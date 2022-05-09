Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX Raises the Premium Wireless Gaming Headset Bar Higher, Adding Multiplatform Compatibility and a 40+ Hour Battery Life to the Series’ Already Impressive List of Features

Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX Adds Best-in-Class 48+ Hour Battery Life and Multiplatform Compatibility, and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Extends Battery Life to 24+ Hours

Leading gaming accessories provider Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced the all-new Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB series wireless gaming headsets are now on-sale at participating retailers worldwide. With these superbly upgraded entries to the brand’s best-selling Stealth 700 and Stealth 600 series products, Turtle Beach once again redefines the powerful capabilities of a well-engineered gaming headset.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220509005316/en/

Turtle Beach’s all-new premium Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, and Stealth 600 gen 2 USB wireless gaming headsets for Xbox are now available globally

The all-new Designed for Xbox Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX expands upon the best-selling premium wireless series’ already impressive feature set and now offers players the ability to connect lag-free via wireless USB and Bluetooth® to more gaming systems, including Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5™ and PS4™, Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs and Mac®, and compatible iOS and Android mobile devices. Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX also takes the series’ battery life up to 40+ hours. These upgrades add to its powerful 3D spatial surround sound* and unmatched comfort features that have made Stealth 700 Gen 2 the best-selling and highly acclaimed premium wireless gaming headset since it debuted. IGN recently named the Stealth 700 Gen 2 the Best Xbox Series X|S Gaming Headset in its latest Best Gaming Headsets 2022 story. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox comes in Black or a stunning Cobalt Blue and is available today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for a $199.99 MSRP.

Also available globally are Turtle Beach’s new Designed for Xbox Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless gaming headsets. Just like its 700 MAX sibling, the all-new Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox adds multiplatform compatibility and a massive, best-in-class 48+ hour battery life to the industry’s best-selling wireless gaming headset series. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox comes in Black, Midnight Red, and Arctic Camo and is available today from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers for a $129.99 MSRP. The new Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for Xbox brings the best-selling headset series’ battery life up to 24+ hours while maintaining its attractive $99.99 MSRP. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for Xbox is available in Black or White from www.turtlebeach.com and participating retailers.

“Our new MAX models add even more options to the industry’s two best-selling wireless gaming headset series,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “We know many gamers are looking for one headset that works with everything, and that’s the genesis of the MAX models. Our 700 and 600 series wireless products have been steadfast workhorses for the brand since they came out in January 2019. The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 is the second best-selling wireless headset series**, second only to our Stealth 600 series, and we anticipate these new upgraded MAX and USB models will continue driving the series’ future success.”

Full details on Turtle Beach’s all-new Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB follow:

Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX

The Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX delivers a premium gaming audio experience on more systems. With the toggle of a switch players can use their headset with Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One, PS5 and PS4, Nintendo Switch, Windows PCs and Mac, and experience the immersive 3D spatial surround sound*, premium features, and class-leading comfort the Stealth 700 series is known for. The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s Bluetooth connection also makes it great for mobile gaming on compatible iOS and Android devices, as well as for chatting on Discord, taking calls, or listening to music simultaneously while gaming. Players can also use Bluetooth to connect to the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX mobile companion app on compatible iOS and Android devices where they’ll be able to customize features like audio presets, Mic Monitoring, and other settings.

The Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX’s upgraded battery delivers 40+ hours of playtime and a proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter stays connected without interruption. ProSpecs™ glasses-friendly technology and Aerofit™ cooling gel-infused memory foam ear cushions provide exceptional comfort, while 50mm Nanoclear™ speakers bring games to life. Players will also enjoy crystal-clear chat with the Gen 2 MAX’s flip-to-mute mic, as well as game-winning features like Turtle Beach’s exclusive Superhuman Hearing® sound setting for a competitive advantage. Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox is available globally in Black or Cobalt Blue for a MSRP of $199.99 / £179.99 / €199.99.

Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX

The Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX wireless multiplatform gaming headset delivers incredible battery life and high-quality game audio. A monster 48+ hour battery life keeps the headset going for days while a low-latency, lossless connection to game systems is handled by Turtle Beach’s proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter. With the simple flip of a switch, players can select their favorite game system and experience immersive, 3D spatial surround sound** through large and powerful 50mm speakers, and crystal-clear chat with the Gen 2 MAX’s flip-to-mute microphone. Soft, ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions offer plush comfort, and easy access controls let players adjust their settings and activate features like Superhuman Hearing for a competitive advantage. Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox is available globally in Black, Midnight Red, or Arctic Camo for a MSRP of $129.99 / £129.99 / €139.99.

Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB

The Designed for Xbox Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless amplified headset delivers high-quality game audio & chat on Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One. A long-lasting 24+ hour battery means less charging and more gaming while a low-latency, lossless connection is handled by Turtle Beach’s proprietary lag-free 2.4GHz wireless USB transmitter. Players will experience immersive, 3D spatial surround sound** through 50mm speakers, and crystal-clear chat through the Gen 2 USB’s flip-to-mute microphone. Soft, ProSpecs glasses-friendly ear cushions offer plush comfort, and easy access controls let players adjust their settings and activate features like Superhuman Hearing for a competitive advantage. Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB is available in Black or White for a MSRP of $99.99 / £89.99 / €99.99.

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

*3D spatial surround sound for Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX, Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB is provided through the connected game console or PC.

**Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/Video Games Accessories/Headsets, Headphones/Headset Series/Wireless/U.S. Dollar Sales, 38 ME February 2022

