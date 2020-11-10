Gold stream probably 'most attractive' funding option for Turquoise Hill -Wheaton CEO

Nov 10 (Reuters) - A gold stream is "probably the most
attractive" option for Canadian miner Turquoise Hill Resources
as it seeks funding for a copper and gold project in
Mongolia, the head of mine financing company Wheaton Precious
Metals said on Tuesday.
Turquoise Hill last week began arbitration proceedings
against its biggest shareholder Rio Tinto to seek
"clarity" on financing for Oyu Tolgoi, one of Rio's biggest
growth projects.
Streaming is a type of alternative finance that generally
involves an upfront payment by the streamer to a miner, which
repays the loan by supplying metal at a later date.
(Reporting by Jeff Lewis
Editing by Chris Reese)