless the contrary is stated thereon.
- The authority of a person signing the form of proxy under power of attorney or on behalf of a company must be attached to the form of proxy.
- Where Ordinary Shares are held jointly, all Shareholders must sign. A minor must be assisted by his/her guardian.
Disclaimer
Turnstar Holdings Limited published this content on 12 June 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2024 13:56:05 UTC.