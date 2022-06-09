Award-Winning PC Peripherals Brand Roccat Extends Partnership With Gen.G Esports' Korea-Based Overwatch, League of Legends, and PUBG Teams

Best-Selling Turtle Beach Console Gaming Accessories Brand Becomes the New Audio Partner of Gen.G’s Overwatch League Team, Seoul Dynasty

Leading gaming audio and accessory provider Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its award-winning ROCCAT PC gaming peripherals brand has extended its partnership with Gen.G Esports. Gen.G is a leading global esports organization fielding some of the best professional teams and players in the world across a variety of competitive games. The updated partnership sees ROCCAT continue as the official PC gaming peripherals partner of Gen.G’s professional League of Legends and PUBG teams based in Korea, as well as their affiliated streamers. In addition, the best-selling Turtle Beach console gaming accessories brand is now the official audio partner of Gen.G’s successful Overwatch League team, Seoul Dynasty.

Gen.G’s League of Legends and PUBG teams will continue using ROCCAT’s award-winning PC gaming gear, including the Syn Pro Air premium wireless PC gaming headsets, the fan-favorite and ridiculously responsive Vulcan keyboards, and the lightweight Burst Pro Air gaming mice. Seoul Dynasty, the only Korean team in the Overwatch League, has also enhanced their audio experience with Turtle Beach’s range of best-selling headsets, including the highly lauded Elite Pro 2.

Additionally, both brands will be working directly with Gen.G’s players and streamers to create a wealth of unique, engaging, and fun content for fans, as well as working with them to build their insights and competitive knowledge into future products.

“Following a successful first year, we’re delighted to extend our partnership with Gen.G – one of the most respected esports organizations in the world,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman & CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We continue to grow our business in Korea, and Gen.G is playing a key role in showcasing both Turtle Beach and ROCCAT’s ranges of renowned gaming accessories and peripherals to Korean gamers.”

“Collaborating with the global leading gaming audio and accessory provider has greatly helped our players to stay on top of the game and perform at the highest level,” said Arnold Hur, CEO of Gen.G. “We look forward to further advancing this strategic partnership with Turtle Beach and ROCCAT to provide innovative experiences to not only our esports players, but the entire gaming community.”

Captain of Gen.G’s PUBG team, Na ‘Inonix’ Hee-joo, added, “ROCCAT and Turtle Beach products provide outstanding gaming experiences for esports players. Using the best gear out there, we aim to continue delivering the best outcomes possible, and look forward to immersing our fans in engaging experiences that show the benefit of using top performing gear.”

