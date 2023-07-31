Voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Turnstar Holdings Ltd, held on 27th July 2023.

In accordance with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, shareholders are advised that, at the Annual General Meeting held on 27th July 2023, the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting, were passed by the requisite majority of votes.

The total number of shares issued is 572,153,603.

The table denoting the votes for each resolution passed is as follows:

Votes carried disclosed as a percentage in Shares abstained relation to the total number of shares voted Shares voted disclosed disclosed as a at the meeting Number of shares as a percentage in Resolutions percentage in relation voted relation to the total to the total issued For Against issued share capital share capital 1. Ordinary resolution number 3- To receive, consider and adopt the audited financial statements for 100,00% 0,00% 520 811 055 91,03 0,00% the year ended 31 January 2023 together with the Auditors report to the Board. 2. Ordinary resolution number 4: To approve the distribution of dividend as recommended by the Board 100,00% 0,00% 520 811 055 91,03 0,00% of Directors. 3. Ordinary resolution number 5(i): To confirm the appointment of Henrietta Sethebe Manake as 100,00% 0,00% 520 811 055 91,03 0,00% Directors of the Company. 4. Ordinary resolution number 6(i) : To re-elect Butler Phirie who retire by rotation in terms Article 63 85,32% 14,68% 520 811 055 91,03 0,00% of the Articles of Association of the company and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. 4. Ordinary resolution number 6(ii) : To re-elect Victoria Tebele who retire by rotation in terms Article 87,65% 12,35% 520 811 055 91,03 0,000% 63 of the Articles of Association of the company and being eligible, offer themselves for re-election. 5. Ordinary resolution number 7: To ratify the remuneration paid to the Non-Executive Directors for 100,00% 0,00% 520 811 055 91,03 0,00% the yaer ended 31 January 2023. 6. Ordinary resolution number 8: To ratify the remuneration paid to the auditors, Enerst & Young, for 100,00% 0,00% 520 811 055 91,03 0,00% the year ended 31 January 2023. 7. Ordinary resolution number 9: To appoint Enerst & Young as Auditors for the year ending 31 January 100,00% 0,00% 520 811 055 91,03 0,00% 2024 and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

