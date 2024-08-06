Turtle Beach Expands its PC Gaming Range with Two New Mice Designed to Suit All Grip Styles

White Plains, NY - August 6, 2024 - Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced two new additions to its lineup of innovative gaming mice, the wireless Turtle Beach®Kone™ II Air and wired Kone™ II ergonomic gaming mice, are available for pre-order at participating retailers worldwide and from www.turtlebeach.com. The Kone II Air and Kone II come in Ash Black or Artic White and are available for $119.99 MSRP and $69.99 MSRP, respectively.

"The iconic Kone AIMO has a long and illustrious history in gaming and is considered by many to be one of the greatest ergonomic mouse designs ever, and we've spent years ensuring its successors, the wireless Kone II Air and wired Kone II, will be just as lauded," said Cris Keirn, CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. "The new Kone II mice are great additions to our expanding PC peripherals lineup and offer an abundance of innovative features on top of best-in-class ergonomics to deliver enhanced precision, pinpoint accuracy, and lightning-fast response times."

Turtle Beach's new Kone II Air andKone II mice leverage over a decade of ergonomic engineering to perfectly suit medium and larger hand sizes no matter the grip style - claw, palm, or fingertip. Both the wireless and wired options include additional grip tape for enhanced control, and pure, heat-treated PTFE feet for incredible glide and smooth movement across any surface.

For the wireless Kone II Air, gamers will experience the unparalleled feel and freedom of movement with Turtle Beach's ergonomic masterpiece gaming mouse. Additionally, the Kone II Air's exceptional battery life lets gamers play uninterrupted for weeks, lasting up to 350-hours via low-latency Bluetooth®, or up to 130-hours via its high-performance 2.4GHz wireless connection.

Players can further command their gameplay with the Kone II Air and Kone II'sEasy-Shift[+]™ duplicator technology, expanding the mice's seven buttons and scroll wheel into 23 customizable functions for the Kone II Air, and 21 functions for the Kone II. The multi-function 4D scroll wheel offers free-spinning (Kone II Air only) and tactile scrolling options, plus fully customizable tilt controls to seamlessly glide through games and content. Turtle Beach's TITAN Optical Switch technology provides a tactile feel with incredible speed and durability, boasting a 100 million click life cycle, while a pre-tensioning system improves reliability and response time for the most accurate clicks. The new Kone II mice also come equipped with Turtle Beach's advanced Owl-Eye™ 26K Optical Sensor so PC gamers will experience superb tracking performance from 50 DPI up to 26K DPI with 650 IPS (16.5m/s).

PC gamers can further customize their experience with five onboard profiles and multi-zone AIMO™ intelligent RGB lighting (dual-zone for the wireless Kone II Air, three-zone for the wired Kone II), which is programmable via the Turtle Beach Swarm™ II app for Windows PCs. Both mice also feature the lightweight, ultra-flexible and drag-free PhantomFlex™ cable, and the wireless Kone II Air also includes a USB-C to USB-A adapter.

The Kone II Air and Kone II are NVIDIA® Reflex compatible to help PC gamers raise their rank and dominate the competition. NVIDIA Reflex compatibility further enhances a player's prowess, delivering sub-25ms response times for super-fast reactions and enhanced aim precision.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter , Instagram , Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the "Company") (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products (www.pdp.com) in 2024. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

