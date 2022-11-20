Turpaz Industries : Periodic report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022

This is an English translation of a Hebrew Periodic report that was published on November 20, 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-111063) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.

A. Board of Directors' Report on the State of the Corporation's Affairs..........

Directors' Report on the State of the Corporation's Affairs

For the Period Ended September 30 2022

The Company's Board of Directors is pleased to submit the Board of Directors' Report on the state of affairs of Turpaz Industries Ltd. (hereinafter - the "Company"), for the nine and three months ended September 30 2022, all in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970.

This report was drawn out assuming that the Description of the Corporation's Business chapter as included in Chapter A to the 2021 Periodic Report, which was published on March 14 2022 (Ref. No.: 2022-01- 029359) (hereinafter - the "2021 Periodic Report") is available to the reader. Unless otherwise stated, terms included in this report shall have the meaning assigned to them in the 2021 Periodic Report.

Part A - Board of Directors' Explanations to the State of the Corporation's Affairs, Operating

Results, Shareholders' Equity and Cash flows

1. General

The Company was incorporated and registered in Israel as a private company limited by shares on February 10 2011.

On May 23 2021, the Company completed an IPO, its shares were listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (hereinafter - the "Stock Exchange"), and it became a publicly-traded company, as this term is defined in the Companies Law, 1999.

The Company operates, independently and through its subsidiaries ("Turpaz" or the "Group"), in the development, production, marketing and sale of fragrance extracts, used in the production of cosmetics, toiletries, personal care, air care & odor neutralizers products; sweet and savory taste extracts used in the production of food and beverages, intermediates for the pharma industry, and specialty ingredients for the agrochemical and the fine chemicals industry, and citrus products and aromatic chemicals for the flavor and fragrance industry.

The Turpaz Group has an extensive and diversified range of self-developed products, which are produced in its factories across the world. As of the report's publication date, the Group develops, produces, markets and sells products to more than 1,500 customers in more than 30 countries across the world, and operates approx. 12 manufacturing facilities, including R&D centers, laboratories and sales, marketing and regulation offices in Israel, the USA, Poland, Belgium, Vietnam and Latvia, which employ approx. 382 employees.

Set forth below are the key operating results of Turpaz for the third quarter of 2022: