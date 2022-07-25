Turquoise Hill Resources : to announce second quarter financial results on August 4, 2022 - Form 6-K

Turquoise Hill to announce second quarter financial results on August 4, 2022
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") will announce its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after markets close in North America.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter financial results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:00 am EST / 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details with the access code 412723:
North America: 1 833 927 1758
United Kingdom: 44 808 189 6484
Australia: 61 279 083 093
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.
Contact
Vice President Investors Relations and Communications
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com
Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe
|
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Truquoisehill.com
|
Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie
Montreal, Québec, Canada
H3B 3P2
|
Telephone + 1 514 848 1567
Toll Free + 1 877 589 4455
|
info@turquoisehill.com