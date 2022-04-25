Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Turtle Beach Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HEAR   US9004502061

TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION

(HEAR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/25 12:28:15 pm EDT
18.09 USD   -0.52%
Turtle Beach explores strategic options as it defends itself against hedge fund
RE
09:51aThe Donerail Group Highlights the Egregious Compensation History Approved by the Turtle Beach Board of Directors and Believes the Board Has Lost Credibility with Shareholders
BU
09:16aTurtle Beach Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Mails Letter to Stockholders
BU
Turtle Beach explores strategic options as it defends itself against hedge fund

04/25/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
April 25 (Reuters) - Turtle Beach Corp is looking at strategic alternatives including a possible sale, the company said on Monday, as it seeks to defend itself against a hedge fund which is seeking to replace all of the gaming equipment company's six board members.

Investment advisory firm Donerail Group and Turtle Beach have both made regulatory filings urging the company's investors to back their candidates at this year's annual meeting.

The company said that Donerail, which had earlier attempted to buy Turtle Beach, has issued public letters and press releases with misleading and false information regarding the company and its performance.

Turtle Beach said that it will continue to engage in discussions with strategic acquirers and private equity firms to explore a sale.

Donerail said that the Turtle Beach board must be replaced citing its compensation package that was in line with companies much larger than itself, adding that the board cannot be trusted.

Earlier in March, Donerail Group said in a letter to shareholders that it was working with another asset manager to uproot the company's board and nominated six directors. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York and Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 369 M - -
Net income 2022 15,3 M - -
Net cash 2022 67,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 24,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 300 M 300 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
EV / Sales 2023 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 288
Free-Float 98,1%
Managers and Directors
Juergen Markus Stark Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Thomas Hanson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joe Stachula CTO & Senior Vice President-Product Development
Jose Rosado Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew L. Wolfe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION-18.33%300
HP INC.-2.34%38 753
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-16.56%35 640
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-0.13%20 477
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-27.05%18 042
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-13.50%11 894