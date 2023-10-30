UNAUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP INTERIM RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2023
9% REVENUE
27%
GROUP
8.39t SHARE HALF YEAR
10t
BEFOREPROFIT TAX
GROUP
EARNINGS PER
DISTRIBUTION PER LINKED UNIT
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
GROUP
COMPANY
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2023
The Board
of Directors of Turnstar Holdings Limited are pleased to present the unau-
dited Group Financial results, for the 6 month period ended 31 July 2023.
Group
Continuing operations
Rental income
Other income
Operating expenses
Dividend income from subsidiary
Operations profit
Finance income
Finance cost
Profit before exchange difference and FV
Exchange gain
Exchange loss
Profit before FV
Impairment of investment in subsidiary
Fair value adjustments
Profit before tax
Taxation
Profit for 6 months
Other comprehensive income
Exchange difference on translating foreign operations
Total comprehensive income for the half year
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jan-23
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jan-23
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
155,191,425
142,652,668
291,267,868
81,325,948
80,313,748
158,318,540
1,618,102
1,438,703
3,083,810
2,162,352
2,314,486
4,734,486
(69,130,168)
(70,974,131)
(141,004,504)
(39,636,083)
(40,721,701)
(81,854,112)
-
-
-
7,378,285
6,280,224
15,865,608
87,679,359
73,117,240
153,347,174
51,230,502
48,186,757
97,064,522
1,085
14,339
16,074
10,105,478
7,020,596
17,018,901
(17,521,677)
(12,325,316)
(30,903,614)
(17,521,677)
(12,325,316)
(30,903,614)
70,158,767
60,806,263
122,459,634
43,814,303
42,882,037
83,179,809
3,926,317
12,968,818
19,455,154
3,926,317
12,968,818
19,455,154
(5,756,037)
(19,768,666)
(31,077,831)
(4,909,102)
(19,639,233)
(30,733,214)
68,329,047
54,006,415
110,836,957
42,831,519
36,211,622
71,901,749
(29,864,906)
-
-
-
31,184,126
-
-
17,872,099
68,329,047
54,006,415
112,156,177
42,831,519
36,211,622
89,773,848
(20,320,846)
14,621,549
(4,128,002)
1,102,251
23,836,699
12,465,233
48,008,201
68,627,964
108,028,175
43,933,770
60,048,321
102,239,081
16,444,648
51,326,513
74,510,636
-
-
-
64,452,849
119,954,477
182,538,811
43,933,770
60,048,321
102,239,081
Figures in Pula
Opening balance of group at 01 February 2023
Profit for the 6 month period
Other comprehensive income for the 6 month period
Total comprehensive income for the 6 month period
Final debenture interest and dividends paid 31 January 2023
Debenture interest and dividends transferred to dividend and debenture interest reserve
Transactions with unit holders recognised in statement of changes in equity
Balance as at 31 July 2023
Stated capital
Linked unit
Fair value
Foreign Currency
Retained
Total equity and
translation
debentures
surplus
earnings
reserves
reserve
Distribution reserve
346,420,555
286,076,802
719,809,226
251,672,304
51,493,824
158,822,119
1,814,294,830
48,008,201
48,008,201
16,445,645
16,445,645
-
-
-
16,445,645
-
48,008,201
64,453,846
-
-
-
-
(51,493,824)
-
-
57,215,306
(57,215,306)
-
-
-
-
5,721,482
(57,215,306)
(51,493,824)
346,420,555
286,076,802
719,809,226
268,117,949
57,215,306
149,615,014
1,827,254,852
The Group consists of Turnstar Holdings Limited (Botswana), Island View (Propri- etary) Limited (Botswana), Mlimani Holdings Limited (Tanzania), Turnstar Investments Limited (UAE) and Palazzo Venezia Holdings Limited (UAE). We hereby report on the performance of the group.
BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES
The summarised financial results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and contain the information required by IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. In preparing the underlying financial statements from which these summarised financial results were extracted, all IFRS and International Reporting Interpretations Committee interpretations issued and effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st of January 2023 have been applied. The Group's underlying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The principal accounting policies are consistent in all material aspects with those adopted in the previous year.
OVERVIEW
The rental revenues of the Group for the half-year period ended 31 July 2023 increased by 8.8% compared to the corresponding half-year period ended 31 July 2022 (P155.2million for the half-year period ended 31 July 2023 compared to P142.7million for the half-year period ended 31 July 2022). The increase in rental revenues, combined with a nominal reduction in operational expenses, resulted in an increase of P14.5million (20%) of the Group's operational profit, when compared to the corresponding half year period ending 31 July 2022 (P 87.7million for the half year period ending 31 July 2023 compared to P 73.1million for the half year ended 31 July 2022).
Basic earnings per linked unit (in thebe) Distribution per linked unit(in thebe) Debenture interest per linked unit(in thebe) Dividend per linked unit(in thebe) Number of linked units
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
ASSETS
Non-Current Assets
Investment property
Plant and equipment
Goodwill
Investment in subsidiary
Loan to related compamy
Operating lease asset
Current Assets
Operating lease asset
Cash and cash equivalent
Trade and other receivables
Total Assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
8.39
11.99
18.88
7.68
10.50
17.87
10.00
9.00
18.00
10.00
9.00
18.00
8.7104
7.9024
15.2270
8.7104
7.9024
15.2270
1.2896
1.0976
2.7730
1.2896
1.0976
2.7730
572,153,603
572,153,603
572,153,603
572,153,603
572,153,603
572,153,603
GROUP
COMPANY
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jan-23
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jan-23
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
2,641,966,493
2,579,052,367
2,616,747,755
2,166,200,277
2,165,398,163
2,171,140,496
2,622,475,762
2,532,247,141
2,599,722,059
1,429,283,153
1,407,218,716
1,427,539,285
1,843,077
2,093,816
1,928,866
282,990
317,043
268,782
-
28,993,998
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
541,529,229
541,529,229
541,529,229
-
-
-
182,624,568
203,992,815
190,863,452
17,647,654
15,717,412
15,096,830
12,480,337
12,340,360
10,939,748
59,754,337
47,358,400
45,278,489
22,435,008
27,324,054
20,391,984
-
3,159,062
1,300,967
-
3,159,062
1,300,967
23,644,472
12,603,310
9,542,151
8,455,123
8,763,512
3,892,636
36,109,865
31,596,028
34,435,371
13,979,885
15,401,480
15,198,381
2,701,720,830
2,626,410,767
2,662,026,244
2,188,635,285
2,192,722,217
2,191,532,480
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASHFLOW
FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 31 JULY 2023
GROUP
COMPANY
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
Unaudited
Unaudited
Audited
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jan-23
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jan-23
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
Pula
Cash generated from operations
88,050,033
69,499,817
156,136,020
58,111,140
42,960,164
97,439,802
Taxation (paid) received
(837,139)
(708,734)
(3,467,744)
-
(1,925)
(1,692,556)
Net cash from operating activities
87,212,894
68,791,083
152,668,276
58,111,140
42,958,239
95,747,246
Net cash from investing activities
(1,854,054)
(3,308,837)
(5,820,766)
17,708,942
23,504,334
50,286,948
Net cash from financing activities
(22,579,301)
(85,244,380)
(199,380,094)
(22,580,386)
(85,244,380)
(199,396,168)
NET INCREASE/ (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
62,779,539
(19,762,134)
(52,532,584)
53,239,696
(18,781,807)
(53,361,974)
Cash and cash equivalent at the beginning of the year
(39,273,367)
14,058,183
14,058,183
(44,922,882)
9,238,058
9,238,057
Effects of exchange rate movement on cash balances
22,699
(88,442)
(798,966)
22,699
(88,442)
(798,966)
Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
23,528,871
(5,792,393)
(39,273,367)
8,339,513
(9,632,191)
(44,922,883)
SEGMENT REPORT
Figures in Pula
Figures in Pula
Primary segment - Geographical segment
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
Botswana
Botswana
Tanzania
Tanzania
Dubai
Dubai
Consolidated
Consolidated
Revenues from external customers
81,325,948
80,313,749
72,921,775
61,518,009
943,703
820,910
155,191,425
142,652,668
Inter segment revenues
-
-
-
-
Total segment revenues
81,325,948
80,313,749
72,921,775
61,518,009
943,703
820,910
155,191,425
142,652,668
Segment property direct and indirect expenses
28,172,217
28,942,441
24,113,355
21,595,509
848,536
5,251,529
53,134,108
55,789,478
Segment operating profit
53,153,730
51,371,309
48,808,421
39,922,501
95,167
(4,430,620)
102,057,318
86,863,190
Segment Assets
1,464,481,488
1,447,200,173
1,151,681,774
1,157,534,901
25,803,231
21,675,693
2,641,966,493
2,626,410,767
Segment Liabilities
666,021,095
645,221,843
208,275,267
169,923,008
170,616
(1,472)
874,466,978
815,143,379
Secondary segment- Operating segment
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
Revenues
Retail
Commercial
High borrowing rates increased the Group's finance costs compared to the comparative prior period. The US Dollar also appreciated against the Botswana Pula, during the current half year period, resulting in foreign exchange losses recognised on the Group's borrowings denominated in US Dollar.
The Group's profit before taxation, for the half year period ended 31 July 2023, is P 14.3million (26.52%) higher than the previous period ended 31 July 2022 (P68. 3million for the half year ended 31st July 2023 compared to P54.0million for the half year ended 31st July 2022).
Stakeholders are reminded that foreign exchange translation gains are unrealized and are dependent on the US $ /BWP exchange rate at the reporting date.
Group
- Group earnings per share (EPS) is 8.39t per share
- Group Tax of P20.3million comprises wholly of a deferred tax realiza- tion, calculated in accordance with IAS 12.
INTERIM DISTRIBUTION
The dividend of 10t per linked unit will comprise of debenture interest of 8.7104t and dividend of 1.2896t per linked unit, to all registered unit holders as at the close of business on 1st December 2023.
Ex distribution date
29th November 2023
Record date for participation
1st December 2023
Date of payment of dividend
12th December 2023
In accordance with requirements of the Income Tax Act(Act), withholding tax shall be deducted by the company on the payment of interest and dividends paid to residents and non - residents holders of linked units who are not exempt from the withholdings tax provisions of the Act. Dividend is paid out of dividend received from Mlimani Holdings Limited, therefore it will be tax exempt.
Figures in Pula
Figures in Pula
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
Stated Capital and Reserves
Stated capital
Linked unit debentures Fair value surplus Retained earnings
Debenture interest and dividend reserves Foreign currency translation reserve
Non- Current Liabilities
1,827,253,852
1,803,204,323
1,814,294,833
1,522,614,190
1,539,447,309
1,530,174,246
346,420,555
346,420,555
346,420,555
346,420,555
346,420,555
346,420,555
286,076,802
286,076,802
286,076,802
286,076,802
286,076,802
286,076,802
719,809,226
688,625,100
719,809,226
771,139,255
753,265,947
771,139,255
149,615,014
202,099,861
158,822,122
61,762,272
102,190,181
75,043,810
57,215,306
51,493,824
51,493,824
57,215,306
51,493,824
51,493,824
268,116,949
228,488,181
251,672,304
-
-
-
818,318,617
686,016,759
718,532,439
653,121,214
554,293,445
576,332,645
Botswana
Botswana
Tanzania
Tanzania
Botswana
Botswana
Tanzania
Tanzania
Dubai
Dubai
Consolidated
Consolidated
Rental income from external customers
75,822,269
74,902,034
55,018,806
49,831,166
5,503,679
5,411,715
17,902,969
11,686,843
943,703
820,910
155,191,425
142,652,668
Inter segmental revenues
Total segment revenues
75,822,269
74,902,034
55,018,806
49,831,166
5,503,679
5,411,715
17,902,969
11,686,843
943,703
820,910
155,191,425
142,652,668
Segment expenses
26,556,000
27,639,902
19,338,491
18,893,715
1,616,218
1,302,539
4,774,864
2,701,794
848,536
5,251,529
53,134,108
55,789,478
Segment operating profit
49,266,269
47,262,133
35,680,316
30,937,451
3,887,461
4,109,176
13,128,105
8,985,049
95,167
-4,430,620
102,057,318
86,863,190
Borrowings
Deferred taxation
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables Borrowings
Current tax
Unclaimed debenture interest and dividend Bank overdraft
Total Equity and Liabilities
581,459,764
492,901,210
503,568,944
581,459,764
492,901,210
503,568,944
236,858,853
193,115,549
214,963,495
71,661,450
61,392,235
72,763,701
56,148,361
137,189,685
129,198,972
12,899,881
98,981,463
85,025,589
53,634,621
44,347,163
51,585,906
10,386,141
6,138,941
7,412,523
-
70,909,337
26,546,603
-
70,909,337
26,546,603
-
1,573,372
2,250,945
-
1,573,372
2,250,945
2,398,139
1,964,110
-
2,398,139
1,964,110
-
115,601
18,395,703
48,815,518
115,601
18,395,703
48,815,518
2,701,720,830
2,626,410,767
2,662,026,244
2,188,635,285
2,192,722,217
2,191,532,480
-
-
-
-
-
-
Figures in Pula
Figures in Pula
31-Jul-23
31-Jul-22
Reconciliation of group net profit before tax
Total reporting segment operating profit
102,057,317
86,863,189
Salaries and wages
(8,105,936)
(7,605,670)
Loss on exchange difference
(5,756,037)
(19,768,666)
Profit on exchange differences
3,926,317
12,968,818
Finance income
1,085
14,339
Sundry income
1,618,102
1,438,703
Corporate expenses
(7,890,124)
(7,578,982)
Operating profit
85,850,724
66,331,731
Finance costs
(17,521,677)
(12,325,316)
Group profit before tax
68,329,047
54,006,415
Segment information is organised into two, georaphical and into operating segments which comprises retail and commercial. The segments are the basis on which the company reports its primary segment information. Retail segment comprises Game City, Nzano, Supa Save and Mlimani shopping centres. The commercial segment incorporates office, residential, industrial properties in Botswana,Tanzania and Dubai
