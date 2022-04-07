Turquoise Hill Resources : Special Committee Provides Process Update - Form 6-K

Turquoise Hill Special Committee Provides Process Update Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today provided an update on its review of the unsolicited non-binding proposal from Rio Tinto International Holdings Ltd. ("Rio Tinto"), the Company's majority shareholder, to acquire through a plan of arrangement the approximately 49% of the outstanding shares of Turquoise Hill held by the Company's minority shareholders for cash consideration of C$34.00 per share (the "Proposal"). In response to the Proposal, Turquoise Hill's board of directors formed a Special Committee of independent directors comprised of Maryse Saint-Laurent (Chair), George Burns, Peter Gillin and Russel Robertson (the "Special Committee"). The Special Committee has retained BMO Capital Marketsas its financial advisor and Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP as its legal counsel. In addition, the Special Committee has retained TD Securities as an independent valuator to prepare a formal valuation of the common shares of the Company in accordance with Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Shareholders in Special Transactions. In addition to its review and consideration of the Proposal, the Special Committee's mandate includes responsibility for considering the Company's liquidity needs and financing options pending the Company's consideration of the Proposal. The Special Committee will consider whether the Company should proceed with an equity offering to meet its liquidity requirements or consider other financing options, including potential financing from Rio Tinto pending the Special Committee's consideration of the Proposal. Turquoise Hill does not intend to comment on or disclose further developments regarding the Special Committee's evaluation of the Proposal unless and until it deems further disclosure is appropriate or required. Turquoise Hill shareholders do not need to take any action with respect to the Proposal at this time. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Truquoisehill.com Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie Montreal, Québec, Canada H3B 3P2 Telephone + 1 514 848 1567 Toll Free + 1 877 589 4455 info@turquoisehill.com

The Proposal is non-binding on Turquoise Hill. There can be no assurance that a transaction will be completed or on what terms. About Turquoise Hill Resources Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which is the Company's principal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill's ownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine is held through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC); Erdenes Oyu Tolgoi LLC, a Mongolian state-owned entity, holds the remaining 34% interest. Contact Investors and Media Roy McDowall roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information Certain statements made herein, including statements relating to matters that are not historical facts and statements of the Company's beliefs, intentions and expectations about developments, results and events which will or may occur in the future, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbour" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements and information relate to future events or future performance, reflect current expectations or beliefs regarding future events and are typically identified by words such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "likely", "may", "plan", "seek", "should", "will" and similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. These include, but are not limited to, statements and information regarding: the Proposal received by the Company from Rio Tinto, including the terms and conditions of the proposal; the Company's review and evaluation of the Proposal by the Special Committee; and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements and information are made based upon certain assumptions and other important factors that, if untrue, could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements or information. There can be no assurance that such statements or information will prove to be accurate. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies, local and global economic conditions, and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including: (a) the possibility that the Company, its board of directors, the Special Committee and Rio Tinto cannot come to an agreement on the terms and conditions of a take-private transaction or will not proceed with giving shareholders an opportunity to accept or vote in favour of any take-private transaction; (b) the possibility that the terms and conditions of any definitive agreement in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie Montreal, Québec, Canada H3B 3P2 Telephone + 1 514 848 1567 turquoisehill.com 2