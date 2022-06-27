Turtle Beach's Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox Named Top Wireless Gaming Headsets

Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox Continue the Best-Selling Wireless Series’ Legacy of Being Named Top Headsets by Popular Gaming and Entertainment Publications

Leading gaming accessory provider Turtle Beach Corporation (Nasdaq: HEAR) today announced its Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox and Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox models continue the series’ legacy of being named top gaming headsets by leading publications. The new Stealth 700 and 600 Gen 2 MAX models are the latest additions to Turtle Beach’s acclaimed wireless gaming headset series, adding multiplatform compatibility, groundbreaking battery life, new color options and more to an already impressive list of features. The new MAX models launched last month, and critics and fans alike continue echoing the same positive sentiment and feedback that’s made Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 and Stealth 600 series wireless headsets best-sellers around the world.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005215/en/

Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox Continue the Best-Selling Wireless Series’ Legacy of Being Named Top Headsets by Popular Gaming and Entertainment Publications (Photo: Business Wire)

IGN reviewed the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox, calling it, “Amazing,” and awarding it a 9/10 review score plus the publication’s Editors’ Choice designation, and naming it the “Best Wireless Xbox Headset” in their Best Xbox Series X|S Gaming Headsets 2022 story. Additionally, thanks to the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX and Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox’s multiplatform ability to connect to other gaming systems like the PlayStation 5, IGN also named them the “Most Versatile PS5 Headset” and “Best PS5 Headset for Multiplayer,” respectively, in their Best PS5 Headset 2022 story. CG Mag gave the Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox a 9.5/10 review score plus their Editor’s Choice designation as well, saying, “The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX headset is the contender to beat for best headset 2022.” The Techne also reviewed the Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX, calling it, “A complete winner.”

Turtle Beach’s Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox (MSRP: $199.99) and Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox (MSRP: $129.99) offer gamers massive battery life, multiplatform compatibility, premium sound and comfort, and are currently available from www.turtlebeach.com and at participating retailers worldwide. The updated Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB for Xbox (MSRP: $99.99) also offers improved battery life and retains the attractive price that’s made Turtle Beach’s Stealth 600 the industry’s best-selling gaming headset series. Gaming site GameTyrant reviewed the Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB and awarded it a 9.5/10, saying, “The Stealth 600 Gen 2 USB is an excellent piece of hardware that is easy to use, comfortable to wear, and sounds great.”

“The Stealth 700 & 600 Gen 2 MAX models are phenomenal headsets. They carry on the series’ tradition as top, performance-driven products and are perfect choices for today’s multiplatform gamers,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “The MAX models once again deliver the world-class sound and long-lasting comfort the series is known for, and now provide expanded compatibility with more gaming systems and impressive battery life – features we know are important to gamers. I love that both the new MAX models, for Xbox, landed on IGN’s best PlayStation 5 headsets list because of their multiplatform compatibility – that’s perfect.”

Stealth 700 Gen 2 MAX offers gamers a refined premium build, long-lasting 40+ hour battery life, and multiplatform connectivity with Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PS4, Windows PCs, and Nintendo Switch for a $199.99 MSRP. Additionally, the 700 Gen 2 MAX’s Bluetooth connectivity lets players game on mobile devices and connect to the 700 MAX’s mobile companion app for expanded customization. The Stealth 600 Gen 2 MAX for Xbox has a massive, best-in-class 48+ hour battery life and offers the same multiplatform connectivity with Xbox Series X|S, PS5 and PS4, Windows PCs, and Nintendo Switch for a $129.99 MSRP.

For more information on the Turtle Beach’s all new Stealth 700 & 600 Gen 2 MAX wireless gaming headsets, as well as the latest Turtle Beach products and accessories, visit www.turtlebeach.com and be sure to follow Turtle Beach on TikTok, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words “may”, “could”, “would”, “should”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “estimate”, “target”, “goal”, “project”, “intend” and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current beliefs and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to logistic and supply chain challenges, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness and liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company’s other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220627005215/en/