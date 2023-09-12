Best-selling gaming headset and leading gaming accessory maker Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR), today announced it is once again working with Gamers Outreach, a charity that empowers hospitalized children through video games. In this latest venture, Turtle Beach has provided hundreds of the brand’s esteemed Recon Controller for Gamers Outreach’s GO Karts program, which creates portable video game kiosks specifically designed for hospitals. The GO Karts are beneficial for patients, doctors, nurses, and child life specialists as they provide bedside recreation for children unable to leave their hospital rooms.

“Gamers Outreach is a powerful organization using gaming to do amazing things for children in hospitals around the world, and we’re grateful to be working with them again,” said Cris Keirn, Interim CEO & SVP, Global Sales, Turtle Beach Corporation. “When it comes to gaming and the benefits it adds to the health and recovery of kids, this was an easy decision. We’re happy the Gamers Outreach team came to us about donating our Recon Controllers for their new GO Karts. This is a great initiative we’re happy to continue supporting, and we’re looking forward to working together again in the future.”

Gamers Outreach started its GO Karts program to provide kids with an outlet for relief, socialization, and a sense of normalcy during treatment in the hospital. The carts provide a safe, flexible, and efficient way to ensure children have access to entertainment and coping mechanisms during long-term hospitalization. As many hospitals have adopted stricter protocols following COVID-19, kids have experienced new levels of isolation, and the GO Karts provide access to games and socialization even when it can’t be in person.

"Having worked with Turtle Beach a few times already, we knew they’d jump at the opportunity to help out with our next generation of GO Karts so that kids in hospitals have the best gaming experience possible,” said David Fraser, Director of Development, Gamers Outreach. “Turtle Beach donated a generous 800 Recon Controllers which are perfect for our new GO Karts for a variety of reasons. They are top-quality wired controllers which helps with security. They provide a variety of exclusive gaming audio features when a headset is connected. They’re durable and will provide long-term use, and as a bonus they come in just the right color to match our GO Karts.”

Each Gamers Outreach GO Kart provides support to an estimated 2,900 hospitalized kids per year, and Turtle Beach’s 800 donated Recon Controllers will help support upwards of 750k children annually. The latest GO Karts featuring Turtle Beach’s Recon Controller begin rolling out to hospitals in October, with over 250 GO Karts planned to be in hospitals by the end of 2023. The GO Karts will be found in hospitals primarily across the U.S. and Canada but will also be available in locations in the UK, Germany, and Australia.

About Gamers Outreach

Gamers Outreach is a charity that empowers hospitalized children through video games. The organization is on a mission to build a world where play is easily prioritized alongside research and treatment. To-date, Gamers Outreach programs enable 4.7 million play sessions annually in more than 400 health-care facilities each year. Being in a hospital can be scary and isolating, but video games help inspire joy and connection. Through equipment and software, Gamers Outreach is helping kids in hospitals gain access to activities and do what kids do best – be themselves.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (the “Company”) (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing best-selling gaming headsets, top-rated game controllers, and groundbreaking gaming simulation accessories. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products for all types of gamers, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.ROCCAT.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

