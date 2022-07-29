Log in
    TURNSTAR   BW0000000314

TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LIMITED

(TURNSTAR)
End-of-day quote Botswana Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
1.810 BWP    0.00%
05:45aTURNSTAR : Voting results of the annual general meeting of turnstar holdings ltd, held on 28th july 2022
PU
07/22TURNSTAR : Updated proxy form
PU
07/07Turnstar Holdings Limited Announces Retirement of Directors
CI
Turnstar : VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF TURNSTAR HOLDINGS LTD, HELD ON 28TH JULY 2022

07/29/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Voting results of the Annual General Meeting of Turnstar Holdings Ltd, held on 28th July

2022

In accordance with the Botswana Stock Exchange listing requirements, shareholders are advised that, at the Annual General Meeting held on the 28th July 2022, the resolutions set out in the notice of the meeting, with the exception of resolution 7 ii. were passed by the requisite majority of votes.

The total number of shares issued is 572,153,603.

The table denoting the votes for each resolution passed is as follows:

Votes carried

Shares

disclosed as a

Shares voted

abstained

percentage in

disclosed as

disclosed as

Resolutions

relation to the

Number of

a percentage

a

total number of

shares

in relation to

percentage

shares voted at

voted

the total

in relation to

the meeting

issued share

the total

For

Against

capital

issued share

capital

1. 1. Ordinary resolution number 3. To receive, consider and adopt the

audited annual financial

100,00%

0,00%

91,12%

0,00%

statements for the year

521 330 639

ended 31 January 2022

together with the Auditors

report to the Board.

2.

2. Ordinary resolution

number 4: To approve the

distribution of dividend as

100,00%

0,00%

521 330 639

91,12%

0,00%

recommended by the

Board of Directors.

P.O. BOX 26012 GAME CITY GABORONE BOTSWANA TEL: +267 3936105 FAX: +267 3936169

WEB: www.turnstar.co.bw

Directors: B D Phirie (Chairman)*, G H Abdoola (Managing Director)*, V T Tebele*, S S Mantswe*, A Chetty **,

S. Puvimanasinghe*** *Botswana **South Africa ***Sri Lanka

3.

5.

6.

7.

8.

3. Ordinary resolution number 5: To confirm the appointment of Butler Phirie as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

5. Ordinary resolution number 7(i) : To confirm the appointment of Solomon Mantswe as a Director of the Company.

5. Ordinary resolution number 7(ii): To confirm the appointment of Thobo Kerekang as a Director of the Company.

  1. Ordinary resolution number 7(iii): To confirm the appointment of Amaresh Chetty as a Director of the Company.
  2. Ordinary resolution number 8: To ratify the remuneration paid to the Non-Executive Directors for the yaer ended 31 January 2022.
  3. Ordinary resolution number 9: To ratify the remuneration paid to the auditors, Enerst & Young, for the year ended 31 January 2022.
  4. Ordinary resolution number 10: To appoint Enerst & Young as Auditors for the ensuing year and authorise the Directors to fix their remuneration.

99,27%

0,73%

521 330 639

91,12%

0,00%

94,54%

3,61%

521 330 639

91,12%

1,68%

37,87%

62,13%

521 330 639

91,12%

0,00%

95,67%

4,33%

521 330 639

91,12%

0,000%

90.61%

0,00%

521 330 639

91,12%

8,56%

100,00%

0,00%

521 330 639

91,12%

0,00%

100,00%

0,00%

521 330 639

91,12%

0,00%

Turnstar Holdings Limited published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 09:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
