Voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Turnstar Holdings Ltd, held on 27th July 2023.

In accordance with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, shareholders are advised that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th July 2023, the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting, were passed by the requisite majority of votes.

The total number of shares issued is 572,153,603.

The table denoting the votes for each resolution passed is as follows:

Votes carried disclosed as a percentage in

Shares abstained

relation to the total number of shares voted

Shares voted disclosed

disclosed as a

at the meeting

Number of shares

as a percentage in

Resolutions

percentage in relation

voted

relation to the total

to the total issued

For

Against

issued share capital

share capital

1. Ordinary resolution number 3- To receive,

consider and adopt the audited financial statements for

100,00%

0,00%

520 811 055

91,03

0,00%

the year ended 31 January 2023 together with the

Auditors report to the Board.

2. Ordinary resolution number 4: To approve the

distribution of dividend as recommended by the Board

100,00%

0,00%

520 811 055

91,03

0,00%

of Directors.

3. Ordinary resolution number 5(i): To confirm the

appointment of Henrietta Sethebe Manake as

100,00%

0,00%

520 811 055

91,03

0,00%

Directors of the Company.

4. Ordinary resolution number 6(i) : To re-elect

Butler Phirie who retire by rotation in terms Article 63

85,32%

14,68%

520 811 055

91,03

0,00%

of the Articles of Association of the company and

being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

4. Ordinary resolution number 6(ii) : To re-elect

Victoria Tebele who retire by rotation in terms Article

87,65%

12,35%

520 811 055

91,03

0,000%

63 of the Articles of Association of the company and

being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.

5. Ordinary resolution number 7: To ratify the

remuneration paid to the Non-Executive Directors for

100,00%

0,00%

520 811 055

91,03

0,00%

the yaer ended 31 January 2023.

6. Ordinary resolution number 8: To ratify the

remuneration paid to the auditors, Enerst & Young, for

100,00%

0,00%

520 811 055

91,03

0,00%

the year ended 31 January 2023.

7. Ordinary resolution number 9: To appoint Enerst

& Young as Auditors for the year ending 31 January

100,00%

0,00%

520 811 055

91,03

0,00%

2024 and authorise the Directors to fix their

remuneration.

