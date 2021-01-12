Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.    TRQ   CA9004352071

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.

(TRQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Shanghai copper hits 1-week low as China imposes new virus curbs

01/12/2021 | 12:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HANOI, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Shanghai copper prices on Tuesday fell to a one-week low on demand concerns amid new restrictions to prevent a resurgence in coronavirus cases in China, the world's biggest metals consumer.

The most-traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell as much as 2.5% to 57,960 yuan ($8,957.02) a tonne, its lowest since Jan. 5.

ShFE aluminium declined 2% to 14,845 yuan a tonne by 0517 GMT, nickel was down 2.4% at 126,960 yuan and zinc shed 1.9% to 20,745 yuan.

China reported 55 new virus infections on Monday, down from 103 the previous day for the biggest daily increase in more than five months, sparking concerns that China-led demand recoveries might be dampened due to restrictions to curb the outbreak.

"The increase in cases did spook markets in China. Copper's decline comes together with USD strength and the build up of steel inventories in China..., a reflection of (seasonal) industrial activity slow down," said a metals trader based in Singapore.

"We're at a healthy level. Down side is likely $50 on stronger USD while upside is $300, barring any further pandemic in China," said the trader, pointing to further stimulus prospects from the United States.

A stronger U.S. dollar makes greenback-priced metals on the London Metal Exchange more expensive to holders of other currencies.

LME three-month copper advanced 0.7% to $7,915.50 a tonne, while aluminium fell 0.3% to $2,003.50 a tonne, nickel rose 1.2% to $17,290 a tonne and lead advanced 0.6% to $1,978.50 a tonne.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Copper inventories in LME warehouses <MCUSTX-TOTAL> rose for the first time since Dec. 4, 2020 to 104,950 tonnes, while the discount of LME cash copper to the three-month contract <CMCU0-3> expanded to $14.25 a tonne, its biggest since Jan. 4.

* Rio Tinto-controlled Turquoise Hill Resources said Mongolia's government is considering terminating the companies' underground expansion of their Oyu Tolgoi copper mine project due to rising development costs.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click or

($1 = 6.4709 yuan) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RIO TINTO PLC -2.03% 6182 Delayed Quote.13.24%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD. -18.68% 14.93 Delayed Quote.15.98%
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) -0.11% 6.4691 Delayed Quote.-0.45%
All news about TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
12:39aShanghai copper hits 1-week low as China imposes new virus curbs
RE
12:17a'Dissatisfied' Mongolia May Halt Rio Tinto's $6.75 Billion Copper Expansion P..
MT
01/11Shanghai copper drops as China's COVID-19 cases stoke demand fears
RE
01/11Mongolia considers terminating, replacing plan to develop Oyu Tolgoi copper m..
RE
01/11TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : provides an update on the Tax Arbitration and discuss..
AQ
01/05TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : BMO Capital Initiates Coverage on Turquoise Hill Reso..
MT
2020Brexit 'big bang' to trigger tectonic trading rift in Europe
RE
2020TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Oyu Tolgoi receives Tax Act from Mongolian Tax Author..
AQ
2020RIO TINTO : Oyu Tolgoi Receives $228 Million Tax Assessment from Mongolian Autho..
MT
2020TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Provides Update on Funding Plan for Oyu Tol
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 067 M - -
Net income 2020 279 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 693 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 8,40x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 351 M 2 351 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,73x
EV / Sales 2021 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 2 854
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 15,20 $
Last Close Price 11,68 $
Spread / Highest target 61,4%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Ulf Quellmann Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Robert Peter Charles Gillin Chairman
Jo-Anne Dudley Chief Operating Officer
Luke Colton Chief Financial Officer
Russel C. Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.15.98%2 351
BHP GROUP9.59%170 471
RIO TINTO PLC13.24%142 460
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC13.78%52 220
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.10.87%37 923
FRESNILLO PLC4.38%12 045
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ