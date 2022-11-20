Turpaz Industries : Periodic report for the quarter ended September 30, 2022
Turpaz Industries Ltd.
Periodic report for the quarter
ended September 30, 2022
2022-01-11106
This is an English translation of a Hebrew Periodic report that was published on November 20, 2022 (reference no.: 2022-01-111063) (hereafter: the "Hebrew Version"). This English version is only for convenience purposes. This is not an official translation and has no binding force. Whilst reasonable care and skill have been exercised in the preparation hereof, no translation can ever perfectly reflect the Hebrew Version. In the event of any discrepancy between the Hebrew Version and this translation, the Hebrew Version shall prevail.
Table of Contents
Chapter
Page
A. Board of Directors' Report on the State of the Corporation's Affairs..........
A-1
B. Financial Statements as of September 30, 2022...............................................
B-1
E. Managers' statements........................................................................................
C-1
Directors' Report on the State of the Corporation's Affairs
For the Period Ended September 30 2022
The Company's Board of Directors is pleased to submit the Board of Directors' Report on the state of affairs of Turpaz Industries Ltd. (hereinafter - the "Company"), for the nine and three months ended September 30 2022, all in accordance with the Securities Regulations (Periodic and Immediate Reports), 1970.
This report was drawn out assuming that the Description of the Corporation's Business chapter as included in Chapter A to the 2021 Periodic Report, which was published on March 14 2022 (Ref. No.: 2022-01- 029359) (hereinafter - the "2021 Periodic Report") is available to the reader. Unless otherwise stated, terms included in this report shall have the meaning assigned to them in the 2021 Periodic Report.
Part A - Board of Directors' Explanations to the State of the Corporation's Affairs, Operating
Results, Shareholders' Equity and Cash flows
1. General
The Company was incorporated and registered in Israel as a private company limited by shares on February 10 2011.
On May 23 2021, the Company completed an IPO, its shares were listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (hereinafter - the "Stock Exchange"), and it became a publicly-traded company, as this term is defined in the Companies Law, 1999.
The Company operates, independently and through its subsidiaries ("Turpaz" or the "Group"), in the development, production, marketing and sale of fragrance extracts, used in the production of cosmetics, toiletries, personal care, air care & odor neutralizers products; sweet and savory taste extracts used in the production of food and beverages, intermediates for the pharma industry, and specialty ingredients for the agrochemical and the fine chemicals industry, and citrus products and aromatic chemicals for the flavor and fragrance industry.
The Turpaz Group has an extensive and diversified range of self-developed products, which are produced in its factories across the world. As of the report's publication date, the Group develops, produces, markets and sells products to more than 1,500 customers in more than 30 countries across the world, and operates approx. 12 manufacturing facilities, including R&D centers, laboratories and sales, marketing and regulation offices in Israel, the USA, Poland, Belgium, Vietnam and Latvia, which employ approx. 382 employees.
Set forth below are the key operating results of Turpaz for the third quarter of 2022:
Turpaz Group continues to present record results for the third quarter of 2022 in terms of sales, gross profit and operating income.
In the third quarter of 2022, Turpaz' sales increased by 70.1%and amounted to USD 30.3 million, compared with a total of USD 17.8 million in the corresponding quarter last year. The
increase stems from organic growth1, net of the effects of exchange rates of approx. 24.2%, acquisitions of activities and companies that were completed in 2021 and 2022, the increase of inventory levels at Turpaz' customers and bringing deliveries forward accordingly. In the first nine months of 2022, Turpaz' sales increased by approx. 53.7% and amounted to USD 88.1 million, compared with a total of USD 57.3 million in the corresponding period last year. The increase also stems from organic growth2, net of the effects of exchange rates of approx. 14.7%, acquisitions of activities and companies that were completed in 2021 and 2022, the increase of inventory levels at Turpaz' customers and bringing deliveries forward accordingly.
The said results were achieved despite the changes in the exchange rates against the dollar of the currencies used in the Group's activities; those changes reduced sales by 6.2% in the third quarter of 2022, and by 5.4% in the first nine months of 2022.
Gross profit increased by approx. 64.7% and amounted in the third quarter of 2022 to USD 12.0 million compared with USD 7.3 million in the corresponding period last year. Gross profit increased by approx. 49.0% and amounted to approx. USD 34.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with USD 23.0 million in the corresponding period last year, despite the increase in raw materials and freight prices across the world during the reporting period.
Operating profit increased by approx. 46.1% and amounted to approx. USD 5.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with USD 3.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit increased by approx. 27.0% and amounted to approx. USD 14.5 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with USD 11.4 million in the corresponding period last year.
The net income increased by approx. 42.4% and amounted to approx. USD 3.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with USD 2.5 million in the corresponding period last year. Net income increased by approx. 33.4% and amounted to approx. USD 11.8 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with USD 8.8 million in the corresponding period last year.
Adjusted EBITDA3 increased by approx. 60.1% and amounted to approx. USD 7.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared with USD 4.4 million in the corresponding period last year. Adjusted EBITDA increased by approx. 42.7% and amounted to approx. USD 20.3 million in the first nine months of 2022 compared with USD 14.2 million in the corresponding period last year.
Turpaz Group's strong equity structure, low leverage levels, cash flow from operating activities, backing from leading financial institutions in Israel and across the world, and the enhancement of management and managerial infrastructures enable the implementation of the Group's combined growth strategy.
Turpaz acquiredfive companies since the beginning of 2022 and eight companies since its issuance
on the Stock Exchange in May 2021. The results of operations of KLABIN will be reflected for the first time in Turpaz's results for the fourth quarter of 2022, and the results of operations of
Organic growth - assuming that the acquisitions that were carried out in 2021 were consolidated in the financial statements as from January 1 2021, and acquisitions that were carried out in 2022 were consolidated in the 2021 financial statements in accordance with the date on which they were made in 2022.
See footnote 1 above.
Adjusted EBITDA means - earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, net of non-recurring expenses in respect of acquisition of companies and restructuring.
Aromatique Food shall be reflected in Turpaz's results after the completion of the transaction, subject to receipt of regulatory approvals in Romania. The Turpaz Group intends to continue the implementation of the Company's growth strategy, and make acquisitions which are synergetic to its areas of activity.
Third quarter sales
Adjusted EBITDA - third quarter
30,346
70.
6,971
60.1%
17,839
4,355
24.2%
10,960
9,968
2,306
2,627
Organic
growth
* Q3-2019
* Q3-2020
Q3-2021
Q3-2022
* Q3-2019
* Q3-2020
Q3-2021
Q3-2022
YTD /2022 Adjusted EBITDA
YTD /2022 sales
88,056
53.7%
42.7%
20,276
57,283
14.7%
14,209
Organic
34,907
growth
9,136
22,898
5,019
*YTD 9/19 *YTD 9/20
YTD 9/21
YTD 9/22
*YTD 9/19
*YTD 9/20
YTD 9/21
YTD 9/22
(*) The above data are based on internal Company data and are not reviewed or audited.
