Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.    TRQ   CA9004351081

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.

(TRQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Turquoise Hill Resources : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. – TRQ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/19/2020 | 05:54pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE: TRQ) between July 17, 2018 and July 31, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Turquoise Hill investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the Turquoise Hill class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1971.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period and regarding the development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the stability issues were much more severe than represented and called into question the design of the mine, the projected cost and timing of production; (2) the publicly disclosed estimates of the cost, date of completion and dates for production from the underground mine were not achievable; (3) the “challenging ground conditions” were much more severe than Defendants represented, and in fact made it impossible for Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto to achieve those estimates; (4) the development capital required for the underground development of Oyu Tolgoi would cost substantially more than a billion dollars over what Turquoise Hill and Rio Tinto had represented; (5) Turquoise Hill would require additional financing and/or equity to complete the project; (6) the progress of underground development and of Oyu Tolgoi was not proceeding as planned; and (7) the “key risks” had not been “well understood and managed” but had placed the project schedule and cost into severe jeopardy. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than December 14, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1971.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm’s attorneys are ranked and recognized by numerous independent and respected sources. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

© Business Wire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
05:54pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Sec..
BU
05:01pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Turqu..
BU
02:50pGLANCY PRONGAY & MURRAY LLP : a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Inv..
BU
10/16TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces third quarter 2020 production and provides ..
AQ
10/16TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Notice of Lead Plaintiff Deadline for Shareholders in..
BU
10/15TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces third quarter 2020 production and provides ..
PU
10/15TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces third quarter 2020 production and provides ..
AQ
10/15TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : announces third quarter 2020 production and provides ..
PR
10/15TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Hach Rose Schirripa & Cheverie, LLP Initiates Securit..
AQ
10/14TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : Oyu Tolgoi Awarded the Copper Mark for its Responsibl..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 052 M - -
Net income 2020 170 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3 387 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 093 M 1 590 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
EV / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 854
Free-Float 46,7%
Chart TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 1,28 $
Last Close Price 1,00 $
Spread / Highest target 69,9%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ulf Quellmann Chief Executive Officer & Non-Independent Director
Robert Peter Charles Gillin Chairman
Jo-Anne Dudley Chief Operating Officer
Luke Colton Chief Financial Officer
Russel C. Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.9.47%1 587
BHP GROUP-6.22%120 295
RIO TINTO PLC3.19%99 816
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-10.03%31 161
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.13.19%21 564
FRESNILLO PLC109.86%12 787
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group