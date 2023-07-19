The Vulcan II Mini Air is ROCCAT’s First Wireless Keyboard & Features Proximity Sensors for Excellent Battery Life, and the Vulcan II Debuts the Brand’s TITAN II Mechanical Switches

ROCCAT, the award-winning PC peripherals brand from best-selling gaming headset and accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced the new Vulcan II Mini Air and Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are now available.

ROCCAT’s first-ever wireless gaming keyboard, the Vulcan II Mini Air packs performance, durability, and functionality into a wireless mini 65% form factor. The compact footprint allows for more desktop space while TITAN II Optical Switches deliver ultra-fast response rates. PC gamers can connect the Mini Air to their favorite devices using ROCCAT’s 2.4GHz Stellar Wireless or via three unique Bluetooth channels. Plus, the Mini Air’s built-in proximity sensors detect when gamers are away from their keyboard and works in conjunction with ROCCAT’s Swarmsoftware to maximize battery life. Gaming publication MP1st.com reviewed the Vulcan II Mini Air and gave it a perfect 10/10 score, and called it, “The perfect mini keyboard that anyone could dream of.”

For full-sized keyboards, there’s a new mechanical masterpiece in town – the Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Successor to ROCCAT’s multi-award-winning and best-selling Vulcan 120 series keyboards, the Vulcan II is the first in the esteemed family to debut the brand’s TITAN II Mechanical Switches. ROCCAT’s TITAN II Mechanical Switches have an optimized transparent housing for improved RGB lighting, are pre-lubricated for ultra-smooth actuation, and have a durable lifespan up to 80 million keystrokes. Gaming publication COGconnected gave the Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard a 94/100 review score, calling it, “An excellent option for PC gamers looking for a reliable yet affordable gaming keyboard.”

Both new Vulcans retain the series’ signature sleek, low-profile ID, premium aluminum top plate, and beautiful AIMO RGB lighting powered by ROCCAT’s Swarm software. They also include key features like ROCCAT’s Easy-Shift[+]™ button duplicator technology, full NKRO (n-key rollover), and anti-ghosting technology to ensure every keystroke and combination of key presses register as intended.

The Vulcan II Mini Air and Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard are available now at www.roccat.com and participating retailers in select territories. The wireless Vulcan II Mini Air has a $179.99 (€179.99) MSRP, while the wired full-size Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard is available for $149.99 (€159.99) MSRP.

The Vulcan II Mini Air and Vulcan II Mechanical Keyboard join their Vulcan II Max and Vulcan II Mini siblings, both of which have received high praise from fans and reviewers alike. Noted as one of the most beautiful gaming keyboards on the market, IGN added the Vulcan II Max to its best gaming keyboards list (Best Mechanical Gaming Keyboard), as did Tom’s Hardware (Best Looking Gaming Keyboard), PCMag (Best RGB Gaming Keyboard), and CGMagOnline (Best Keyboard 2023). RTINGS noted, “The ROCCAT Vulcan II [Max & Mini] keyboards are outstanding for gaming,” while TechRadar gave the Mini a 4.5/5 review score. Additionally, consumer reviews on Best Buy show a 5/5 rating, along with a 4.7/5 rating on Amazon.

“The Vulcan II Mini Air and Vulcan II are exciting new additions to our PC accessory range as both introduce innovations not previously found on a ROCCAT keyboard,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP of Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Vulcan II Mini Air is our very first wireless keyboard and the Vulcan II debuts the new TITAN IIMechanical Switches. Combined with a host of other fan-favorite Vulcan keyboard features, these new Vulcans deliver the performance and flexibility today’s PC gamers want, making them an essential part of a cutting-edge PC desktop setup.”

Vulcan II Mini Air

The Vulcan II Mini Air is the wireless version of the acclaimed Vulcan II Mini. With the Mini Air, PC gamers can enjoy wireless freedom using ROCCAT's gaming grade 2.4GHz Stellar Wireless, or seamlessly swap between three unique Bluetooth devices. The Mini Air’s unique proximity sensors detect when players are AFK and automatically adjusts RGB lighting to maximize battery life. The Vulcan II Mini Air is outfitted with ROCCAT’s Red/Linear TITAN II Optical Switches which are perfect for competitive games that demand speed, precision, and rapid keystrokes. The switches are third-party keycap compatible, come pre-lubricated for ultra-smooth actuation, have transparent housings for brighter RGB lighting, and offer a durable 150 million keystroke lifespan. Plus, the Mini Air’s 29 multi-function Smart Keys feature dual LEDs that allow gamers to better visualize when secondary functions are active. The Smart Keys combine with ROCCAT’s EasyShift[+] technology for added functionality, allowing the Vulcan II Mini Air to retain the same functionality as its full-sized counterparts.

The Vulcan II MiniAir can save up to five profiles of custom RGB lighting, key reassignment and more directly to its 4MB onboard memory, providing convenient portability. The Vulcan II Mini Air’s anodized aluminum backplate ensures structural integrity and sets the stage for ROCCAT’s AIMO RGB lighting technology, which produces vibrant displays right out of the box and syncs with other AIMO-enabled products. The Vulcan II Mini Air has double the RGB lighting refresh rate of standard gaming keyboards, with smooth and vibrant effects that create a truly immersive desktop lighting experience. ROCCAT’s Vulcan II Mini Air comes in Ash Black or Arctic White.

Vulcan II

ROCCAT’s new Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboardis the first to debut the brand’s redesigned TITAN II Mechanical Switches and offers two options. TITAN II Red/Linear switches have a smooth actuation with minimal resistance making them ideal for competitive gaming, while TITAN II Brown/Tactile switches have a gentle bump mid-press for those who appreciate light feedback. The Vulcan II keys are compatible with many third-party cross-shaped mount keycaps so PC gamers can further personalize the look of their keyboard. ROCCAT’s Swarm software and AIMO lighting lets gamers further customize their setup to enjoy a vivid and immersive RGB lighting experience with 16.8 million color options. The Vulcan II can also sync with other AIMO-enabled ROCCAT PC peripherals to create a stunning desktop PC gaming station.

Providing additional comfort and support during long gaming sessions, the Vulcan II comes with a detachable cushioned wrist rest. Its anodized aluminum top plate reinforces the keyboard’s structural integrity, helps protect against wear and tear, and adds to the Vulcan II’s premium and stunning aesthetic. The Vulcan II also comes equipped with a full set of media keys and a push-to-mute volume knob, and 4MB onboard memory to save four profiles of custom lighting, key reassignment, and more. ROCCAT’s Vulcan II Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes in Ash Black or Arctic White.

