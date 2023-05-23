Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Israel
  4. TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. Turpaz Industries Ltd
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRPZ   IL0011756116

TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD

(TRPZ)
End-of-day quote TEL AVIV STOCK EXCHANGE  -  2023-05-21
12.84 ILS   -2.80%
02:18pTurpaz Industries : Investor Presentation, May 2023
PU
08:05aTurpaz Industries : Periodic report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
03/28Turpaz Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turpaz Industries : Investor Presentation, May 2023

05/23/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Presentation

May 2023

1

Disclaimer

This presentation was prepared by Turpaz Industries Ltd. (the "Company") for the sole purpose of conveying information regarding the Company and its subsidiaries (together with the Company "Turpaz Group"). This presentation does not constitute, or form part of, an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of the Company and is intended to provide information only. This presentation is not intended to replace the need to review the Company's full reports to the Securities Authority and the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange Ltd. including, inter alia, the Company's periodic and immediate reports (hereinafter: "Company Reports") prior to making a decision regarding investment in the Company's securities.

In addition, this presentation cannot replace investment consulting by a lawfully licensed investment consultant.

This presentation includes statements data, forecasts, goals and Company plans that are "forward-looking statements", as defined in the Securities Law - 1968, whose occurrence is not certain, and which are not solely in the Company's control.

2

These forward-looking statements are included, inter alia, in discussions of strategy, objectives, goals, plans, events, future intentions or other information relating to future events or issues whose occurrence is not certain.

By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty. Whether the forward-looking information occurs or not is affected, inter alia, by risk factors characteristic to the Company's operations and developments in the general environment and external factors which impact the Turpaz Group and its area of activities.

Subject to the requirements of applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any industry information or forward-looking statements appearing in this presentation and is not required to publish any additional presentations for its shareholders in future.

Turpaz - A Leading Global F&F Company

Founded

13 Production

425 employees

Multinational fragrance

in 2011

sites globally

54 in R&D (13 PhD)

& flavor house

Double digit growth via

Fragrance, taste, specialty fine ingredients

IPO on TASE in May 2021

(including citrus products & aroma

Trade on TA-125 since

organic growth and M&A

chemicals ingredients)

February 2022.

3

Q1 2023 Highlights (US $)

Sales

Gross Profit

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 30.9M

$ 11.9M

$ 6.6M

+ 12.8% Sales growth

+ 10.4% growth

+ 4.4% growth

+ 1.6% Organic growth

Enhancement and

Solid balance sheet,

8 acquisitions

expansion of global

funding availability

from IPO (May 21) -

management to

and acquisitions

support global

strategy

1 reflected in Q1 2023

growth strategy

4

Double Digit Growth

Sales (M US $)

CAGR

Q1 2020 - Q1 2023

30.9

37.8%

27.4

12.8%

19.2

11.8

1.6%

Organic

Growth

Q1 2020*

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2022

- Q1 2023

Adj. EBITDA (M US $)

CAGR

Q1 2020 - Q1 2023

30.1%

6.3 4.4% 6.6

4.7

3

Q1 2020*

Q1 2021

Q1 2022

Q1 2023

(*) based on the company's internal reporting

(**)Adj. EBITDA -earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization neutralization of one-time expenses of acquisitions and structural change. 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Turpaz Industries Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2023 18:16:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD
02:18pTurpaz Industries : Investor Presentation, May 2023
PU
08:05aTurpaz Industries : Periodic report for the quarter ended March 31, 2023
PU
03/28Turpaz Industries Ltd Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 202..
CI
03/28Turpaz Industries : Investor Presentation-March 2023-Typographical error
PU
03/27Turpaz Industries : Immidiate Report
PU
03/27Turpaz Industries : Letter to the company's shareholders
PU
03/27Turpaz Industries : Investor Presentation-March 2023
PU
01/09Turpaz Industries Ltd completed the acquisition of 65% stake in Aromatique Food Srl.
CI
2022Turpaz Industries : Periodic report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
PU
2022Turpaz Industries : Investor presentation-q3/22
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 119 M - -
Net income 2022 21,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 0,31 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 84,8x
Yield 2022 0,28%
Capitalization 351 M 351 M -
EV / Sales 2021 9,52x
EV / Sales 2022 4,28x
Nbr of Employees 392
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD
Duration : Period :
Turpaz Industries Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Keren Cohen Khazon Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Guy Gill Chief Financial Officer
Ohad Finkelstein Independent Director
Israel Leshem Director
Erez I. Meltzer Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURPAZ INDUSTRIES LTD-27.87%351
FOSHAN HAITIAN FLAVOURING AND FOOD COMPANY LTD.-17.95%43 686
INTERNATIONAL FLAVORS & FRAGRANCES INC.-20.45%21 275
KIKKOMAN CORPORATION21.04%11 611
CHRISTIAN HANSEN8.59%10 358
LANCASTER COLONY CORPORATION4.02%5 648
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer