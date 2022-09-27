Advanced search
    TRQ   CA9004352071

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.

(TRQ)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-27 pm EDT
41.20 CAD   +1.01%
09/16Pentwater Capital Management increases stake in Turquoise Hill Resources
AQ
09/16Toronto Stocks Tumble; Dye & Durham Falls on 4Q Guidance Misses
DJ
Turquoise Hill Resources : Amended Early Notice - Form 6-K

09/27/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
AMENDED

September 12, 2022

•  Nova Scotia Securities Commission

•  Securities Commission of Newfoundland and Labrador

•  Alberta Securities Commission

•  Saskatchewan Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority

•  Manitoba Securities Commission

•  New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission

•  Ontario Securities Commission

•  British Columbia Securities Commission

•  Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island

•  Autorité des marchés financiers

•  Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories

•  Superintendent of Securities, Yukon Territory

•  Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut

RE: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Special Meeting of Shareholders:

Date of meeting: November 1, 2022
Record date for notice: September 19, 2022
Record date for voting: September 19, 2022
Beneficial ownership determination date: September 19, 2022
Securities entitled to notice: Common Shares
Securities entitled to vote: Common Shares
Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners: No
Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution: Yes
Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors: No
Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors: No
Notice-and-access stratification criteria: No

Sincerely,

Trust Central Services

TSX TRUST COMPANY

1 Toronto Street Suite 1200 Toronto, ON M5C 2V6 T 416.682.3800 TSXTRUST.COM

Disclaimer

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. published this content on 27 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2022 21:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 350 M - -
Net income 2022 310 M - -
Net Debt 2022 3 752 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 19,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5 969 M 5 969 M -
EV / Sales 2022 7,20x
EV / Sales 2023 8,22x
Nbr of Employees 3 478
Free-Float 47,9%
Technical analysis trends TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 29,96 $
Average target price 33,40 $
Spread / Average Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Steeve Thibeault Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke Colton Chief Financial Officer
Robert Peter Charles Gillin Chairman
Jo-Anne Dudley Chief Operating Officer
Russel C. Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.96.11%5 989
BHP GROUP LIMITED10.31%118 940
RIO TINTO PLC-3.97%84 598
GLENCORE PLC21.74%63 653
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)63.06%40 834
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.76%34 174