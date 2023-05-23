Turpaz Industries : Investor Presentation, May 2023
Turpaz - A Leading Global F&F Company
Founded
13 Production
425 employees
Multinational fragrance
in 2011
sites globally
54 in R&D (13 PhD)
& flavor house
Double digit growth via
Fragrance, taste, specialty fine ingredients
IPO on TASE in May 2021
(including citrus products & aroma
Trade on TA-125 since
organic growth and M&A
chemicals ingredients)
February 2022.
3
Q1 2023 Highlights (US $)
Sales
Gross Profit
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 30.9M
$ 11.9M
$ 6.6M
+ 12.8% Sales growth
+ 10.4% growth
+ 4.4% growth
+ 1.6% Organic growth
Enhancement and
Solid balance sheet,
8 acquisitions
expansion of global
funding availability
from IPO (May 21) -
management to
and acquisitions
support global
strategy
1 reflected in Q1 2023
growth strategy
4
Double Digit Growth
Sales (M US $)
CAGR
Q1 2020 - Q1 2023
30.9
37.8%
27.4
12.8%
19.2
11.8
1.6%
Organic
Growth
Q1 2020*
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2022
- Q1 2023
Adj. EBITDA (M US $)
CAGR
Q1 2020 - Q1 2023
30.1%
6.3 4.4% 6.6
4.7
3
Q1 2020*
Q1 2021
Q1 2022
Q1 2023
(*) based on the company's internal reporting
(**)Adj. EBITDA -earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization neutralization of one-time expenses of acquisitions and structural change. 5
