    HEAR   US9004502061

TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION

(HEAR)
Turtle Beach : Announces NBA Star Grayson Allen as Its Latest Gaming Ambassador

06/29/2021 | 04:08pm EDT
Allen Joins Forces with the Leading Gaming Audio Company to Highlight His Off-Court Gaming Skills and Passions

Leading gaming headset and accessory brand Turtle Beach (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced a new partnership with NBA star Grayson Allen of the Memphis Grizzlies. Allen is a standout player on the court as well as a global top-ranked Apex Legends player. With this partnership, Allen will exclusively use Turtle Beach headsets when he games, including the Elite Pro line of esports-focused gaming headsets, as well as the brand’s flagship Stealth 700 Gen 2 series wireless headset. Turtle Beach and Allen will work together to produce content that blends the worlds of professional basketball and gaming while showcasing the benefits of Turtle Beach’s high-quality gaming equipment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210629005348/en/

Turtle Beach and Grayson Allen Joins Forces as He Becomes Turtle Beach's Latest Gaming Ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

Turtle Beach and Grayson Allen Joins Forces as He Becomes Turtle Beach's Latest Gaming Ambassador. (Photo: Business Wire)

“It is a privilege to work with amazing athletes that bring their sports talents to the digital battleground. This opportunity to partner with talent like Grayson is an honor and an important partnership for us,” said Ryan Dell, SVP, Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “It is my pleasure to welcome him to the Turtle Beach family, and we are excited to see all the imaginative and fun content that we’ll create together.”

Grayson Allen just completed his third season in the NBA and second season as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. He shined in the NBA playoffs as an instrumental part of his team winning in the Play-In Tournament and advancing to the first round. He is among the NBA’s leaders in three-point field goal percentage. Prior to the NBA, Allen starred at Duke University where he was one of the most decorated collegiate players in recent history, including being named an All-American, making the All-ACC first team, and one of only three players in program history to be a four-time All-ACC Academic honoree. Off the court, Allen enjoys playing video games, listening to music, going on adventures with his dog Teddy, and volunteering at children’s hospitals to help brighten up kids’ days.

Through this partnership with Turtle Beach, Allen is elevating his gaming with the highly-acclaimed Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System – Turtle Beach’s premier competitive gaming audio setup for Xbox and PlayStation consoles. Turtle Beach’s extended strategic partnership with CAA helped facilitate this sponsorship.

Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 + SuperAmp Pro Performance Gaming Audio System includes the Elite Pro 2 competitive gaming headset that delivers pro-level audio performance, crystal-clear chat, and unmatched comfort. The Elite SuperAmp provides powerful amplified surround sound and a variety of additional features. Gamers can control their game audio by connecting via Bluetooth® to the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app on their mobile or tablet device.

Named a best wireless gaming headset by IGN, Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 has been tuned and refined to deliver detailed and precise sound. A large, high-sensitivity flip-to-mute mic enhances chat clarity and seamlessly conceals into the earcup when muted. Aerofit™ cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions surround 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers, and a redesigned metal-reinforced headband provides long-lasting comfort and durability. Battery life has been upgraded significantly from Gen 1 with a 20-hour lifespan. Gamers can also use Bluetooth to connect to the Turtle Beach Audio Hub app to easily customize their audio and program the headset’s remappable dial and button, as well as to simultaneously listen to music or take mobile calls while gaming.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
