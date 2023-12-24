This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on December 1724, 2023 (reference no.: 2023-01-1160172023-01-113575) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Turpaz Industries Ltd. (the "Company")

Company number: 514574524

Address: Halahav 2 Holon

Tel: 5560913-03; Fax: 5560915-03

December 1724, 2023 To: To: Israel Securities Authority ("ISA") Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. ("TASE") Reported Via Magna Reported Via Magna

Re: Acquisition of control of Sunspray in South Africa

Turpaz Industries Ltd. ("Turpaz") is honored to announce that on December 15, 2023, through a wholly owned subsidiary, it signed an agreement to purchase 55% of the issued and paid-up share capital and voting rights in Sunspray Solutions Proprietary Limited ("Sunspray"), a private company incorporated in South Africa, from its shareholders - leading funds in South-Africa (Private equity) (the "Sellers"), in exchange for a total of 14.2 million dollars (269.6 million rand) which will be linked to the prime interest rate in South Africa minus 2% from 30 in June, 2023 until the completion date.

The afore mentioned consideration is subject to adjustment1according to Sunspray's business performance based on the increase in EBITDA during the years 2024 and 2025, the adjustment of which, will not exceed a total of about 52.4 million rand (about 2.8 million dollars).andIin addition, the agreement includes future consideration for the Sellers based on Sunspray's business performance, based on the increase in average EBITDAbetween the years 2023-2025, compared to an agreed total of 79.4 million rand (4.2 million dollars), with the increase multiplied by 1.65. Completion of the transaction is expected during the first quarter of 2024 subject conditions precedents typical for transactions of this nature. Turpaz intends to finance the transaction through bank financing, the scope and terms of which, have not yet been decided as of the date of the report.

The agreement includes options (put/call) for the purchase of the remaining shares of Sunspray by Turpaz, exercisable starting January 1, 2027. The option exercise price is based on Sunspray's business performance during the 12 quarters preceding the option exercise date.