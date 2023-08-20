Turpaz Industries Ltd reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported sales was USD 30.63 million compared to USD 30.31 million a year ago. Net income was USD 2.49 million compared to USD 4.2 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.02 compared to USD 0.04 a year ago.
For the six months, sales was USD 61.54 million compared to USD 57.71 million a year ago. Net income was USD 5.47 million compared to USD 8.12 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.05 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was USD 0.05 compared to USD 0.08 a year ago.
Turpaz Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023
Today at 01:22 am
