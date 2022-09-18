Turpaz Industries : Acquisition of control in a fragrance company in the USA (Klabin)

This is an English translation of a Hebrew immediate report that was published on September 18, 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-118207) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

Re: Acquisition of control in a fragrance company in the USA (Klabin)

Turpaz Industries Ltd. ("Tupraz") is honored to announce that on September 16, 2022, via Turpaz USA1, its wholly owned subsidiary, it signed an agreement to purchase 81% of the issued and paid-up share capital and voting rights in Klabin Fragrances, Inc. ("Klabin"), a private company incorporated in the USA, from its shareholders, in exchange for a total of 24.3 million USD. The afore mentioned consideration is subject to adjustments according to Klabin's business performance during the year 2022. Completion of the transaction is expected in the coming weeks. The Company intends to finance the transaction partly from independent sources and partly from bank financing, the scope and terms of which have not yet been decided as of the date of the report.

The agreement includes options (put/call) for the purchase of the remaining shares of Klabin by Turpaz, exercisable starting January 1, 2026, for a period of one year, until December 31, 2026. The exercise price of the option is based on the business performance of the combined operations of Klabin and Turpaz USA in the field of fragrance extracts in the USA, during a period beginning on January 1, 2023, until the date of exercise of the option.

Klabin's managers and its founders, Saul and Justin Klabin, will continue to manage and lead Klabin's activities in the coming years, as well as the activities of Turpaz USA in the field of fragrance extracts