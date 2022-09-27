Turquoise Hill Resources : Amended Early Notice - Form 6-K

AMENDED
September 12, 2022
• Nova Scotia Securities Commission
• Securities Commission of Newfoundland and Labrador
• Alberta Securities Commission
• Saskatchewan Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority
• Manitoba Securities Commission
• New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission
• Ontario Securities Commission
• British Columbia Securities Commission
• Superintendent of Securities, Prince Edward Island
• Autorité des marchés financiers
• Superintendent of Securities, Northwest Territories
• Superintendent of Securities, Yukon Territory
• Superintendent of Securities, Nunavut
RE: Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Pursuant to a request from the above-mentioned reporting issuer, we wish to advise you of the following information in connection with its Special Meeting of Shareholders:
Date of meeting:
November 1, 2022
Record date for notice:
September 19, 2022
Record date for voting:
September 19, 2022
Beneficial ownership determination date:
September 19, 2022
Securities entitled to notice:
Common Shares
Securities entitled to vote:
Common Shares
Issuer mailing directly to non-objecting beneficial owners:
No
Issuer will pay for objecting beneficial owner material distribution:
Yes
Issuer using notice-and-access for registered investors:
No
Issuer using notice-and-access for non-registered investors:
No
Notice-and-access stratification criteria:
No
Sincerely,
Trust Central Services
TSX TRUST COMPANY
