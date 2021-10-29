Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 2, 2021 - Form 6-K

Log in
Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 2, 2021

10/29/2021
Turquoise Hill to announce third quarter financial results on November 2, 2021

Turquoise Hill Resources will announce its third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 after markets close in North America.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss third quarter financial results on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 8:00 am EST / 5:00 am PDT. The conference call can be accessed through the following dial-in details:

North America: +1 888 390 0546

United Kingdom: + 0 800 652 2435

Australia: +1 800 076 068

The conference call will also be simultaneously webcast on Turquoise Hill's website at www.turquoisehill.com. An archived playback of the call will be available on the Company's website.

Contact

Investors and Media

Roy McDowall

roy.mcdowall@turquoisehill.com

Follow us on Twitter @TurquoiseHillRe

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. Suite 3680 1 Place Ville-Marie Telephone + 1 514 848 1567 info@turquoisehill.com
Truquoisehill.com Montreal, Québec, Canada Toll Free + 1 877 589 4455
H3B 3P2

Disclaimer

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. published this content on 29 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2021 21:35:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
