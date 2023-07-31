Turnstar : VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LTD, HELD ON 27TH JULY 2023.
Today at 04:41 am
Share
Voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Turnstar Holdings Ltd, held on 27th July 2023.
In accordance with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, shareholders are advised that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th July 2023, the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting, were passed by the requisite majority of votes.
The total number of shares issued is 572,153,603.
The table denoting the votes for each resolution passed is as follows:
Votes carried disclosed as a percentage in
Shares abstained
relation to the total number of shares voted
Shares voted disclosed
disclosed as a
at the meeting
Number of shares
as a percentage in
Resolutions
percentage in relation
voted
relation to the total
to the total issued
For
Against
issued share capital
share capital
1. Ordinary resolution number 3- To receive,
consider and adopt the audited financial statements for
100,00%
0,00%
520 811 055
91,03
0,00%
the year ended 31 January 2023 together with the
Auditors report to the Board.
2. Ordinary resolution number 4: To approve the
distribution of dividend as recommended by the Board
100,00%
0,00%
520 811 055
91,03
0,00%
of Directors.
3. Ordinary resolution number 5(i): To confirm the
appointment of Henrietta Sethebe Manake as
100,00%
0,00%
520 811 055
91,03
0,00%
Directors of the Company.
4. Ordinary resolution number 6(i) : To re-elect
Butler Phirie who retire by rotation in terms Article 63
85,32%
14,68%
520 811 055
91,03
0,00%
of the Articles of Association of the company and
being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.
4. Ordinary resolution number 6(ii) : To re-elect
Victoria Tebele who retire by rotation in terms Article
87,65%
12,35%
520 811 055
91,03
0,000%
63 of the Articles of Association of the company and
being eligible, offer themselves for re-election.
5. Ordinary resolution number 7: To ratify the
remuneration paid to the Non-Executive Directors for
100,00%
0,00%
520 811 055
91,03
0,00%
the yaer ended 31 January 2023.
6. Ordinary resolution number 8: To ratify the
remuneration paid to the auditors, Enerst & Young, for
100,00%
0,00%
520 811 055
91,03
0,00%
the year ended 31 January 2023.
7. Ordinary resolution number 9: To appoint Enerst
& Young as Auditors for the year ending 31 January
100,00%
0,00%
520 811 055
91,03
0,00%
2024 and authorise the Directors to fix their
remuneration.
P.O. BOX 26012 GAME CITY GABORONE BOTSWANA TEL: +267 3936105 FAX: +267 3936169
WEB: www.turnstar.co.bw
Directors: B D Phirie (Chairman)*, G H Abdoola (Managing Director)*, V T Tebele*, S S Mantswe*, A Chetty **,
S. Puvimanasinghe***, S H Manake* *Botswana **South Africa ***Sri Lanka
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Turnstar Holdings Limited published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 08:40:01 UTC.
Turnstar Holdings Limited specializes in owning and managing commercial, industrial and residential real estate assets.
At the end of January 2021, the real estate portfolio amounted, in market value, to BWP 2,396.3 million.
The portfolio in value is distributed geographically as follows: Botswana (55.7%), Tanzania (40.6%) and United Arab Emirates (3.7%).