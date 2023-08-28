Additional Vibration Features & Vibrant New Colors, Including Red, Nebula, & Pixel Green Join the REACT-R Controller’s Original Black & White/Lavender Colorways

Best-selling gaming headset and accessory giant Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today unveiled three new colorways for its Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach® REACT-R™ Controller. Red, Nebula, and Pixel Green join the original Black and White/Lavender colors to further expand Turtle Beach’s growing game controller lineup. The new Red, Nebula, and Pixel Green REACT-R Controller colorways also improve upon the original by adding two additional rumble motors for added vibration effects. Lauded by fans and reviewers alike, the original REACT-R Controller has been awarded numerous editorial accolades, with GamesRadar+ calling it, “Stunning value for the money,” and The Verge calling it, “An easy recommendation.” Turtle Beach’s new Red, Nebula, and Pixel Green REACT-R Controller colorways are available today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers across Asia, and are available for pre-order in the U.S., UK, and Europe. The new REACT-R Controller colorways launch September 22, 2023, in the UK and Europe, and on October 1, 2023, in the U.S. for $39.99/€34.99/£29.99 MSRP.

“The REACT-R Controller is extremely popular with gamers because of the wealth of features it offers for a very competitive price,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “Not only are we expanding our controller range with new colors, but we’re offering even more value as we’ve upgraded the rear triggers, resulting in a controller that looks great and delivers unbeatable performance.”

Gamers on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PCs can plug in any wired 3.5mm headset into the REACT-R Controller for an instant audio upgrade that includes Turtle Beach’s patented and exclusive Superhuman Hearing®sound setting. Superhuman Hearing has been shown to provide a competitive advantage by letting players hear key audio cues like approaching enemy footsteps, nearby enemy weapon reloads, and enemy vehicles in the distance. Controls for game and chat volume balance and mic mute are also perfectly integrated into the controller for easy access while gaming. Play longer and stay in control thanks to the REACT-R Controller’s ergonomic shape and textured grips, handles, and triggers. Two mappable quick-action buttons on the backside of the controller let players customize their controls for quicker reactions. Feel the rumble of explosions, or the recoil of a gunshot with vibration feedback thanks to dual rumble motors in the REACT-R’s handles and near the triggers. The REACT-R Controller is the perfect companion for any wired gaming headset, such as Turtle Beach’s best-selling Recon 70 or Recon 50 series headsets.

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions, or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

