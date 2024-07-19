PDP's Award-Winning Controller Launches Alongside the TEKKEN 8 Tournament Backpack & Both are Available Now at PDP.com & Participating Retailers

PDP Begins Taking Pre-Orders for TEKKEN 8 Fight Sticks

White Plains, NY - July 19, 2024 - Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle BeachCorporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), and Performance Designed Products LLC (PDP) today announced the launch of the Victrix® Pro BFG® Wireless Controller: TEKKEN®8 - Rage Art and TEKKEN 8 Victrix Tournament Backpack. The controller is available at www.PDP.com and Amazon for $199.99 MSRP. The backpack is also available from the PDP website and Amazon for $129.99 MSRP.

In addition, PDP kicked-off pre-orders today for the eagerly anticipated TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks. This exclusive, limited-edition fight stick line includes six different TEKKEN designs: Jin, Kazuya, King, Law, Lili, and Xiaoyu, each in their own colorway. The TEKKEN 8 Fight Sticks are available for $499.99 MSRP and only from www.PDP.com.

A staple in the fighting game community since 2017, Victrix works with pro gamers to design and build cutting-edge esports gear, including this year's special line of products celebrating the launch of TEKKEN 8. Published by Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., TEKKEN 8 is the sequel bringing the legendary fighting game franchise to new generation platforms, launched earlier this year exclusively for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC via Steam®.

Compatible with PS5® & PS4® and Windows 10/11 PCs, the special TEKKEN 8 - Rage Art Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller is loaded with customization options to fit gamers' individual play styles, from esports competitions to everyday matches. The Victrix Pro BFG Wireless Controller's winning set of features include:

Lag-free wireless play via the included USB dongle and even faster inputs via cable

Custom configuration with reversible left module, standard right module, six button fight pad module, four interchangeable sticks, three different D-pads, and four gates

Patented Clutch Triggers with five trigger stops and hair trigger mode, and four mappable back buttons for faster reactions

Access the Victrix Control Hub app on PC and enable even more customization, from remapping buttons and reconfiguring triggers to adjusting deadzones

A PlayStation® Official Licensed Product

Designed for style, comfort, and gamers' unique traveling needs, the TEKKEN 8 Victrix Tournament Backpack fits a controller, fight stick, and all the gaming gear. The backpack features a large, padded pocket; an internal, self-fastening headset strap; seven zipper compartments; and breathable, padded straps.

Additionally, available for pre-order starting today only at www.PDP.com, the TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks (MSRP: $499.99) incorporate unique, tournament- ready features like built-in carrying handles, a foam lap pad, an integrated wrist slope for maximum comfort, and a Tournament Lock Mode button. Available in six colors and character designs, each design serialized out of 300, TEKKEN 8 Victrix Pro FS Arcade Fight Sticks are compatible with PS5 & PS4 and Windows PC.

The full TEKKEN 8 Fight Stick features include:

Etched character art and limited-edition numbering

Mode switch for compatibility with PS5 & PS4 and Windows PC

Durable shell made from aircraft-grade aluminum

Integrated 6.28° wrist slope to help reduce fatigue

Quick-access back panel for easy mods and updates to buttons and sticks

Authentic 30mm Sanwa Denshi buttons

Patented Link 2 detachable joystick on Sanwa JLF base

Control bar featuring Tournament Mode button, audio controls, lighting modes, the PS button, and more for quick adjustments

Built-in carrying handles and cable organizers

Foam lap pad for long-lasting comfort during tournaments

Rubberized grips on the back for anti-slip during gameplay

All PDP TEKKEN 8 gaming products are officially licensed by Bandai Namco Entertainment.

About Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc.

Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc., part of the Bandai Namco Group, is a leading global publisher and developer of interactive entertainment for major video game consoles, PC, online, and mobile platforms. The company is known for creating many of the industry's beloved classic franchises such as PAC-MAN®, GALAGA®, TEKKEN®, SOULCALIBUR®, and ACE COMBAT®, and publishing the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS™ series and the blockbuster title ELDEN RING™. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is also the premier publisher in the Western hemisphere for anime-based video games including GUNDAM™, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN™, DRAGON BALL™, and ONE PIECE®. Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. More information about the company and its products can be found at www.bandainamcoent.com.

About PDP

PDP is an industry leader and award-winning provider of high-quality licensed peripherals and accessories for all major video game platforms. PDP believes that design- forward, high-performance gear should be as unique and accessible as the gaming community itself. From beginner to professional, PDP's product lines offer uncompromising performance and striking designs that transport gamers into seamless, immersive experiences where competition, connection, and personal expression are limitless. Victrix by PDP is purpose built for esports athletes and enthusiasts looking for unmatched performance and competitive advantage. For over 25 years, PDP has been supplying video game peripherals and accessories to major retailers across the world, including retailers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. For more information, visit www.pdp.com and www.victrixpro.com. PDP was acquired by Turtle Beach Corporation in March 2024.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the "Company") (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world's leading gaming accessory providers. The Company's namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top- rated game controllers, award-winning PC gaming peripherals, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach Corporation acquired Performance Designed Products (www.pdp.com) in 2024. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may," "could," "would," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "plan," "estimate," "target," "goal," "project," "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of performance. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. The inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by the Company, or any person, that the objectives of the Company will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to inflationary pressures, optimizing our product portfolio, reducing our cost of goods and operating expenses, reductions in logistic and supply chain challenges and costs, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, including promotional credits and discounts, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the future direction or governance of the Company, risks associated with the expansion of our business, including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

TEKKEN® 8 ©Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACTS:

North America

Eric Nielsen

Step 3 Public Relations

202.276.5357

eric@step-3.com

MacLean Marshall

Sr. Director, Global Communications

Turtle Beach Corporation

858.914.5093

maclean.marshall@turtlebeach.com

Europe

Keith Hennessey

Sr. Director, Communications &

Partnerships - International

Turtle Beach

+44 (0) 1256 678350

keith.hennessey@turtlebeach.com

Investor Information:

Cody Slach or Alex Thompson

Gateway Investor Relations

949.574.3860

hear@gatewayir.com