Turquoise Hill Resources : Annual Report to Shareholders, March 3, 2022

The past year was a pivotal one for Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company"), as we completed the technical requirements for the undercut decision and continued discussions with the Government of Mongolia and Rio Tinto to remove the remaining obstacles to initiating the undercut caving operations for the Oyu Tolgoi (OT) underground mine.

Following the effort in 2021, early in 2022 we reached new agreements with the Government of Mongolia to enable the commencement of caving operations at OT. This action is an essential step in unlocking the full economic potential of OT. In addition, the Company completed a revised funding agreement with Rio Tinto which provides a clear plan to finance the Oyu Tolgoi underground development to the point of sustainable production, which is now expected to be in the first half of 2023. However, 2021 was not without its challenges. Mongolia was impacted by a COVID-19 outbreak in March that limited the ability of Oyu Tolgoi to maintain normal roster changes. Our Oyu Tolgoi team worked in close collaboration with the Mongolian authorities to implement and maintain control measures to protect the health and well-being of its workers as well as the local community. In the face of this, the team achieved another best-in-class All Injury Frequency Rate (AIFR) of 0.14. Considering the incremental challenges brought on by COVID-19, this is an outstanding achievement. With regard to the open-pit production, the Oyu Tolgoi team was able to efficiently re-allocate the reduced workforce and as a result met the revised 2021 production guidance. The devotion and skill of the OT employees maintained the key critical path items of underground development required to initiate the undercut and ramp-up to sustainable production. There too, the team was able to accomplish this in spite of travel restrictions which constrained access to expatriate specialist employees and consultants.

While Oyu Tolgoi contracts expatriate professionals and experts in rotating specialised roles, we have made skills training and knowledge transfer initiatives for local Mongolian nationals a high priority. Structured professional development programs are offered to ensure high potential personnel are ready for leadership and subject matter expert roles and many personnel have had the opportunity to work at a number of Rio Tinto's locations around the world. Moreover, Oyu Tolgoi LLC makes an annual contribution of US$5 million to the Gobi Oyu Development Support Fund ("DSF"), an independent fund that supports sustainable community development. Since its creation in September 2015, the DSF has invested US$32.9 million, including US$5.7 million in 2021. We are proud of the progress we have made on sustainability, community, diversity and inclusion initiatives. As of December 31, 2021, 53% of employees at the Company's corporate office identify as female, and 47% of the management and executive teams identify as female. Our Ulaanbaatar based exploration team is comprised entirely of Mongolian personnel and overall over 96% of Oyu Tolgoi's workforce are Mongolian nationals. Oyu Tolgoi was designed as one of the most water-efficient mines in the world. The mine water comes from a deep and saline aquifer and has no impact on the supply of drinkable water in the region. Water used at the mine is continuously recycled at an average rate of 88.3%. 2021 was also a year of management changes. In March, Ulf Quellmann resigned and we recruited Steve Thibeault as interim CEO. Mr. Thibeault previously served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer from 2014 to 2017. Mr. Thibeault worked to advance the negotiations with the Government of Mongolia and Rio Tinto resulting in the successful agreements with the Government of Mongolia and a revised funding plan with Rio Tinto. A Special Committee of the Board's independent directors was closely involved in overseeing negotiations and recommended the final terms of the agreements for approval by the Board. The diligence and creativity the team demonstrated was crucial to achieving these major milestones.