Turnstar : RETIREMENT FROM THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS – MR PATRICK BALOPI

05th July 2022

Retirement from the Board of Directors

Mr Patrick Balopi having earlier advised that he would no longer be standing for Chairmanship of the Company has decided after careful consideration not to put himself up for re-election at the next Annual General Meeting.

Mr Balopi was first Appointed Director of Turnstar in July 2001. He also served in several of its Board Committees until he resigned in June 2006.

He was later re - appointed as a Director and served as Chairman of the Board of Turnstar in July 2016 up until his resignation from the Board of Turnstar on the 5th of July 2022.

Mr Balopi was a Member of Parliament for over 20 years, and held various Cabinet and Ministerial positions between 1984 to 1998. He was elected Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Botswana in 2004 to 2009, and served simultaneously as Chairperson of the SADC Parliamentary Forum. He is recipient of the Presidential Order of Honour (PH) and the Melvin Jones Fellowship (MJF) of Lions Club International. He was appointed by His Excellency Lt. General Ian Khama Seretse Khama, the President of The Republic of Botswana as the country's eminent representative to Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Board of Trustees, headed by former British Prime Minister, Right Honourable John Major.

During Mr Balopi's tenure as Board Chairperson Turnstar Assets under management grew from P2billion to current P2.46billion.The Company remains indebted to Mr Balopi's leadership over the years.

