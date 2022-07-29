Turnstar : VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LTD, HELD ON 28TH JULY 2022
Voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Turnstar Holdings Ltd, held on 28th July
2022
In accordance with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, shareholders are advised that, at the Annual General Meeting held on the 28th July 2022, the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting, with the exception of resolution 7 ii. were passed by the requisite majority of votes.
The total number of shares issued is 572,153,603.
The table denoting the votes for each resolution passed is as follows:
Votes carried
Shares
disclosed as a
Shares voted
abstained
percentage in
disclosed as
disclosed as
Resolutions
relation to the
Number of
a percentage
a
total number of
shares
in relation to
percentage
shares voted at
voted
the total
in relation to
the meeting
issued share
the total
For
Against
capital
issued share
capital
1. 1. Ordinary resolution number 3. To receive, consider and adopt the
audited annual financial
100,00%
0,00%
91,12%
0,00%
statements for the year
521 330 639
ended 31 January 2022
together with the Auditors
report to the Board.
2.
2. Ordinary resolution
number 4: To approve the
distribution of dividend as
100,00%
0,00%
521 330 639
91,12%
0,00%
recommended by the
Board of Directors.
3.
5.
6.
7.
8.
3. Ordinary resolution number 5: To confirm the appointment of Butler Phirie as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.
5. Ordinary resolution number 7(i) : To confirm the appointment of Solomon Mantswe as a Director of the Company.
5. Ordinary resolution number 7(ii): To confirm the appointment of Thobo Kerekang as a Director of the Company.
Ordinary resolution number 7(iii): To confirm the appointment of Amaresh Chetty as a Director of the Company.
Ordinary resolution number 8: To ratify the remuneration paid to the Non-Executive Directors for the yaer ended 31 January 2022.
Ordinary resolution number 9: To ratify the remuneration paid to the auditors, Enerst & Young, for the year ended 31 January 2022.
Ordinary resolution number 10: To appoint Enerst & Young as Auditors for the ensuing year and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.
