Turtle Beach : Announces New Multi-Year Partnership With Champion Esports Powerhouse Team WaR

06/08/2021
Leading gaming headset and audio accessory brand Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced it has renewed and extended its partnership with the popular Call of Duty Challenger team, Team WaR. Team WaR rose to popularity following the group’s debut as a professional competitive Call of Duty team in 2017. Years later and with a multitude of significant victories to their name, Team WaR has become a fulltime professional esports and gaming entertainment organization with their sights set on future championship trophies. In August 2020, Turtle Beach became Team WaR’s first gaming accessory partner, and this new multi-year agreement extends the relationship for 2021 and beyond. Team WaR will continue using Turtle Beach’s Elite Pro 2 gaming headsets, as well as the just launched Recon 500 multiplatform gaming headset.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210608005996/en/

Team WaR and Turtle Beach have continued their partnership for 2021 and beyond via a new multiyear partnership announcement. Turtle Beach was Team WaR's first partner/sponsor, and the team will continue using the brand's Elite Pro 2 gaming headset, as well as the all-new Recon 500 gaming headset. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Team WaR and Turtle Beach have continued their partnership for 2021 and beyond via a new multiyear partnership announcement. Turtle Beach was Team WaR's first partner/sponsor, and the team will continue using the brand's Elite Pro 2 gaming headset, as well as the all-new Recon 500 gaming headset. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Team WaR has been a great partner for Turtle Beach and represents all that we strive to deliver in our products – precision, dedication, skilled strategists, and commitment to success,” said Ryan Dell, SVP of Global Marketing at Turtle Beach. “It’s exciting to be a part of the team’s growth and it is all-the-more inspiring when working with athletes that have high talent and high character. Team WaR embodies who we want to work with, and we’re pleased to continue to have them as a part of the Turtle Beach family.”

Team WaR started competing in 2017. The team quickly climbed to prominence by upsetting top teams at CoD Champs 2019 and became the most dominant team in the Challengers Division in 2020 – winning 12 out of 18 tournaments in that season alone. They cemented their ascendancy when they won the inaugural Challengers Division Championship in 2020. Led by Kevin Pichardo, CEO, the team’s ultimate goal is to win a record number of championships for their fans, all while having fun in the process.

“Turtle Beach makes us a better team, and their gear, along with their genuine support, have been integral to our performance,” said Kevin Pichardo. “We are honored to continue and expand our partnership, and we are excited to reach even higher levels with Turtle Beach at our side in all of our upcoming competitions.”

In 2021’s CDL Challengers Division, Team WaR dominates on the digital battlefields with Angel “envdiaN” Miranda, Alejandro “Luckyy7” Lopez Moreno, Juan Antonio “JurNiii” Gonzales Munos, and Adrian “MeTTalZz” Serrano Martinez.

For more on Team WaR’s latest achievements, check them out on Instagram, Twitter, and Twitch. For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (www.turtlebeachcorp.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for pioneering first-to-market features and patented innovations in high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all levels of gamer, making it a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for the last decade. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach creates award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, and professionals that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, our indebtedness, the Company’s liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, and the Company’s other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 385 M - -
Net income 2021 26,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 84,5 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 533 M 533 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,16x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 277
Free-Float 98,1%
Chart TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Turtle Beach Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39,67 $
Last Close Price 33,66 $
Spread / Highest target 24,8%
Spread / Average Target 17,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Juergen Markus Stark Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John Thomas Hanson Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Joe Stachula CTO & Senior Vice President-Product Development
Jose Rosado Vice President-Global Operations
Andrew L. Wolfe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TURTLE BEACH CORPORATION56.19%533
SONY GROUP CORPORATION5.49%123 022
PANASONIC CORPORATION6.47%27 072
LG ELECTRONICS INC.14.81%23 904
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION10.88%16 623
LARGAN PRECISION CO.,LTD-5.95%14 891