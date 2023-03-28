Advanced search
    TRPZ   IL0011756116

TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD

(TRPZ)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-03-26
13.56 ILS   +1.42%
01:08aTurpaz Industries : Investor Presentation-March 2023-Typographical error
PU
03/27Turpaz Industries : Immidiate Report
PU
03/27Turpaz Industries : Letter to the company's shareholders
PU
Turpaz Industries : Investor Presentation-March 2023-Typographical error

03/28/2023 | 01:08am EDT
Investor Presentation

March 2023

Disclaimer

This presentation was prepared by Turpaz Industries Ltd. (the "Company") for the sole purpose of conveying information regarding the Company and its subsidiaries (together with the Company "Turpaz Group"). This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and is intended to provide information only. This presentation is not intended to replace the need to review the Company's full reports to the Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. including, inter alia, the Company's periodic and immediate reports (hereinafter: "Company Reports") prior to making a decision regarding investment in the Company's securities.

These forward-looking statements are included, inter alia, in discussions of strategy, objectives, goals, plans, events, future intentions or other information relating to future events or issues whose occurrence is not certain.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Whether the forward-looking information occurs or not is affected, inter alia, by risk factors characteristic to the Company's operations and developments in the general environment and external factors which impact the Turpaz Group and its area of activities.

In addition, this presentation cannot replace investment consulting by a lawfully licensed investment consultant.

Subject to the requirements of applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any industry information or forward-looking statements appearing in this presentation and is not required to publish any additional presentations for its shareholders in future.

This presentation includes statements data, forecasts, goals and Company plans that are "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Securities Law - 1968, whose occurrence is not certain, and which are not solely in the Company's control.

Double Digit Growth

-2022

Sales (M US $)

Adj. EBITDA (M US $)

118.6

26.9

2019

2020

2021

2022

2019

2020

2021

(*) Adj EBITDA - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Adjusted to reflect operating profit w/o none recurring expenses or income.

31%

2022

Disclaimer

Turpaz Industries Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 85,3 M - -
Net income 2021 12,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 21,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 188x
Yield 2021 0,15%
Capitalization 378 M 378 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 9,52x
Nbr of Employees 372
Free-Float 33,9%
