Gamers Worldwide Have Quickly Reserved All Available Pre-Order Inventory for PDP’s New RIFFMASTER Wireless Guitar Controller

RIFFMASTER, the highly-anticipated all-new wireless guitar controller from leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) and Performance Designed Products LLC (PDP), has sold through all available pre-order inventory. PDP began taking pre-orders for the RIFFMASTER late last week and rhythm-music gamers the world over were quick to reserve all available units. Nearly all of PDP’s special edition RIFFMASTER guitar controller featuring the exclusive Pickguard gift were reserved in the first 10-minutes after going live, with over 6,500 units of the standard version for Xbox/PC and PlayStation reserved at PDP.com and participating retailers. Gamers looking to get their hands on the RIFFMASTER for Xbox/Windows PC or PlayStation can sign-up to be notified as soon as additional inventory becomes available. The RIFFMASTER is the first guitar controller designed for a new game in nearly a decade and is scheduled to launch in April for $129.99 MSRP.

Gamers Worldwide Have Quickly Reserved All Available Pre-Order Inventory for PDP’s New RIFFMASTER Wireless Guitar Controller (Photo: Business Wire)

“The RIFFMASTER’s sold-out pre-orders clearly shows it fills the musical guitar controller void in gamer’s hearts, and we love seeing fans’ enthusiasm for it,” said Michael Lai, Senior Director of Product Marketing, Performance Designed Products. “With demand still ongoing, fans can rest assured that we have another upcoming smaller amount of RIFFMASTERs for Xbox/PC and PlayStation planned to be available in April at launch, with a larger inventory restock planned for late June/early July so that more gamers can shred to their musical heart’s delight.”

PDP is launching two RIFFMASTER wireless guitar designs in April 2024, saluting those who rock exclusively on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC, as well as those who rock exclusively on PS5™ and PS4™. The RIFFMASTER wireless controller is officially licensed for Xbox and PlayStation. For full details on the RIFFMASTER, visit www.pdp.com, and be sure to check out the trailer below:

https://youtu.be/G8gp2T3VvUY?si=cw0LcKLKXV9LOhT9

About PDP

PDP is an industry leader and award-winning provider of high-quality licensed peripherals and accessories for all major video game platforms. PDP believes that design-forward, high-performance gear should be as unique and accessible as the gaming community itself. From beginner to professional, PDP’s product lines offer uncompromising performance and striking designs that transport gamers into seamless, immersive experiences where competition, connection, and personal expression are limitless. Victrix by PDP is purpose built for Esports athletes and enthusiasts looking for unmatched performance and competitive advantage. For over 25 years, PDP has been supplying video game peripherals and accessories to major retailers across the world, including retailers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.pdp.com and victrixpro.com. PDP was acquired by Turtle Beach Corporation in March 2024.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products (www.pdp.com) in 2024. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

