Turpaz Industries Ltd, formerly knows as Bkf Perfume Compounding Ltd, is an Israel-based company that operates as chemicals manufacturer. Turpaz Industries Ltd operates on its own and through subsidiaries in Israel, the USA, and Asia and in Europe in four areas of activity; Fragrance- active in development of natural and synthetic scent extracts to customers In the field of cosmetics industry, toiletries, detergents, wipes, candles, cleaning materials, hair products and the atmospheric perfume for hotels and the domestic market; Flavor- active in field of development of sweet and non-sweet flavor extracts, spice mixes and special flours (gluten-free); Pharmaceutical- engaged in development of intermediates for the pharmaceutical industry; Specialty ingredients engaged in development of fine chemicals for all major industries. The Company operates globally.

Sector Food Processing