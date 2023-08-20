Investor Presentation
August 2023
Disclaimer
This presentation was prepared by Turpaz Industries Ltd. (the "Company") for the sole purpose of conveying information regarding the Company and its subsidiaries (together with the Company "Turpaz Group"). This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and is intended to provide information only. This presentation is not intended to replace the need to review the Company's full reports to the Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. including, inter alia, the Company's periodic and immediate reports (hereinafter: "Company Reports") prior to making a decision regarding investment in the Company's securities.
In addition, this presentation cannot replace investment consulting by a lawfully licensed investment consultant.
This presentation includes statements data, forecasts, goals and Company plans that are "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Securities Law - 1968, whose occurrence is not certain, and which are not solely in the Company's control.
2
These forward-looking statements are included, inter alia, in discussions of strategy, objectives, goals, plans, events, future intentions or other information relating to future events or issues whose occurrence is not certain.
By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Whether the forward-looking information occurs or not is affected, inter alia, by risk factors characteristic to the Company's operations and developments in the general environment and external factors which impact the Turpaz Group and its area of activities.
Subject to the requirements of applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any industry information or forward-looking statements appearing in this presentation and is not required to publish any additional presentations for its shareholders in future.
Turpaz - A Leading Global F&F Company
Founded
14 Production
485 employees
Multinational
Enhancement and
in 2011
expansion of global
fragrance
sites globally
61 in R&D (15 PhD)
management to support
& flavor house
global growth strategy
IPO on TASE in May 2021
Continuous growth via
Fragrance, taste, specialty fine
Trade on TA-125 since
ingredients (including citrus products
February 2022.
M&A and organic growth
& aroma chemical ingredients)
Symbol: TRPZ
3
H1 2023 Highlights (US $)
Sales
Gross Profit
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 61.5M
$ 23.0M
$ 12.6M
+ 6.6% Sales growth
+ 3.0% growth
(5.2%)
(2.7%) Organic
Sales were impacted
Gross profit increased mainly
The change in adjusted
by continued customer
due to the increase in sales.
EBITDA stems mainly from
destocking, driven by
Profitability declined primarily
the organic decline in sales
global interest rate
due to an organic sales
increases and market
decrease compounded by fixed
economic uncertainties
expenses, rising energy prices,
and increased payroll costs
4
Q2 2023 Highlights (US $)
Sales
Gross Profit
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 30.6M
$ 11.2M
$ 6.0M
+ 1.1% Sales growth
(3.8%)
(13.8%)
(6.6%) Organic
Sales were impacted by
Profitability declined
The change in adjusted
continued customer
primarily due to an organic
EBITDA stems mainly from
destocking, driven by
sales decrease compounded
the organic decline in sales
global interest rate
by fixed expenses, rising
increases and market
energy prices, and increased
economic uncertainties
payroll costs
5
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Turpaz Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 August 2023 05:24:02 UTC.