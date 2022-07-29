Turnstar : VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LTD, HELD ON 28TH JULY 2022

Voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Turnstar Holdings Ltd, held on 28th July

2022

In accordance with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, shareholders are advised that, at the Annual General Meeting held on the 28th July 2022, the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting, with the exception of resolution 7 ii. were passed by the requisite majority of votes.

The total number of shares issued is 572,153,603.

The table denoting the votes for each resolution passed is as follows:

Votes carried Shares disclosed as a Shares voted abstained percentage in disclosed as disclosed as Resolutions relation to the Number of a percentage a total number of shares in relation to percentage shares voted at voted the total in relation to the meeting issued share the total For Against capital issued share capital

1. 1. Ordinary resolution number 3. To receive, consider and adopt the

audited annual financial 100,00% 0,00% 91,12% 0,00% statements for the year 521 330 639 ended 31 January 2022 together with the Auditors report to the Board. 2. 2. Ordinary resolution number 4: To approve the distribution of dividend as 100,00% 0,00% 521 330 639 91,12% 0,00% recommended by the Board of Directors.

