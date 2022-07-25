Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    TRQ   CA9004352071

TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD.

(TRQ)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-07-25 pm EDT
32.61 CAD   +2.39%
TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES : to announce second quarter financial results on August 4, 2022 - Form 6-K
PU
Turquoise Hill to Announce Second Quarter Financial Results on August 4, 2022
BU
Turquoise Hill Second-Quarter Gold and Copper Production Falls,
MT
Turquoise Hill Resources : to announce second quarter financial results on August 4, 2022 - Form 6-K

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
Turquoise Hill to announce second quarter financial results on August 4, 2022

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") will announce its second quarter financial results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 after markets close in North America.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss second quarter financial results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 8:00 am EST / 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details with the access code 412723:
North America: 1 833 927 1758
United Kingdom: 44 808 189 6484
Australia: 61 279 083 093
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

Contact

Vice President Investors Relations and Communications
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe


Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
Truquoisehill.com
Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie
Montreal, Québec, Canada
H3B 3P2
Telephone + 1 514 848 1567
Toll Free + 1 877 589 4455
info@turquoisehill.com

Disclaimer

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
