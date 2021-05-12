Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRQ   CA9004352071

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.

(TRQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Turquoise Hill Resources : Announces Results of Voting for Directors

05/12/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

May 12, 2021

Turquoise Hill Announces Results of Voting for Directors

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") today announced that the nominees set forth in its management proxy circular dated March 26, 2021 were elected as directors of Turquoise Hill. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the annual meeting of shareholders, which took place on May 12, 2021, are set out below.

Election of Directors

According to votes received, each of the following seven management nominees was elected as a director of Turquoise Hill to hold office until the Company's next annual meeting of shareholders or until the director's successor is elected or appointed, with the following results:

Name of Nominee

Votes For

% For

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

George Burns

143,281,680

88.96%

17,775,025

11.04%

R. Peter Gillin

129,988,745

80.71%

31,067,960

19.29%

Alfred P. Grigg

133,864,450

83.12%

27,192,255

16.88%

Stephen Jones

135,542,923

84.16%

25,513,782

15.84%

Russel C. Robertson

133,868,003

83.12%

27,188,702

16.88%

Maryse Saint-Laurent

134,154,570

83.30%

26,902,135

16.70%

Steve Thibeault

144,452,375

89.69%

16,604,330

10.31%

Final results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting of shareholders will be filed on SEDAR.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie

Telephone + 1 514 848 1567

info@turquoisehill.com

turquoisehill.com

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Toll Free + 1 877 589 4455

H3B 3P2

1

Contact

Investors and Media

Roy McDowall

roy.mcdow all@turquoisehill.com

Follow uson Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill is an international mining company focused on the operation and continued development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine in Mongolia, which isthe Company'sprincipal and only material mineral resource property. Turquoise Hill'sownership of the Oyu Tolgoi mine isheld through a 66% interest in Oyu Tolgoi LLC (Oyu Tolgoi); ErdenesOyu Tolgoi LLC (Erdenes), a Mongolian state-owned entity, holdsthe remaining 34% interest.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie

Telephone + 1 514 848 1567

info@turquoisehill.com

turquoisehill.com

Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Toll Free + 1 877 589 4455

H3B 3P2

2

Disclaimer

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 21:35:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
05:37pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : Posts Q1 EPS Basic and Diluted US$1.18; Says Oyu Tol..
MT
05:36pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : Announces Results of Voting for Directors
PU
05:14pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : Earnings Flash (TRQ.TO) TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES Say..
MT
05:13pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : Earnings Flash (TRQ.TO) TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES Pos..
MT
05:11pTURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : announces financial results and review of operations..
PR
05/06TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : Ivanhoe Mines pledges net-zerogreenhouse gas emissio..
AQ
05/06TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : Ivanhoe Mines pledges net-zerogreenhouse gas emissio..
AQ
05/04TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : Ivanhoe Mines - Kamoa-Kakula to Begin Copper Product..
AQ
05/04UPDATE ON MT NEWSWIRES STOCKS TO WAT : Ballard Power Down Near 18%; Suncor Up 2...
MT
05/04TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES  : to announce first quarter financial results on May 1..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 214 M - -
Net income 2021 492 M - -
Net Debt 2021 3 022 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 4 233 M 4 234 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,28x
EV / Sales 2022 5,70x
Nbr of Employees 3 093
Free-Float 49,2%
Chart TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
Duration : Period :
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 21,03 $
Spread / Highest target 25,5%
Spread / Average Target -0,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Steeve Thibeault Chief Executive Officer & Director
Luke Colton Chief Financial Officer
Robert Peter Charles Gillin Chairman
Jo-Anne Dudley Chief Operating Officer
Russel C. Robertson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.60.77%4 238
BHP GROUP20.86%188 206
RIO TINTO PLC19.58%153 466
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC40.01%59 519
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.30.53%43 058
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)37.28%18 245