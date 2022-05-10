Turtle Beach Launches Its Neat Microphones Brand in Europe

Neat Microphones’ Eagerly Anticipated King Bee II and Worker Bee II Analog XLR Microphones, and Bumblebee II and Skyline Digital USB Microphones Are Now Available

Neat Microphones, the innovative brand of high-quality USB and XLR microphones from Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today confirmed the retail availability of their latest generation of microphones to international markets. Designed by the renowned Neat Microphones team, the same group of recording experts that founded Blue Microphones, Neat’s all-new lineup is headlined by the King Bee® II – the brand’s high-performance XLR microphone and successor to the original award-winning King Bee. The King Bee II delivers top recording quality in nearly every scenario and includes a pop filter and shockmount for a $169.99 MSRP. There’s also Neat’s Bumblebee® II USB microphone which has a 25mm capsule – the largest in its price tier for a $99 MSRP. Neat’s lineup also features the King Bee II’s smaller sibling, the Worker Bee II XLR microphone which is sized to fit any location for a $99.99 MSRP, and the sleek, stylish and simple to use Skyline™ desktop USB microphone for a $69.99 MSRP.

“We’ve seen such a great, positive response from professional vocalists, musicians, and content creators alike since launching our latest generation of microphones in the U.S., and we’re thrilled to bring the Neat brand and these exceptional microphones to new territories,” said Skipper Wise, Neat Microphones Founder and Vice President at Turtle Beach. “As a musician and recording artist, I can tell you first-hand that our latest range of microphones is unsurpassed in quality and performance for the price. Our team has been a pioneering force in microphone development for over 30 years has been laser focused on ensuring our new products improve on those that came before them.”

The Neat Microphones brand has become a favorite of recording artists, musicians, vocalists, VO recording artists, content creators, streamers, podcasters, gamers and more because their products offer high levels of recording quality at prices that are hard to ignore. Full details for each of Neat’s latest XLR and USB microphones follows:

King Bee II

For all content creators, Neat Microphones’ King Bee II offers outstanding versatility and incredible sound quality. Vocals, drums, electric guitar, piano, and acoustic instruments shine with the King Bee II. Spoken word applications, from voiceovers to podcasting to streaming content, can be captured with crystal-clear clarity and depth. Thanks to customized Class-A discrete electronics, powerful design, and a large 34mm precision, gold-sputtered true condenser microphone capsule, what you hear at the output is what the King Bee II hears at its input. Available for a £159.99/€169.99 MSRP.

Bumblebee II

The Bumblebee II is a versatile and easy-to-use USB condenser microphone that offers professional-quality 24 bit/96 kHz digital audio output. It’s the ideal solution for voice conferencing, content creators, streamers, podcasters, gamers, vocalists, musicians, and voiceover artists. With its single, internally shock-mounted, medium-sized 25mm condenser capsule, the Bumblebee II is an excellent personal mic for laptops, desktops, tablets, and any other audio device with a USB port. Plus, the Bumblebee II features a zero-latency headphone monitor with volume control, mic gain control, and mix control for monitoring source and playback. The sleek and sturdy yoke-mounted desk stand allows stability on any surface, and the Bumblebee II can be easily used with a traditional mic stand or boom mount. A USB Type C to USB Type A cable is included. Available for a £89.99/€99.99 MSRP.

Worker Bee II

The Worker Bee II is an impressive tool for recording, podcasting, and streaming applications and is the heir to Neat’s original Worker Bee – cited by performers and engineers as an impressive mic for capturing richly detailed vocals, as well as the precision of plucked and percussive instruments. The Worker Bee II’s capsule captures every nuance and transient it hears, giving an open and natural sonic signature. It features solid-state cardioid condenser microphone technology with an internally shock-mounted, medium-sized 25mm capsule and discrete Class A electronics that can handle high sound pressure levels with a wide frequency and dynamic range. It sounds great on guitar amps, brass, live recordings, and drums, while retaining a level of detail that brings out the nuances in vocals and spoken voice. Available for a £89.99/€99.99 MSRP.

Skyline

In today’s world people’s daily lives include video conferences, virtual meetups with co-workers, friends and family, online education, podcasts, content creation, and more. Neat’s all-new Skyline desktop USB condenser microphone will far outperform a computer’s built-in mic, making you sound better and clearer whether being used at home, in the office, or in the classroom. The Skyline’s high-resolution 24 bit/96 kHz audio starts by simply plugging it into the USB port on your PC or Mac. Skyline includes a USB-C to USB-A cable for easy connection to your computer. Once connected, colleagues, friends, and family will quickly note your improved voice clarity when you talk, and for those times you don’t want to be heard, Skyline features a large mute button for quick, easy silence. The Skyline will quickly become one of the most important pieces of tech for your daily work and play. Available for a £59.99/€69.99 MSRP.

Neat is creating the next generation of microphones, with products that embrace cutting-edge audio technology and innovative design. Whether you record in a professional studio or your home, whether it’s music, podcasts, gaming, voiceovers, or conferencing/chatting with colleagues, classmates, friends and family, Neat captures it all with exceptional audio clarity and looks. For the latest information on Neat Microphone’s complete lineup of professional and consumer microphones, visit https://www.neatmic.com.

