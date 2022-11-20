Advanced search
    TRPZ   IL0011756116

TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD

(TRPZ)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2022-11-16
19.82 ILS   -2.36%
Turpaz Industries : Periodic report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
Turpaz Industries : Investor presentation-q3/22
Turpaz Industries Ltd signed an agreement to acquire a 65% stake in Aromatique Food Srl.
Turpaz Industries : INVESTOR PRESENTATION-Q3/22

11/20/2022 | 02:29am EST
INVESTOR

PRESENTATION

November 2022

1

1

DISCLAIMER

This presentation was prepared by Turpaz Industries Ltd. (the "Company") for the sole purpose of conveying information regarding the Company and its subsidiaries (together with the Company "Turpaz Group"). This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and is intended to provide information only. This presentation is not intended to replace the need to review the Company's full reports to the Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. (hereinafter: "Company Reports") prior to making a decision regarding investment in the Company's securities.

In addition, this presentation cannot replace investment consulting by a lawfully licensed investment consultant.

This presentation includes statements data, forecasts, goals and Company plans that are "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Securities Law - 1968, whose occurrence is not certain, and which are not solely in the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are included, inter alia, in discussions of strategy, objectives, goals, plans, events, future intentions or other information relating to future events or issues whose occurrence is not certain.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Whether the forward-looking information occurs or not is affected, inter alia, by risk factors characteristic to the Company's operations and developments in the general environment and external factors which impact the Turpaz Group and its area of activities.

Subject to the requirements of applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any industry information or forward-looking statements appearing in this presentation and is not required to publish any additional presentations for its shareholders in future.

2

2

9M YTD 2022

HIGHLIGHTS (M US $)

Sales

$ 88.1M

  • 53.7% Sales growth
  • 14.7% Organic growth

Enhanced and expanded global management to support global growth strategy

Gross profit

$ 34.3M

+49.0%

Solid balance sheet, funding availability and acquisitions strategy

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 20.3M

+42.7%

8 acquisitions from IPO (May 21) -

5 in 2022

3

Turpaz implemented a strategy of rapid double-digit growth,

combining organic growth with synergistic and strategic acquisition

while leveraging the synergies

9M YTD 2022

DOUBLE DIGIT GROWTH -

Sales (M US $)

Adj. EBITDA** (M US $)

88.1

20.3

57.3 53.7%

42.7%

14.2

34.9

9.1

14.7%

22.9

Organic

5.0

Growth

*YTD 9/19

*YTD 9/20

YTD 9/21

YTD 9/22

*YTD 9/19

*YTD 9/20

YTD 9/21

YTD 9/22

4

(*) based on the company's internal reporting

(**) Adj EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization neutralization of one-time expenses of acquisitions and structural change.

SALES BREAKDOWN BY TERRITORY

In M US $

North -

America

YTD 9/22 - 15.5

YTD 9/21 - 17.3

Q3 22 - 6.5

Q3 21 - 4.8

5

Europe

YTD 9/22 - 42.0 YTD 9/21- 20.2

Q3 22 - 14.9

Q3 21 - 7.2

Asia & ROW

YTD 9/22 - 8.3 YTD 9/21 - 6.2

Q3 22 - 2.0

Q3 21 - 1.4

Middle East

YTD 9/22 - 22.2 YTD 9/21 - 13.6

Q3 22 - 6.9

Q3 21 - 4.5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turpaz Industries Ltd. published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 07:28:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
