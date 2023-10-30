The Group consists of Turnstar Holdings Limited (Botswana), Island View (Propri- etary) Limited (Botswana), Mlimani Holdings Limited (Tanzania), Turnstar Investments Limited (UAE) and Palazzo Venezia Holdings Limited (UAE). We hereby report on the performance of the group.

BASIS OF PREPARATION AND ACCOUNTING POLICIES

The summarised financial results have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"), and contain the information required by IAS 34, Interim Financial Reporting. In preparing the underlying financial statements from which these summarised financial results were extracted, all IFRS and International Reporting Interpretations Committee interpretations issued and effective for annual periods beginning on or after 1st of January 2023 have been applied. The Group's underlying consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with IFRS. The principal accounting policies are consistent in all material aspects with those adopted in the previous year.

OVERVIEW

The rental revenues of the Group for the half-year period ended 31 July 2023 increased by 8.8% compared to the corresponding half-year period ended 31 July 2022 (P155.2million for the half-year period ended 31 July 2023 compared to P142.7million for the half-year period ended 31 July 2022). The increase in rental revenues, combined with a nominal reduction in operational expenses, resulted in an increase of P14.5million (20%) of the Group's operational profit, when compared to the corresponding half year period ending 31 July 2022 (P 87.7million for the half year period ending 31 July 2023 compared to P 73.1million for the half year ended 31 July 2022).