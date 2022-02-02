Turtle Beach and ROCCAT Team-Up With MrBeast's New Feastables Snack Brand for Epic Gaming Accessory Giveaway

Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced a new partnership with popular online personality and entrepreneur, Jimmy Donaldson, aka “MrBeast.” MrBeast is one of YouTube’s biggest channels with nearly 88 million subscribers enjoying his outrageous stunts and impressive philanthropic efforts. The partnership celebrates the launch of MrBeast’s better-for-you snack portfolio, Feastables, rooted in gamified experiences. With the mission to deliver high-quality snacks to the masses, Feastables' first launch is the MrBeast Bar, a gluten-free chocolate bar that starts with four simple ingredients, including organic cocoa. Gaming and snacking go hand-in-hand, so naturally it makes sense that one of the world’s top gaming accessory makers and one of the most watched YouTubers came together to create epic video gaming accessory bundles and more as part of Feastables’ massive sweepstakes. Starting now and running through April 2022, Turtle Beach, ROCCAT, and Feastables are offering over 360 chances for gamers and fans to win 540 gaming accessory items for their consoles and PCs. For more details go to the Feastables prizes page.

“MrBeast understands what it takes to make a fun and ultimately positive impact on people's lives, so we’re thrilled to work together on his new Feastables launch,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO of Turtle Beach Corporation. “Of course, you have to deliver big when you partner with one of the most creative and most watched YouTubers in history on a new initiative like Feastables. Since MrBeast is a big gamer, we’ve provided a healthy amount of some of our best console and PC accessories to help our collective fans celebrate the launch.”

Through this partnership, Feastables will be giving gaming and snack fans many chances to win some of the latest console gaming peripherals from Turtle Beach, as well as the latest PC accessories from ROCCAT. Fans can win individual items like Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 gaming headset with customized Feastables speaker plates, as well as the brand’s latest Recon 500 headset with massive dual-drivers for powerful sound. There will be over 70 opportunities to win monster bundle packages that include Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 wireless gaming headset or ROCCATs Syn Pro Air wireless PC gaming headset along with a Kone Pro gaming mouse, the mechanical Vulcan TKL gaming keyboard, and other Turtle Beach and ROCCAT gaming accessories sure to make you the envy of your Discord server.

To follow MrBeast make sure to check out his YouTube channel and Instagram feed.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

For more information on the latest ROCCAT PC gaming products and accessories, visit ROCCAT.com and be sure to follow ROCCAT on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

About MrBeast

MrBeast (AKA Jimmy Donaldson) isn’t just the most-hyped YouTuber in history. From his generous digital philanthropy to his multiple business ventures, he's evolving the content creator industry and paving the way for the next generation of entertainers and entrepreneurs. Since 2020, he has added 25+ million subscribers across his YouTube channels and will hit 3 billion views this year. Outfitted with the best fans on the internet, MrBeast collaborates with the biggest creators and businesses in the world.

About Feastables

Feastables is a mission-driven snacking brand founded by YouTuber, Jimmy Donaldson, a.k.a. MrBeast. Founded by the largest digital creator on the planet, Feastables is rooted in gamified experiences that bring joy and FUN to its community. Consumers can expect to see a series of once-in-a-lifetime sweepstake drops, digital experiences and more. Feastables will bring consumers great tasting snacks with high-quality ingredients for the mass market – starting with The MrBeast Bar. Feastables works with the Rainforest Alliance to sustainably source their cacao and support their mission to create a sustainable future for people and nature, and the brand will ongoingly support Beast Philanthropy with food and cash donations to continue to address food insecurity in the United States. To offer a sustainable shopping experience, the brand has partnered with EcoCart to offer a carbon-neutral checkout and works with TerraCycle to eliminate waste through recycling.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “goal,” “project,” “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220202005346/en/