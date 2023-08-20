Investor Presentation

August 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation was prepared by Turpaz Industries Ltd. (the "Company") for the sole purpose of conveying information regarding the Company and its subsidiaries (together with the Company "Turpaz Group"). This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and is intended to provide information only. This presentation is not intended to replace the need to review the Company's full reports to the Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. including, inter alia, the Company's periodic and immediate reports (hereinafter: "Company Reports") prior to making a decision regarding investment in the Company's securities.

In addition, this presentation cannot replace investment consulting by a lawfully licensed investment consultant.

This presentation includes statements data, forecasts, goals and Company plans that are "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Securities Law - 1968, whose occurrence is not certain, and which are not solely in the Company's control.

These forward-looking statements are included, inter alia, in discussions of strategy, objectives, goals, plans, events, future intentions or other information relating to future events or issues whose occurrence is not certain.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Whether the forward-looking information occurs or not is affected, inter alia, by risk factors characteristic to the Company's operations and developments in the general environment and external factors which impact the Turpaz Group and its area of activities.

Subject to the requirements of applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any industry information or forward-looking statements appearing in this presentation and is not required to publish any additional presentations for its shareholders in future.

Turpaz - A Leading Global F&F Company

Founded

14 Production

485 employees

Multinational

Enhancement and

in 2011

expansion of global

fragrance

sites globally

61 in R&D (15 PhD)

management to support

& flavor house

global growth strategy

IPO on TASE in May 2021

Continuous growth via

Fragrance, taste, specialty fine

Trade on TA-125 since

ingredients (including citrus products

February 2022.

M&A and organic growth

& aroma chemical ingredients)

Symbol: TRPZ

H1 2023 Highlights (US $)

Sales

Gross Profit

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 61.5M

$ 23.0M

$ 12.6M

+ 6.6% Sales growth

+ 3.0% growth

(5.2%)

(2.7%) Organic

Sales were impacted

Gross profit increased mainly

The change in adjusted

by continued customer

due to the increase in sales.

EBITDA stems mainly from

destocking, driven by

Profitability declined primarily

the organic decline in sales

global interest rate

due to an organic sales

increases and market

decrease compounded by fixed

economic uncertainties

expenses, rising energy prices,

and increased payroll costs

Q2 2023 Highlights (US $)

Sales

Gross Profit

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30.6M

$ 11.2M

$ 6.0M

+ 1.1% Sales growth

(3.8%)

(13.8%)

(6.6%) Organic

Sales were impacted by

Profitability declined

The change in adjusted

continued customer

primarily due to an organic

EBITDA stems mainly from

destocking, driven by

sales decrease compounded

the organic decline in sales

global interest rate

by fixed expenses, rising

increases and market

energy prices, and increased

economic uncertainties

payroll costs

