Turpaz Industries : Immidiate Report

This is an English translation of a Hebrew extraordinary general meeting report that was published on May 24, 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-051402) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail. Turpaz Industries Ltd. May 24, 2022 To: To The Securities Authority The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. Via MAGNA Via MAGNA Dear Sirs/Madams, Re: Turpaz Industries Ltd. (hereinafter - the "Company") - transaction report in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Transaction between a Company and a Controlling Shareholder), 2001, private offering report in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Private Offering of Securities in a Listed Company), 2000 and convening of an extraordinary general meeting of the Company' shareholders A transaction report is hereby issued pursuant to the Securities Regulations (Transaction between a Company and a Controlling Shareholder), 2001 (hereinafter - the "Transaction between a Company and a Controlling Shareholder Regulations"), section 21 to the Securities Regulations (Private Offering of Securities in a Listed Company), 2000 (hereinafter - the "Private Offering Regulations"), the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970, the Companies Law, 1999 (hereinafter - the "Companies Law") the Companies Regulations (Notice and Announcement of a General Meeting and a Class Meeting of a Public Company and the Addition of an Topic to the Agenda), 2000 (hereinafter the " Notice and Announcement Regulations "), and the Companies Regulations (Ballots and Position Notices), 2005. The Company is hereby honored to announce on the convening of an Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company's shareholders to be held on July 4, 2022, at 14:00 o'clock at the Company's offices at 2 Halahav St. Holon. The agenda of the Meeting will include the topic listed below.

-2- 1. The topic on the agenda and summary: Topic No. 1 - approval of allocation of options to Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, the Company's controlling shareholder, has been serving as Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors and Company's CEO since 2011. For more information about Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon's terms of service, See Regulation 21 to Part D attached to the 2021 Periodic Report publish on 14.3.2022 (Reference: 2022-01-029359). On May 17, 2022, the Company's Board of Directors approved the allocation - to Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, the Company's controlling shareholder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors, and CEO - of 2,094,000 unlisted options, exercisable into 2,094,000 ordinary Company shares of no par value, which will constitute approximately 2.05% of the issued and paid-up share capital of the Company (approximately 2.0% in full dilution); the said approval was issued after the Compensation Committee approved the allocation. The options shall be allocated to Ms. Cohen Khazon without consideration, at an exercise price of NIS 23.51 per share which is 10.79% higher than the average share price in the 30 days preceding the date of approval of the Company's Board of Directors and accordingly with and subject to the Company's equity-based compensation plan, which was adopted by the Company's Board of Directors in February 2021 (hereinafter - the "Options Plan") and in accordance with all other conditions set out in this report. It should be clarified, that other than the award of the equity-based compensation as described below, Ms. Cohen Khazon's terms of service shall be identical to those she was entitled to prior to the date of the resolution, which is the subject matter of this report. Subject to the approval of the award of equity-based compensation, which is the subject matter of this report, the percentage of Ms. Cohen Khazon's variable compensation out of the total compensation package she was awarded will exceed the rate set in that context in the Company's Compensation Policy, and the annual economic value restrictions; therefore, the allocation which is the subject matter of this report does not comply with the provisions of the Compensation Policy.

For information about the allocation and the terms of the options in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Transaction between a Company and a Controlling Shareholder), 2001 and the Private Offering Regulations in connection with topic 1 on the agenda, see Section 2 - 8 to this report. Set forth below are Ms. Cohen Khazon's terms of compensation in respect of a full year (in terms of annual cost in NIS thousand), in accordance with the Sixth Addendum of the Reports Regulations, assuming that the options, which are the subject matter of this report, are allocated: Details of compensation recipient Compensation* for services Other compensation* Percentage Share- Total Appointment of holding in Management Advisory Name Salary Award(1) based Other Interest Rent Other Title corporation's fees Fee percentage payment(2) fees share capital Chairperson of the Karen Cohen Company's Board 44.31% 2,965 2,675 5,375 - - - - - - - 11,015 Khazon 100% of Directors and Company's CEO * In terms of cost to the Company. Assuming that the maximum bonus is paid in accordance with Ms. Cohen Khazon's terms of service. The estimated accounting expense, which the Company is expected to incur in respect of share-based payment in the 12 months after the allocation. In accordance with accounting principles, the total amount of the expenses in respect of share-based payment to Ms. Cohen Khazon, is estimated at NIS 10,220 thousand, for the entire plan period (4 years).

Summary of the Compensation Committee and Board of Directors' Reasons: The Compensation Committee and Board of Directors approved the allocation of options to Karen Cohen Khazon, based on the following reasons: The suggested award of an equity-based compensation as part of Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon's compensation was determined, among other things, after taking into account her education, qualifications, significant professional experience, in-depth knowledge of the Company and its activity, her contribution to the Company's success and her areas of responsibility. The award of options to Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon as part of the options plan for employees and officers is executed out of the desire to compensate Ms. Cohen Khazon for the increase in the

Company's value, over time, and to enhance the link between the Company's performances and Ms. Cohen Khazon's compensation. The addition of a share-based compensation component to the compensation package comprising current service terms and annual bonus derived from the Company's performances, create a compensation mix that is designed to give adequate incentives and encourage the maximization of the Company's profits and improve its business results in the long-term, while avoiding taking uncalculated risks. The allocation to Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, who is the Company's controlling shareholder, shall be carried out at the terms of the options offered to 20 Company and subsidiary employees, as approved by the Board of Directors in March 2022, despite a decrease in the share price from the date of approval of the allocation to the said employees until the date of approval by the Board of Directors of the allocation in this report. The allocation to Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, enables the Company to give Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon an additional compensation which is appropriate and reasonable noting the scope of her responsibility and the investment she is required to make in the Company's businesses, without the Company accruing significant cash outflows. The offered terms of compensation are acceptable and reasonable under the circumstances of the matter and in relation to Company employees and contractor employees' average and median salary, and they are not expected to have an adverse effect on work relations in the Company, noting Ms. Cohen Khazon's position as the Chairperson of the Company's Board of Directors and

CEO, and the scope of her responsibilities. In accordance with the provisions of Section 275(D) to the Companies Law, the Company's

Compensation Committee and Board of Directors determined that the resolution does not include a distribution, since, among other things, the allocation of shares is carried out as part of the compensation terms under the service terms and the transaction with the controlling shareholder and her relatives, and against services rendered to the Company and the subsidiaries. The proposed resolution: To approve the allocation of 2,094,000 unlisted options, exercisable into 2,094,000 ordinary Company shares of no par value to Ms. Karen Cohen Khazon, the Company's controlling shareholder, Chairperson of the Board of Directors and CEO, in accordance with and subject to the Company's Options Plan. The options will be exercisable at an exercise price of NIS 23.51 per share, in cash or through a cashless mechanism.