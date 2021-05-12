Turquoise Hill Resources : Announces Results of Voting for Directors
05/12/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
News Release
May 12, 2021
Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2021, are set out below.
Election of Directors
According to votes received, each of the following seven management nominees was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill to hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:
Name of Nominee
Votes For
% For
Votes Withheld
% Withheld
George Burns
143,281,680
88.96%
17,775,025
11.04%
R. Peter Gillin
129,988,745
80.71%
31,067,960
19.29%
Alfred P. Grigg
133,864,450
83.12%
27,192,255
16.88%
Stephen Jones
135,542,923
84.16%
25,513,782
15.84%
Russel C. Robertson
133,868,003
83.12%
27,188,702
16.88%
Maryse Saint-Laurent
134,154,570
83.30%
26,902,135
16.70%
Steve Thibeault
144,452,375
89.69%
16,604,330
10.31%
Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie
Telephone + 1 514 848 1567
info@turquoisehill.com
turquoisehill.com
Montreal, Quebec, Canada
Toll Free + 1 877 589 4455
H3B 3P2
1
Contact
Investors and Media
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdow all@turquoisehill.com
Follow uson Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe
About Turquoise Hill Resources
Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which isthe Company'sprincipal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill'sownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine isheld through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); ErdenesOyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holdsthe remaining 34% interest.
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:35:07 UTC.