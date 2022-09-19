Turtle Beach's Award-Winning Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX & Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB Series Wireless Gaming Headsets for PlayStation Are Now Available

Gamers on PS5 and PS4 Can Get Turtle Beach’s Critically Acclaimed Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation and Experience Immersive Wireless 3D Audio, Long-Lasting 48+ Hours of Battery Life, and Compatibility with Additional Gaming Systems

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for PlayStation Retains the Best-Selling Headset Model’s Attractive $99 MSRP and Extends Battery Life to 24+ Hours

Leading gaming accessories maker Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) today announced the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB wireless gaming headsets for PlayStation are now available at participating retailers. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation adds longer battery life and expanded compatibility to the acclaimed set of features that have made Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 series headsets award-winning, best-selling products for years. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for PlayStation also extends battery performance while maintaining the 600’s original attractive $99 MSRP. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation comes in Black, Midnight Red, and Arctic Camo for $129.99 MSRP, while the Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for PlayStation comes in Black with Blue trim or White with Blue trim for $99.99 MSRP.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005225/en/

PlayStation Gamers Get Turtle Beach’s Critically Acclaimed Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation and Experience Immersive Wireless 3D Audio, Long-Lasting 48+ Hours of Battery Life, and Compatibility with Additional Gaming Systems (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our Stealth 600 MAX and USB models for PlayStation give gamers on PS5 and PS4 the premium sound and comfort they desire, plus exclusive Turtle Beach audio features like Superhuman Hearing® for a competitive advantage,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX uses 50mm speakers compared to 40mm for most competitors in this price range, and now it delivers the same powerful, lag-free wireless audio for Nintendo Switch and Windows PCs. Combined with an upgraded battery life, we expect the Stealth 600 series to continue to lead the category.”

IGN has already named Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX the “Best PS5 Headset for Multiplayer” in their “Best PS5 Headset 2022” list. Additionally, The Techne called it, “A complete winner,” and GamesRadar gave it a 4/5 review score plus their Highly Recommended designation, saying, “The Turtle Beach Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX is one of the most attractive mid-range wireless headsets.”

For more information on the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to, logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

* Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for PlayStation and Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for PlayStation are not compatible with Xbox Series X|S or Xbox One.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005225/en/