Turtle Beach Appoints William Wyatt, the Founder and CIO of The Donerail Group, to the Company's Board of Directors, Effective Immediately

Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR, the “Company”), one of the world’s leading gaming accessory brands, today announced the appointment of William Wyatt to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”), effective immediately.

In addition, the Board announced that it has formed a Value Enhancement Committee (the “Committee”) to review and assess a broad range of opportunities to maximize value for shareholders, including potential strategic transactions.

“There is strong progress underway at Turtle Beach, as evidenced by the Company’s improved 2023 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance,” said Terry Jimenez, Chairman of the Board at Turtle Beach. “I believe that the addition of Will as a shareholder representative with a sound understanding of our business after years of investing in the Company, along with being a key part of our newly created Value Enhancement Committee, will further extend our momentum of value creation for shareholders.”

Board Appointment

Mr. Wyatt is the Founder and Chief Investment Officer of The Donerail Group, a value-driven investment firm and one of the largest shareholders of Turtle Beach. He has over 15 years of financial services industry experience, having served as both an institutional investor and investment banker advising and investing in companies in the retail and consumer sectors. Prior to Donerail, he was a Portfolio Manager at Starboard Value LP, a New York-based investment adviser, where he served as the Head of Event Driven Investments. Mr. Wyatt also served in a variety of investment, advisory and leadership roles at Empyrean Capital, Magnetar Capital and Goldman Sachs.

“We are pleased to welcome Will to the Turtle Beach Board,” said Julia Sze, Chair of the Nominating and Governance Committee. “In addition to his perspective as one of the Company’s larger independent shareholders, Will brings capital markets acumen and significant M&A experience to the Board, and he has a strong track record developing successful financial strategies. Will and his team at Donerail have dedicated significant time over the last two years to understanding Turtle Beach’s business, and we look forward to leveraging his insights as we continue taking action to enhance value for Turtle Beach shareholders.”

“Turtle Beach has tremendous financial upside potential, and I am excited to join the Board at such an important time,” said Mr. Wyatt. “I am pleased with the recent governance actions that the Board has taken, in line with feedback that I, and many of my fellow shareholders, have provided. Looking ahead, I am committed to working with the significantly refreshed Board to unlock the substantial shareholder value that exists at Turtle Beach.”

Mr. Wyatt’s appointment fulfills the Board’s recently announced commitment to appoint a shareholder representative. In accordance with the Company’s bylaws, to accommodate the addition of Mr. Wyatt to the Board, the Board has temporarily expanded the size of the Board to ten members. The Board intends to later reduce the size of the Board as of the 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which the Board believes will facilitate management of an efficient board size given that Mr. Stark and Mr. Keitel have informed the Board of their intention not to stand for re-election at the 2023 annual meeting, as previously disclosed.

Formation of Value Enhancement Committee

The Value Enhancement Committee will review a broad range of opportunities to maximize value for shareholders, including potential strategic transactions. Mr. Jimenez will serve as Chair of the Committee with Mr. Wyatt and Dr. Andrew Wolfe, all of whom are independent directors, joining as members of the Committee.

The Committee will be focused on both short- and long-term revenue, profit and cash flow optimization and capital allocation, and will also explore a range of potential strategic paths to maximize value for shareholders. The Committee is moving forward with purpose and will be guided by our commitment to act in the best interests of all shareholders.

The Company notes that there can be no assurances that the review will result in a transaction or announcement of any kind. Turtle Beach does not intend to comment further regarding the review unless or until it is determined that further disclosure is appropriate or required by law.

Dechert LLP and Vinson & Elkins L.L.P. are serving as legal advisors to the Company.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

