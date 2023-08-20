This is an English translation of a on August 20, 2023 (reference no Version"). This English version an official translation and has no skill have been exercised in the perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version the Hebrew Version and this

Directors' Report on the State of the Corporation's Affairs

For the period ended June 30 2023

The Company's Board of Directors is pleased to submit the Board of Directors' Report on the state of affairs of Turpaz Industries Ltd. (hereinafter - the "Company"), for the six and three months ended June 30 2023, all in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970.

This report was drawn out assuming that the Description of the Corporation's Business chapter as included in Chapter A to the 2022 Periodic Report, which was published on March 27, 2023 (Ref. No.: 2023-01-027910) (hereinafter - the "2022 Periodic Report") is available to the reader. Unless otherwise stated, terms included in this report shall have the meaning assigned to them in the 2022 Periodic Report.

Part A - Board of Directors' Explanations to the State of the Corporation's Affairs, Operating Results, Shareholders' Equity and Cash flows

1. General

The Company was incorporated and registered in Israel as a private company limited by shares on February 10 2011.

On May 23, 2021, the Company completed an IPO, its shares were listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (hereinafter - the "Stock Exchange"), and it became a publicly-traded company, as this term is defined in the Companies Law, 1999.

The Company operates, independently and through its subsidiaries ("Turpaz" or the "Group"), in the development, production, marketing and sale of fragrances, used in the production of cosmetics, toiletries, personal care, air care & odor neutralizers products; natural and synthetic sweet and savory taste extracts, seasonings, unique functional solutions for the field of banking, and gluten free flours, which are used mainly in the production of food and beverages, specialty fine ingredients for the pharma and the agro and fine chemicals industries, and citrus products and aromatic chemicals for the flavor and fragrance industry.

The Turpaz Group has an extensive and diversified range of products, which are developed and produced in the Group's plants across the world. As of the report's publication date, the Group develops, produces, markets and sells products to more than 2,000 customers in more than 40 countries across the world, and operates approx. 14 manufacturing facilities, including R&D centers, laboratories and sales, marketing and regulation offices in Israel, the USA, Poland, Belgium, Vietnam, Latvia, Romania and Hungary which employ 485 employees.

Set forth below are the key operating results and business environment of Turpaz for the first half and second quarter of 2023: