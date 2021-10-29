Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 2, 2021 - Form 6-K

Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 2, 2021
Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after markets close in North America.
The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 am EST / 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:
North America: +1 888 390 0546
United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435
Australia: +1 800 076 068
The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.
Contact
Investors and Media
Roy McDowall
roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com
Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe
|
|
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.
|
|
Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie
|
|
Telephone + 1 514 848 1567
|
|
info@turquoisehill.com
|
Truquoisehill.com
|
|
Montreal, Québec, Canada
|
|
Toll Free + 1 877 589 4455
|
|
|
H3B 3P2
|
|
