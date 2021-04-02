Turtle Beach : Investor Presentation – April 2021

This presentation includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "continue", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "goal", "estimate", "accelerate", "target", "project", "intend" and similar expressions constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These statements are based on management's current belief, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products; the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology; the impact of competitive products and pricing; the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on consumer demands and manufacturing capabilities; risks relating to, and uncertainty caused by or resulting from, the COVID-19 pandemic; the Company's partnerships with influencers, athletes and esports teams; risks associated with the expansion of our business, including the implementation of any businesses we acquire, the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations; and our liquidity. These risks may be in addition to the other factors and matters discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by the securities laws of the United States, the Company does not intend to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. This presentation also contains trademarks and trade names that are property of their respective owners.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to its reported results, the Company has included in this presentation certain financial results, including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and constant currency revenue, that the Securities and Exchange Commission defines as "non-GAAP financial measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period-to-period comparisons of the Company's results. "Adjusted Net Income" is defined as net income excluding (i) integration and transaction costs related to the acquisition of the business and assets related to the ROCCAT brand, (ii) the effect of the mark-to-market requirement of the financial instrument obligation, (iii) any change in fair value of contingent consideration and (iv) the release of valuation allowances on deferred tax assets. "Adjusted EBITDA" is defined by the Company as net income (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation (non-cash), and certain non- recurring items that we believe are not representative of core operations (e.g., the integration and transaction costs related to the acquisition of the business and assets related to the ROCCAT brand, the mark-to-market adjustment for the financial instrument obligation and the change in fair value of contingent consideration). "Constant currency revenue" is defined by the Company as revenue excluding the impacts of fluctuations in exchange rates from prior periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are presented because management uses non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company's operating performance, to perform financial planning, and to determine incentive compensation. Therefore, the Company believes that the presentation of non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplementary information to, and facilitates additional analysis by, investors. The presented non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that management does not believe reflect the Company's core operating performance because such items are inherently unusual, non-operating, unpredictable, non-recurring, or non-cash. See a reconciliation of GAAP results to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA included in the appendix for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019.
1. $5.1B Gaming Accessory Market includes gaming headsets for consoles and PC, PC gaming keyboards, and PC gaming mice.
3
The picture can't be displayed.
GAMING IS THEMARKET TO BE A LEADER IN
Global Market for Gaming Headsets, Mice, and Keyboards1
Keyboards
$1.0 BConsole
Headsets
$1.7 B
GLOBAL GAMING
ACCESSORY
Mice
MARKET
0.9 B
$5.1B1
PC Headsets
$1.5 B
Americas & Europe are ~75% of the market
Why gaming has been such a strong market for years…
Entertainment
Gaming has been a growing source of entertainment, capturing increasing share of leisure time since the 70's
Gaming now leads share of daily time spent on technology and media at 41%2
Gaming now surpasses box office movie revenue by 4x
Socializing
Since the rise of online multiplayer gaming in the 2000's, gaming has become a major platform to socialize with friends, a trend that's accelerated the past two years with the Battle Royale genre and COVID-19 driven stay-at-home orders
Xbox Live and PlayStation Network now have over 200M users
12 million gamers recently attended a "live" concert in the game Fortnite
Competition
Professional esports gaming has taken off with viewership expected to exceed most other sports in the coming years
Global esports revenues are expected to cross $1.5B in 20233
Esports viewership is expected to reach 800M by 20242
Realism
Starting in 2020, enhanced power and VR is now making gaming environments and simulations extremely realistic
New consoles feature 8K graphics, 3D audio, and can mix local and cloud resources
Consumer VR market is expected to grow from $1.4B to $4.2 billion by 20242
1. Newzoo 2020 Peripheral Market estimates - updated in September 2020.
4
2. Activate Consulting report 2020
3. Newzoo 2020 esports market report
#1
IN GAMING AUDIO
The Global Market Leader in Console Gaming Headsets for Over 10 Years
55 Million+
Headsets Sold Since 2010
Broad Portfolio
Award-Winning Design
of PC Gaming Accessories
and Build Quality
Industry-Leading Innovation at Every Price Point with Over 280 Patents
5
Turtle Beach Corporation published this content on 02 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2021 16:51:05 UTC.