Turquoise Hill Resources : Annual Report to Shareholders, March 3, 2022
03/03/2022 | 10:51am EST
2021 Annual Report
An aerial view of underground related surface infrastructure with Shaft 3 construction in the foreground.
Shaft 2
Shaft 4
Shaft 5
Shaft 3
Cover page: Primary Crush 1
Table
of contents
Letter from the Chairman
Letter from the CEO
10 Company Profile
12 Operational Performance
14 2021 in Review
16 Sustainability
18 Sustainability Commitments
20 Policies
21 Environmental and Social Impact Assessment Management
22 At a Glance
24 Diversity and Inclusion
26 Health
COVID-19 Response
Occupational Health
Programs
Medical Preparedness and Response
32 Safety
36 Environment
Water
Domestic Power
Waste Management
Biodiversity
Greenhouse Gas Emissions
Land Management
54 Community Engagement
58 Responsible Governance
Code of Business Conduct
Board of Directors
Board Composition
Board Committees
Human Rights
Senior Leadership Team
Oyu Tolgoi employees at the concentrator complex.
Letter from the Chairman
The past year was a pivotal one for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company"), as we completed the technical requirements for the undercut decision and continued discussions with the Government of Mongolia and Rio Tinto to remove
the remaining obstacles to initiating the undercut caving operations for the Oyu Tolgoi (OT) underground mine.
Following the effort in 2021, early in 2022 we reached new agreements with the Government of Mongolia to enable the commencement of caving operations at OT. This action is an essential step in unlocking the full economic potential of OT. In addition, the Company completed a revised funding agreement with Rio Tinto which provides a clear plan to finance the Oyu Tolgoi underground development to the point of sustainable production, which is now expected to be in the first half of 2023.
However, 2021 was not without its challenges. Mongolia was impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak in March that limited the ability of Oyu Tolgoi to maintain normal roster changes. Our Oyu Tolgoi team worked in close collaboration with the Mongolian authorities to implement and maintain control measures to protect the health and well-being of its workers as well as the local community. In the face of this, the team achieved another best-in-class All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) of 0.14. Considering the incremental challenges brought on by COVID-19, this is an outstanding achievement.
With regard to the open-pit production, the Oyu Tolgoi team was able to efficiently re-allocate the reduced workforce and as a result met the revised 2021 production guidance. The devotion and skill of the OT employees maintained the key critical path items of underground development required to initiate the undercut and ramp-up to sustainable production. There too, the team was able to accomplish this in spite of travel restrictions which constrained access to expatriate specialist employees and consultants.
While Oyu Tolgoi contracts expatriate professionals and experts in rotating specialised roles, we have made skills training and knowledge transfer initiatives for local Mongolian nationals a high priority. Structured professional development programs are offered to ensure high potential personnel are ready for leadership and subject matter expert roles and many personnel have had the opportunity to work at a number of Rio Tinto's locations around the world. Moreover, Oyu Tolgoi LLC makes an annual contribution of US$5 million to the Gobi Oyu Development Support Fund ("DSF"), an independent fund that supports sustainable community development. Since its creation in September 2015, the DSF has invested US$32.9 million, including US$5.7 million in 2021.
We are proud of the progress we have made on sustainability, community, diversity and inclusion initiatives. As of December 31, 2021, 53% of employees at the Company's corporate office identify as female, and 47% of the management and executive teams identify as female. Our Ulaanbaatar based exploration team is comprised entirely of Mongolian personnel and overall over 96% of Oyu Tolgoi's workforce are Mongolian nationals.
Oyu Tolgoi was designed as one of the most water-efficient mines in the world. The mine water comes from a deep and saline aquifer and has no impact on the supply of drinkable water in the region. Water used at the mine is continuously recycled at an average rate of 88.3%.
2021 was also a year of management changes. In March, Ulf Quellmann resigned and we recruited Steve Thibeault as interim CEO. Mr. Thibeault previously served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer from 2014 to 2017. Mr. Thibeault worked to advance the negotiations with the Government of Mongolia and Rio Tinto resulting in the successful agreements with the Government of Mongolia and a revised funding plan with Rio Tinto. A Special Committee of the Board's independent directors was closely involved in overseeing negotiations and recommended the final terms of the agreements for approval by the Board. The diligence and creativity the team demonstrated was crucial to achieving these major milestones.
The future for the Company looks bright. With the undercut now underway, we look forward to reaching the point of sustained underground production. Once the underground reaches full production, Oyu Tolgoi will be one of the largest copper mines in the world. It is a high-grade asset with a long mine life and production costs projected to be among the lowest in the industry.
During 2021, the Company maintained an excellent safety record, met our revised production guidance and kept the critical elements of the underground development project on track. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank our management team and employees for their continued commitment to delivering the full potential of OT for the benefit of Mongolia, our stakeholders, and our shareholders.
Sincerely,
R. Peter Gillin
Letter from the CEO
In early 2021 the Turquoise Hill Board approached me to take on the role of Interim CEO of Turquoise Hill with the stated objective of working with the Government of Mongolia and Rio Tinto to move the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine into production. As I had been the CFO of Turquoise Hill from 2014
2017, I was well aware of the massive upside for all stakeholders in bringing the underground into production, and welcomed the opportunity to once again work on behalf of Turquoise Hill shareholders to unlock the benefits of the Oyu Tolgoi underground mine.
Production review
The lockdowns imposed by the Mongolian government in response to the 2021 COVID-19 outbreak limited our ability to maintain normal roster levels at site, and resulted in major reductions in our workforce at site from March onward. During the second quarter our personnel numbers were at times less than 25% of planned requirements, and in the third quarter averaged only 50% of planned requirements.
Despite the significant impact of these workforce shortages in 2021, our crews ended the year within our revised guidance range for both copper and gold production, with production of approximately 163,000 tonnes of copper (vs. guidance of 150,000-180,000 tonnes) and approximately 468,000 ounces of gold (vs. guidance of 400,000-480,000 ounces).
Underground Development
Underground development was also significantly impacted by the COVID-19 constraints on-site and in Mongolia, including restrictions on movement of both domestic and international expertise.
In spite of these constraints, by July 2021 our underground development team had resolved all the technical criteria necessary for the start of the undercut - the commencement of blasting to start underground mine production, and a critical step to unlocking the value potential of the underground mine. Following the resolution of all outstanding non-technical issues with the Government of Mongolia, blasting of the undercut began in January 2022 which brought the underground mine officially into production.
In addition, Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto agreed to a comprehensive and binding, amended funding arrangement that provides a pathway forward to address Turquoise Hill's estimated funding requirements, while Oyu Tolgoi LLC signed an Electricity Supply Agreement to provide Oyu Tolgoi with a long-term source of power.
Benefits to Mongolia
Since 2010, Oyu Tolgoi has invested over US$13 billion in Mongolia, the largest foreign investment in the country to date. 96% of our employees are Mongolian nationals, and we have committed over 79% of Oyu Tolgoi underground direct project contract and procurement packages to Mongolian companies. Contributions to the Gobi Oyu Development Support Fund have sponsored 304 sustainable development projects and programs, and among other benefits to the local communities, have resulted in the creation of over 480 permanent jobs and scholarships for 324 students.
We also remain committed to responsible mining. Our dedication to running a sustainable operation covers a wide range of criteria, but a good example is water - a pressing issue in the water-stressed Gobi region. Oyu Tolgoi was designed as one of the most water-efficient mines in the world, using less than one-third the average of water per tonne of ore processed for similar mines.
Building a once-in-a-generation mine
It has been an honour to work among such a skilled and committed team, whose achievements in an unusually challenging year have been nothing short of remarkable.
It is also gratifying to leave the Company knowing that we have completed what was set out to be done, with a
Shortly after my return to Turquoise Hill, the COVID-19 outbreak in Mongolia reached Oyu Tolgoi. This necessitated a significant slowdown of the underground operations to allow us to recalibrate how to continue to advance Oyu Tolgoi while protecting the health, safety and well-being of our employees and the neighbouring community in the face of the incremental challenges presented by the pandemic. I am extremely proud of how the Oyu Tolgoi team adapted to the many COVID-19 related restrictions and kept the underground development moving forward.
Safety performance and COVID-19 response
The health of safety of our people and neighbouring communities remains our first priority.
Oyu Tolgoi's safety performance has steadily improved since 2013, and Turquoise Hill is proud to rank among the safest operators in our sector. This trend continued in 2021, with an All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) of 0.14 per 200,000 hours worked at the Oyu Tolgoi mine site, the best full-year AIFR the site has achieved.
Since the initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Turquoise Hill has worked closely with the Mongolian authorities to protect the health and safety of all its employees and the wider community, and maintained strict safety controls and public health protocols at our operations. The precautionary measures instituted by Oyu Tolgoi included a rigorous vaccination program, extensive rapid testing, social distancing practices and mandatory wearing of masks. We continue to adapt to the ever-changing requirements that are needed to manage this pandemic.
Key approvals clear the path to the future
During 2021 we faced a number of challenges including rebuilding our relationship with the Government of Mongolia, resolving the outstanding issues to allow us to initiate the underground production, securing a long-term power agreement for Oyu Tolgoi, and negotiating a funding arrangement with Rio Tinto to fully fund the underground development. In December 2021, the Parliament of Mongolia approved a resolution ("Resolution 103") that allowed the Government of Mongolia, Turquoise Hill and RioTintotofinalisenewagreementsandapprovalsinJanuary 2022, which was followed by the Oyu Tolgoi LLC Board of Directors unanimously approving the commencement of the undercut, opening the next chapter in the history of Oyu Tolgoi.
successful conclusion to negotiations with the Government of Mongolia, the commencement of undercut blasting and initial underground production, and agreement on a clear funding plan for the underground development.
These accomplishments set the stage for completing the construction of a once-in-a-generation mine that will create long-term value for shareholders and the people of Mongolia.
In closing, thanks to the Board, my fellow employees, our partners, and shareholders for your support over the past year. I join all our stakeholders in looking forward to a very exciting future at Oyu Tolgoi.
Steve Thibeault
