UNAUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2023

9% REVENUE

27%

GROUP

8.39t SHARE HALF YEAR

10t

BEFOREPROFIT TAX

GROUP

EARNINGS PER

DISTRIBUTION PER LINKED UNIT

Directors: B D Phirie(Chaiperson), G H Abdoola (MD), S Puvimanasinghe, V T Tebele Amaresh Chetty, S S Mantswe, S Manake

Registered Office : Acumen Park, Plot 50370, Fairground Office Park, P O Box 1172. Gaborone

Transfer secretaries: Grant Thornton Business Services (Proprietary) Limited,

Auditors: Ernst & Young, 2nd Floor Plot 22, Khama Crescent. PO Box 41015, Gaborone, Botswana

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

GROUP

COMPANY

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2023

The Board

of Directors of Turnstar Holdings Limited are pleased to present the unau-

dited Group Financial results, for the 6 month period ended 31 July 2023.

Group

Continuing operations

Rental income

Other income

Operating expenses

Dividend income from subsidiary

Operations profit

Finance income

Finance cost

Profit before exchange difference and FV

Exchange gain

Exchange loss

Profit before FV

Impairment of investment in subsidiary

Fair value adjustments

Profit before tax

Taxation

Profit for 6 months

Other comprehensive income

Exchange difference on translating foreign operations

Total comprehensive income for the half year

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jan-23

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jan-23

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

155,191,425

142,652,668

291,267,868

81,325,948

80,313,748

158,318,540

1,618,102

1,438,703

3,083,810

2,162,352

2,314,486

4,734,486

(69,130,168)

(70,974,131)

(141,004,504)

(39,636,083)

(40,721,701)

(81,854,112)

-

-

-

7,378,285

6,280,224

15,865,608

87,679,359

73,117,240

153,347,174

51,230,502

48,186,757

97,064,522

1,085

14,339

16,074

10,105,478

7,020,596

17,018,901

(17,521,677)

(12,325,316)

(30,903,614)

(17,521,677)

(12,325,316)

(30,903,614)

70,158,767

60,806,263

122,459,634

43,814,303

42,882,037

83,179,809

3,926,317

12,968,818

19,455,154

3,926,317

12,968,818

19,455,154

(5,756,037)

(19,768,666)

(31,077,831)

(4,909,102)

(19,639,233)

(30,733,214)

68,329,047

54,006,415

110,836,957

42,831,519

36,211,622

71,901,749

(29,864,906)

-

-

-

31,184,126

-

-

17,872,099

68,329,047

54,006,415

112,156,177

42,831,519

36,211,622

89,773,848

(20,320,846)

14,621,549

(4,128,002)

1,102,251

23,836,699

12,465,233

48,008,201

68,627,964

108,028,175

43,933,770

60,048,321

102,239,081

16,444,648

51,326,513

74,510,636

-

-

-

64,452,849

119,954,477

182,538,811

43,933,770

60,048,321

102,239,081

Figures in Pula

Opening balance of group at 01 February 2023

Profit for the 6 month period

Other comprehensive income for the 6 month period

Total comprehensive income for the 6 month period

Final debenture interest and dividends paid 31 January 2023

Debenture interest and dividends transferred to dividend and debenture interest reserve

Transactions with unit holders recognised in statement of changes in equity

Balance as at 31 July 2023

Stated capital

Linked unit

Fair value

Foreign Currency

Retained

Total equity and

translation

debentures

surplus

earnings

reserves

reserve

Distribution reserve

346,420,555

286,076,802

719,809,226

251,672,304

51,493,824

158,822,119

1,814,294,830

48,008,201

48,008,201

16,445,645

16,445,645

-

-

-

16,445,645

-

48,008,201

64,453,846

-

-

-

-

(51,493,824)

-

-

57,215,306

(57,215,306)

-

-

-

-

5,721,482

(57,215,306)

(51,493,824)

346,420,555

286,076,802

719,809,226

268,117,949

57,215,306

149,615,014

1,827,254,852

The Group consists of Turnstar Holdings Limited (Botswana), Island View (Propri- etary) Limited (Botswana), Mlimani Holdings Limited (Tanzania), Turnstar Investments Limited (UAE) and Palazzo Venezia Holdings Limited (UAE). We hereby report on the performance of the group.

BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The summarised financial results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and contain the information required by IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. In preparing the underlying financial statements from which these summarised financial results were extracted, all IFRS and International Reporting Interpretations Committee interpretations issued and effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st of January 2023 have been applied. The Group's underlying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The principal accounting policies are consistent in all material aspects with those adopted in the previous year.

OVERVIEW

The rental revenues of the Group for the half-year period ended 31 July 2023 increased by 8.8% compared to the corresponding half-year period ended 31 July 2022 (P155.2million for the half-year period ended 31 July 2023 compared to P142.7million for the half-year period ended 31 July 2022). The increase in rental revenues, combined with a nominal reduction in operational expenses, resulted in an increase of P14.5million (20%) of the Group's operational profit, when compared to the corresponding half year period ending 31 July 2022 (P 87.7million for the half year period ending 31 July 2023 compared to P 73.1million for the half year ended 31 July 2022).

Basic earnings per linked unit (in thebe) Distribution per linked unit(in thebe) Debenture interest per linked unit(in thebe) Dividend per linked unit(in thebe) Number of linked units

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

ASSETS

Non-Current Assets

Investment property

Plant and equipment

Goodwill

Investment in subsidiary

Loan to related compamy

Operating lease asset

Current Assets

Operating lease asset

Cash and cash equivalent

Trade and other receivables

Total Assets

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

8.39

11.99

18.88

7.68

10.50

17.87

10.00

9.00

18.00

10.00

9.00

18.00

8.7104

7.9024

15.2270

8.7104

7.9024

15.2270

1.2896

1.0976

2.7730

1.2896

1.0976

2.7730

572,153,603

572,153,603

572,153,603

572,153,603

572,153,603

572,153,603

GROUP

COMPANY

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jan-23

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jan-23

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

2,641,966,493

2,579,052,367

2,616,747,755

2,166,200,277

2,165,398,163

2,171,140,496

2,622,475,762

2,532,247,141

2,599,722,059

1,429,283,153

1,407,218,716

1,427,539,285

1,843,077

2,093,816

1,928,866

282,990

317,043

268,782

-

28,993,998

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

541,529,229

541,529,229

541,529,229

-

-

-

182,624,568

203,992,815

190,863,452

17,647,654

15,717,412

15,096,830

12,480,337

12,340,360

10,939,748

59,754,337

47,358,400

45,278,489

22,435,008

27,324,054

20,391,984

-

3,159,062

1,300,967

-

3,159,062

1,300,967

23,644,472

12,603,310

9,542,151

8,455,123

8,763,512

3,892,636

36,109,865

31,596,028

34,435,371

13,979,885

15,401,480

15,198,381

2,701,720,830

2,626,410,767

2,662,026,244

2,188,635,285

2,192,722,217

2,191,532,480

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOW

FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2023

GROUP

COMPANY

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

Unaudited

Unaudited

Audited

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jan-23

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jan-23

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

Pula

Cash generated from operations

88,050,033

69,499,817

156,136,020

58,111,140

42,960,164

97,439,802

Taxation (paid) received

(837,139)

(708,734)

(3,467,744)

-

(1,925)

(1,692,556)

Net cash from operating activities

87,212,894

68,791,083

152,668,276

58,111,140

42,958,239

95,747,246

Net cash from investing activities

(1,854,054)

(3,308,837)

(5,820,766)

17,708,942

23,504,334

50,286,948

Net cash from financing activities

(22,579,301)

(85,244,380)

(199,380,094)

(22,580,386)

(85,244,380)

(199,396,168)

NET INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

62,779,539

(19,762,134)

(52,532,584)

53,239,696

(18,781,807)

(53,361,974)

Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the year

(39,273,367)

14,058,183

14,058,183

(44,922,882)

9,238,058

9,238,057

Effects of exchange rate movement on cash balances

22,699

(88,442)

(798,966)

22,699

(88,442)

(798,966)

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year

23,528,871

(5,792,393)

(39,273,367)

8,339,513

(9,632,191)

(44,922,883)

SEGMENT REPORT

Figures in Pula

Figures in Pula

Primary segment - Geographical segment

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

Botswana

Botswana

Tanzania

Tanzania

Dubai

Dubai

Consolidated

Consolidated

Revenues from external customers

81,325,948

80,313,749

72,921,775

61,518,009

943,703

820,910

155,191,425

142,652,668

Inter segment revenues

-

-

-

-

Total segment revenues

81,325,948

80,313,749

72,921,775

61,518,009

943,703

820,910

155,191,425

142,652,668

Segment property direct and indirect expenses

28,172,217

28,942,441

24,113,355

21,595,509

848,536

5,251,529

53,134,108

55,789,478

Segment operating profit

53,153,730

51,371,309

48,808,421

39,922,501

95,167

(4,430,620)

102,057,318

86,863,190

Segment Assets

1,464,481,488

1,447,200,173

1,151,681,774

1,157,534,901

25,803,231

21,675,693

2,641,966,493

2,626,410,767

Segment Liabilities

666,021,095

645,221,843

208,275,267

169,923,008

170,616

(1,472)

874,466,978

815,143,379

Secondary segment- Operating segment

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

Revenues

Retail

Commercial

High borrowing rates increased the Group's finance costs compared to the comparative prior period. The US Dollar also appreciated against the Botswana Pula, during the current half year period, resulting in foreign exchange losses recognised on the Group's borrowings denominated in US Dollar.

The Group's profit before taxation, for the half year period ended 31 July 2023, is P 14.3million (26.52%) higher than the previous period ended 31 July 2022 (P68. 3million for the half year ended 31st July 2023 compared to P54.0million for the half year ended 31st July 2022).

Stakeholders are reminded that foreign exchange translation gains are unrealized and are dependent on the US $ /BWP exchange rate at the reporting date.

Group

  • Group earnings per share (EPS) is 8.39t per share
  • Group Tax of P20.3million comprises wholly of a deferred tax realiza- tion, calculated in accordance with IAS 12.

INTERIM DISTRIBUTION

The dividend of 10t per linked unit will comprise of debenture interest of 8.7104t and dividend of 1.2896t per linked unit, to all registered unit holders as at the close of business on 1st December 2023.

Ex distribution date

29th November 2023

Record date for participation

1st December 2023

Date of payment of dividend

12th December 2023

In accordance with requirements of the Income Tax Act(Act), withholding tax shall be deducted by the company on the payment of interest and dividends paid to residents and non - residents holders of linked units who are not exempt from the withholdings tax provisions of the Act. Dividend is paid out of dividend received from Mlimani Holdings Limited, therefore it will be tax exempt.

Figures in Pula

Figures in Pula

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

Stated Capital and Reserves

Stated capital

Linked unit debentures Fair value surplus Retained earnings

Debenture interest and dividend reserves Foreign currency translation reserve

Non- Current Liabilities

1,827,253,852

1,803,204,323

1,814,294,833

1,522,614,190

1,539,447,309

1,530,174,246

346,420,555

346,420,555

346,420,555

346,420,555

346,420,555

346,420,555

286,076,802

286,076,802

286,076,802

286,076,802

286,076,802

286,076,802

719,809,226

688,625,100

719,809,226

771,139,255

753,265,947

771,139,255

149,615,014

202,099,861

158,822,122

61,762,272

102,190,181

75,043,810

57,215,306

51,493,824

51,493,824

57,215,306

51,493,824

51,493,824

268,116,949

228,488,181

251,672,304

-

-

-

818,318,617

686,016,759

718,532,439

653,121,214

554,293,445

576,332,645

Botswana

Botswana

Tanzania

Tanzania

Botswana

Botswana

Tanzania

Tanzania

Dubai

Dubai

Consolidated

Consolidated

Rental income from external customers

75,822,269

74,902,034

55,018,806

49,831,166

5,503,679

5,411,715

17,902,969

11,686,843

943,703

820,910

155,191,425

142,652,668

Inter segmental revenues

Total segment revenues

75,822,269

74,902,034

55,018,806

49,831,166

5,503,679

5,411,715

17,902,969

11,686,843

943,703

820,910

155,191,425

142,652,668

Segment expenses

26,556,000

27,639,902

19,338,491

18,893,715

1,616,218

1,302,539

4,774,864

2,701,794

848,536

5,251,529

53,134,108

55,789,478

Segment operating profit

49,266,269

47,262,133

35,680,316

30,937,451

3,887,461

4,109,176

13,128,105

8,985,049

95,167

-4,430,620

102,057,318

86,863,190

Borrowings

Deferred taxation

Current Liabilities

Trade and other payables Borrowings

Current tax

Unclaimed debenture interest and dividend Bank overdraft

Total Equity and Liabilities

581,459,764

492,901,210

503,568,944

581,459,764

492,901,210

503,568,944

236,858,853

193,115,549

214,963,495

71,661,450

61,392,235

72,763,701

56,148,361

137,189,685

129,198,972

12,899,881

98,981,463

85,025,589

53,634,621

44,347,163

51,585,906

10,386,141

6,138,941

7,412,523

-

70,909,337

26,546,603

-

70,909,337

26,546,603

-

1,573,372

2,250,945

-

1,573,372

2,250,945

2,398,139

1,964,110

-

2,398,139

1,964,110

-

115,601

18,395,703

48,815,518

115,601

18,395,703

48,815,518

2,701,720,830

2,626,410,767

2,662,026,244

2,188,635,285

2,192,722,217

2,191,532,480

-

-

-

-

-

-

Figures in Pula

Figures in Pula

31-Jul-23

31-Jul-22

Reconciliation of group net profit before tax

Total reporting segment operating profit

102,057,317

86,863,189

Salaries and wages

(8,105,936)

(7,605,670)

Loss on exchange difference

(5,756,037)

(19,768,666)

Profit on exchange differences

3,926,317

12,968,818

Finance income

1,085

14,339

Sundry income

1,618,102

1,438,703

Corporate expenses

(7,890,124)

(7,578,982)

Operating profit

85,850,724

66,331,731

Finance costs

(17,521,677)

(12,325,316)

Group profit before tax

68,329,047

54,006,415

Segment information is organised into two, georaphical and into operating segments which comprises retail and commercial. The segments are the basis on which the company reports its primary segment information. Retail segment comprises Game City, Nzano, Supa Save and Mlimani shopping centres. The commercial segment incorporates office, residential, industrial properties in Botswana,Tanzania and Dubai

